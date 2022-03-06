Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
The Big Conn: The Official Podcast

Podcast The Big Conn: The Official Podcast
The Big Conn: The Official Podcast

If you're from eastern Kentucky, you know the name Eric C. Conn—a lawyer better known as "Mr. Social Security," he had miles of bright yellow billboards, TV commercials, and a larger-than-life personality.
  • Re-Conn-ciliation / Conn-sequences
    The chase for Conn ends, but has justice truly been served? The Social Security Administration cuts off benefits to all Conn clients, leading to a region-wide crisis. Sarah takes an unexpected road trip with Jennifer to find answers. James and Brian chat with Boyd Holbrook about growing up in the area. We examine what justice really looks like and where the ultimate blame lies.The Big Conn: The Official Podcast is an Apple TV+ podcast, produced by Fun Meter. Listen and follow on Apple Podcasts. Watch The Big Conn on Apple TV+, where available.https://apple.co/thebigconn_apatv
    6/10/2022
    42:45
  • Conn Me If You Can
    Conn is gone—maybe for good. Just when it looks like Eric got the best of the FBI with his boastful red herrings, there’s a break in the case. Agents cut through his diversions and close in on Conn.The Big Conn: The Official Podcast is an Apple TV+ podcast, produced by Fun Meter. Listen and follow on Apple Podcasts. Watch The Big Conn on Apple TV+, where available. https://apple.co/thebigconn_apatv
    6/3/2022
    42:44
  • Once More With Conn-Viction
    After years of hearings and disagreements about jurisdiction, the statute of limitations to indict Eric is almost up. Federal agents make a Hail Mary plea to the Department of Justice. We examine the circuitous investigation that led to charges, and Conn’s agreement to rat out his co-conspirators.The Big Conn: The Official Podcast is an Apple TV+ podcast, produced by Fun Meter. Listen and follow on Apple Podcasts. Watch The Big Conn on Apple TV+, where available. https://apple.co/thebigconn_apatv
    5/27/2022
    45:25
  • Whore Doctors
    While multiple investigations into Eric Conn’s fraud are failing to get anywhere, Eric and Beckie take a trip to Washington, DC—where all will be revealed.The Big Conn: The Official Podcast is an Apple TV+ podcast, produced by Fun Meter. Listen and follow on Apple Podcasts. Watch The Big Conn on Apple TV+, where available. https://apple.co/thebigconn_apatv
    5/20/2022
    38:01
  • Conn Women
    After a failed marriage, Eric has a different outlook on life that propels him to become an unstoppable force. Sarah and Jennifer realize just how Teflon-smooth Eric is after the Wall Street Journal exposes his scheme with a Social Security Administration judge.The Big Conn: The Official Podcast is an Apple TV+ podcast, produced by Fun Meter. Listen and follow on Apple Podcasts. Watch The Big Conn on Apple TV+, where available. https://apple.co/thebigconn_apatv
    5/13/2022
    42:49

About The Big Conn: The Official Podcast

If you’re from eastern Kentucky, you know the name Eric C. Conn—a lawyer better known as “Mr. Social Security,” he had miles of bright yellow billboards, TV commercials, and a larger-than-life personality. While winning millions in social security benefits for clients, Conn cruised around one of the nation’s poorest counties in a Rolls-Royce, traveled the world, opened a brothel, intimidated his rivals, and so much more. But there was a problem: Conn was breaking all the rules to defraud the United States government of more than $550 million. And when he finally got caught, he fled the country! Featuring shady government officials, voodoo dolls, and an unbelievable manhunt, this is the story of one of the largest scams in U.S. history.

The Big Conn: The Official Podcast is an Apple TV+ podcast, produced by Fun Meter. Listen and follow on Apple Podcasts. Watch The Big Conn on Apple TV+, where available.

https://apple.co/thebigconn_apatv

The Big Conn: The Official Podcast

The Big Conn: The Official Podcast

