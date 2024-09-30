Harry vs. Easton.With Gourley And Rust bonus content on PATREON and merchandise on REDBUBBLE.With Gourley and Rust theme song by Matt's band, TOWNLAND.And also check out Paul's band, DON'T STOP OR WE'LL DIE. Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
--------
2:05:03
NEW SEASON ANNOUNCEMENT!
Coming Friday Nov. 8 (Free feed Nov. 15): The Anthology of Anthologies season!We've switched it up to all classics since last discussed but here is the new run-down going in reverse chronological order:Body BagsCat's EyeTwilight Zone: The MovieCreepshow Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
--------
1:53
FRENZY
Tay-kwil-ah.Patreon Trustees at the Baby Xenomorph levels can LIVE SCREAM the episode HERE.With Gourley And Rust bonus content on PATREON and merchandise on REDBUBBLE.With Gourley and Rust theme song by Matt's band, TOWNLAND.And also check out Paul's band, DON'T STOP OR WE'LL DIE. Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
--------
1:41:25
THE FOG AVAILABLE NOW!
You can listen to our full-length episode on John Carpenter's The Fog right now! Simply go HERE to purchase the individual download.Or go HERE to subscribe to our Patreon and get loads of additional bonus content. Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
--------
1:38
TORN CURTAIN
Espionage!Patreon Trustees at the Baby Xenomorph levels can LIVE SCREAM the episode HERE.With Gourley And Rust bonus content on PATREON and merchandise on REDBUBBLE.With Gourley and Rust theme song by Matt's band, TOWNLAND.And also check out Paul's band, DON'T STOP OR WE'LL DIE. Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
Nothing says slasher films and horror franchises more than an easy-listening, cozy-cast by two gentle movie lovers like Matt Gourley and Paul Rust. Join them as they take you through the Jasons, the Michaels, the Freddies, and beyond. Get past seasons such as the FRIDAY THE 13TH, HALLOWEEN, A NIGHTMARE ON ELM STREET, and ALIEN franchises, lots of bonus content, and regular episodes a week early at patreon.com/withgourleyandrust. Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.