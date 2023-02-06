Greatest Trek: New Star Trek Reviewed

In the Pocket of Big Rail (Hell on Wheels S1E1)

When Spring Break ends in the old west, Cullen Bohannon goes looking for rewenge on the railroad. But when fraud and malfeasance in railroad hiring practices are the norm, the people of the mid-1860s will have to decide whether to let the past be the past. Have security measures been added to the modern confessional? What would get you run out of town in this era? How do you get in good with a new boss? It's the episode with layers of velvet and burlap and wool and burlap!