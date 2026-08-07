Greatest Trek: New Star Trek Reviewed

When four of Gotham City’s supervillains team up to take over the world, the Dynamic Duo are the only two people smart enough to save the Security Council. But after Bruce Wayne gets kidnapped by Catwoman disguised as Comrade Kitka, his newfound love turns to heartbreak when her true identity is revealed. Why was the Batcopter decommissioned? Where have Bat standards fallen sharply? Who can’t seem to speak to us normally? It’s the episode that’s willing to make a lot of logical leaps.



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Greatest Trek is hosted by Adam Pranica and Benjamin Ahr Harrison

The show is produced by Wynde Priddy

Social media is managed by Rob Adler and Bill Tilley

Music by Adam Ragusea



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