Greatest Trek: New Star Trek Reviewed

The unofficial, irreverent and filthy aftershow for all the new Star Trek television: Discovery, Picard, Lower Decks, Short Treks, Prodigy, Strange New Worlds, ... More
Available Episodes
5 of 228
Stairway to Sha Ka Ree (SNW S2E1)
When Captain Pike takes a few days off during the premiere, a very Niles Crane version of Spock is left in charge of the Entrepreneur. But when a distress call from La’an turns Season 2 into Star Trek III, Dr. M’Benga and Nurse Chapel realize they never left the war. Should there be a rank threshold for sabotage? Who has the best view in Starfleet? What’s the sine qua non of science fiction comedy? It’s the episode that‘s very dedicated to the flap-tent lifestyle!Support the production of Greatest TrekMusic by Adam RaguseaFollow Greatest Trek on Twitter, and discuss the show using the hashtag #GreatestTrek!Greatest Trek on YouTube | Facebook group | Subreddit | Discord | WikiSign up for our mailing list!Get a thing at podshop.biz!
6/16/2023
1:14:55
In the Pocket of Big Rail (Hell on Wheels S1E1)
When Spring Break ends in the old west, Cullen Bohannon goes looking for rewenge on the railroad. But when fraud and malfeasance in railroad hiring practices are the norm, the people of the mid-1860s will have to decide whether to let the past be the past. Have security measures been added to the modern confessional? What would get you run out of town in this era? How do you get in good with a new boss? It’s the episode with layers of velvet and burlap and wool and burlap!To support during the writer’s strike: www.entertainmentcommunity.org Support the production of Greatest TrekMusic by Adam RaguseaFollow Greatest Trek on Twitter, and discuss the show using the hashtag #GreatestTrek!Greatest Trek on YouTube | Facebook group | Subreddit | Discord | WikiSign up for our mailing list!Get a thing at podshop.biz!
6/9/2023
1:12:57
Mr. T Amount of Necklaces (Tales from the Crypt S2E11)
When Judy is quite taken by a visiting solicitor’s amulet, the price for trying it on is Frances Bay cosplay. But when Donald’s quick thinking gets Judy back in her body, an arbitrary passage of time turns their dream world into a nightmare. Why does Pasadena love milk so much? What establishment is missing from the modern train station? Should there be more rules involved in body swapping? It’s the episode that doesn’t prevaricate but probably perseverates!Support the production of Greatest Trek Final Spring Break episode coming up:Hell On Wheels S1E1 Pilot - Available on AMC+ or free with ads on Roku in the US Music by Adam RaguseaFollow Greatest Trek on Twitter, and discuss the show using the hashtag #GreatestTrek!Greatest Trek on Twitch | Facebook group | Subreddit | Discord | WikiSign up for our mailing list!Get a thing at podshop.biz!
6/2/2023
46:45
AIDS Nips (Law & Order SVU S10E5)
When Babs Olusanmokun takes his turn on Law & Order, he’s more chest paste than sicksbay in his approach to treating AIDS. But when SVU detectives straighten out the cabbie’s story, it leads them to a quack who’s left a trail of tiny coffins. How will the franchise outdo itself this fall? Does Jack Lufton make it onto the raw-deal board? Who’s working overtime during this investigation? It’s the episode with a secret power girdle!Support the production of Greatest Trek Spring Break episodes coming up:Tales from the Crypt S2E11 Judy, You’re Not Yourself Today - Available on YouTube in the USHell On Wheels S1E1 Pilot - Available on AMC+ or free with ads on Roku in the US Music by Adam RaguseaFollow Greatest Trek on Twitter, and discuss the show using the hashtag #GreatestTrek!Greatest Trek on Twitch | Facebook group | Subreddit | Discord | WikiSign up for our mailing list!Get a thing at podshop.biz!
5/26/2023
1:12:11
Nominally a First-World Country (Bar Rescue S4E24)
When a Moroccan-themed bar in Upland, California needs help, John Taffer beams in a doctor who prefers his drinks a certain way. But after the owners exchange roles, they learn that operating a bar is as tough as their falafel. Do people prefer a soft pita or a good looking pita? Can a bar be a bar without barstools? Are Moroccan spices flammable? It's the episode that stresses the importance of the wash line!Support the production of Greatest TrekSpring Break episodes coming up:Law & Order SVU S10E5 Retro - Available on Hulu in the USTales from the Crypt S2E11 Judy, You’re Not Yourself Today - Available on YouTube in the USHell On Wheels S1E1 Pilot - Available on AMC+ or free with ads on Roku in the US Music by Adam RaguseaFollow Greatest Trek on Twitter, and discuss the show using the hashtag #GreatestTrek!Greatest Trek on Twitch | Facebook group | Subreddit | Discord | WikiSign up for our mailing list!Get a thing at podshop.biz!
The unofficial, irreverent and filthy aftershow for all the new Star Trek television: Discovery, Picard, Lower Decks, Short Treks, Prodigy, Strange New Worlds, and anything else they throw at us. Each Friday after a new episode of Star Trek, Adam and Ben recap, review and roast all the New Trek. Check out our other show, The Greatest Generation, a Star Trek podcast by a couple of guys who are a little bit embarrassed to have a Star Trek podcast!