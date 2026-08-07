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Greatest Trek: New Star Trek Reviewed
Uxbridge-Shimoda LLC, Adam Pranica, Benjamin Ahr Harrison
Latest episode
390 episodes
- When the crew needs a break before an important diplomatic mission, Alpha shift takes a shuttle down to a trippy resort planet. But after the atmosphere starts making everyone’s journey a little weird, Ortegas and Scotty get the crew back together in time for a grand diplomatic gesture. In what way did this production show restraint? What’s the main rule in a tattoo parlor? Which moment might be the most divisive of the series? It’s the episode that knows puppets remain a threat.
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Greatest Trek is hosted by Adam Pranica and Benjamin Ahr Harrison
The show is produced by Wynde Priddy
Social media is managed by Rob Adler and Bill Tilley
Music by Adam Ragusea
Discuss the show using the hashtag #GreatestTrek and find us on social media:
YouTube | Instagram | Bluesky
And check out these online communities run by FODs:
Reddit | USS Hood Discord | Facebook group | Wikia | FriendsOfDeSoto.social
Support the production of Greatest Trek
Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
- When Kirk, Spock, and La'An discover the long-lost USS Griffin on their way home from a conference, they decide to take a little detour to check out the ship. But after things become mysterious and spooky, the trio becomes all together ooky and they need rescuing. Is Kirk a Family Guy? What are the body bag best practices? Does punching a dinosaur give you carte blanche? It's the episode that's all cut-scene.
Support the production of our shows
Members get benefits including bonus episodes and an ad-free experience
Sign up for our mailing list
Get a thing at podshop.biz
Greatest Trek is hosted by Adam Pranica and Benjamin Ahr Harrison
The show is produced by Wynde Priddy
Social media is managed by Rob Adler and Bill Tilley
Music by Adam Ragusea
Discuss the show using the hashtag #GreatestTrek and find us on social media:
YouTube | Instagram | Bluesky
And check out these online communities run by FODs:
Reddit | USS Hood Discord | Facebook group | Wikia | FriendsOfDeSoto.social
Support the production of Greatest Trek
Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
- When the Entrepreneur’s mission is to take pictures of a space squall, the distress buoy they detect draws them into a paradox 65 million years in the making. But after the ship is captured by pre-historic Martians and La’an punches a dinosaur in the face, Captain Pike’s controversial non-intervention ends up protecting everyone’s future. Who is a crazy jump scare at a movie premiere? How is working in the transporter room like catering a C-suite? Which sci-fi crossover are we not broken hearted about? It’s the episode that got spoiled by the trailer.
Check out Tawny's show, Starter Trek: https://suboptimalpods.com/
Support the production of our shows
Members get benefits including bonus episodes and an ad-free experience
Sign up for our mailing list
Get a thing at podshop.biz
Greatest Trek is hosted by Adam Pranica and Benjamin Ahr Harrison
The show is produced by Wynde Priddy
Social media is managed by Rob Adler and Bill Tilley
Music by Adam Ragusea
Discuss the show using the hashtag #GreatestTrek and find us on social media:
YouTube | Instagram | Bluesky
And check out these online communities run by FODs:
Reddit | USS Hood Discord | Facebook group | Wikia | FriendsOfDeSoto.social
Support the production of Greatest Trek
Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
- When four of Gotham City’s supervillains team up to take over the world, the Dynamic Duo are the only two people smart enough to save the Security Council. But after Bruce Wayne gets kidnapped by Catwoman disguised as Comrade Kitka, his newfound love turns to heartbreak when her true identity is revealed. Why was the Batcopter decommissioned? Where have Bat standards fallen sharply? Who can’t seem to speak to us normally? It’s the episode that’s willing to make a lot of logical leaps.
Support the production of our shows
Members get benefits including bonus episodes and an ad-free experience
Sign up for our mailing list
Get a thing at podshop.biz
Greatest Trek is hosted by Adam Pranica and Benjamin Ahr Harrison
The show is produced by Wynde Priddy
Social media is managed by Rob Adler and Bill Tilley
Music by Adam Ragusea
Discuss the show using the hashtag #GreatestTrek and find us on social media:
YouTube | Instagram | Bluesky
And check out these online communities run by FODs:
Reddit | USS Hood Discord | Facebook group | Wikia | FriendsOfDeSoto.social
Support the production of Greatest Trek
Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
- When a giant green Frankenstein emerges from the ocean, he starts to take bites out of sailors like so many canapés. But after he makes his way towards mainland Japan, it's up to the crack team at the Frankenstein Institute of Technology to determine just what's going on. Is Russ Tamblyn the real monster? Will the war end with a Godzilla from the machine? Did 60's cinema have a volcano mandate? It’s the episode that always bets on octopus.
Support the production of our shows
Members get benefits including bonus episodes and an ad-free experience
Sign up for our mailing list
Get a thing at podshop.biz
Greatest Trek is hosted by Adam Pranica and Benjamin Ahr Harrison
The show is produced by Wynde Priddy
Social media is managed by Rob Adler and Bill Tilley
Music by Adam Ragusea
Discuss the show using the hashtag #GreatestTrek and find us on social media:
YouTube | Instagram | Bluesky
And check out these online communities run by FODs:
Reddit | USS Hood Discord | Facebook group | Wikia | FriendsOfDeSoto.social
Support the production of Greatest Trek
Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
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About Greatest Trek: New Star Trek Reviewed
The unofficial, irreverent and filthy aftershow for all the new Star Trek television: From Discovery to Starfleet Academy and everything in between. Each Friday after a new episode of Star Trek, Adam and Ben recap, review and roast all the New Trek. And when we have nothing new to review, we go back to old series like TOS and check out beloved sci-fi movies and television. Check out our other show, The Greatest Generation, a Star Trek podcast by a couple of guys who are a little bit embarrassed to have a Star Trek podcast! Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.Podcast website
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