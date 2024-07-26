We'll see you Sunday for our LIVE WATCH with Lyndon Smith who played Holly Haypek, Sue's roommate from hell! November 24th at a new time, 2pm EST / 5pm EST! Make sure you're signed up on Patreon.com/MiddlingPod.Lots of fun things going on today! Before we breakdown episode 116, "The Bee," Brock tells Eden about his time on Doctor Odyssey and Eden fawns over working with Wendie Malick on Night Court. We also have some wonderful follow ups with behind the scenes tidbits. Then, Aaron Branch (Netflix's Unstable), who played Otis in our spin off, helps us break down the episode!You can now buy ONE-OFF extended episodes on Patreon! So if a monthly subscription isn't in the cards at the moment, you're able to buy singular episodes for $3/ep -- either the extended audio or extended video option! That's all happening at Patreon.com/MiddlingPod.All that and much more, so let's get to Middling!Email us your burning question for Eden & Brock -- or share what The Middle means to you. [email protected] Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
54:21
115 - Valentine's Day (w/ Randy Ser)
Our next Live Watch is set for Sunday, November 24th at a new time! 2pm EST / 5pm EST!Today, we break down episode 115, "Valentine's Day," discussing the mysterious residents of our sound stages, the film icon Sue's eyeshadow reminded Brock of, and John Gammon's memorable debut as Darrin. (Hint: it's his hot, hot bod!) Plus, we chat with our production designer, Randy Ser, who shares fascinating insights into the history of the Heck house. Check out our Instagram to see Randy's amazing work from our spinoff!All that and much more, so let's get to Middling!
1:02:10
114 - The Yelling
Frankie wanted to yell at the kids -- Brock wanted to yell at Kevin from Honda of Downtown Los Angeles. After a surprise cameo from Jeff Probst, courtesy of Brock's shirt, we dive into episode 114, "The Yelling." Eden gives us some incredible insight to Chris Kattan's stunt double, they story of her baton getting stuck in the partition, and Brock points out how there's one shot where it's not actually the baby. Plus, we heard back from Cathy about last week's letter, and play a few rounds of the Jeopardy quiz she made for her Middle-themed party.All that and much more, so let's get to Middling!
42:31
113 - The Interview (w/ Ken Whittingham)
When was the last time you sat on the bathroom floor, watched The Middle on your phone, applied eyeliner, and had some Mommy and Me time -- all at the same time? For Eden, it was just 20 minutes ago. Today, we discuss episode 113, "The Interview," covering Sue's braces, Atticus' party trick that made it to screen, and whether Bob has a crush on Frankie. Plus, we chat with our talented (and devilishly handsome) director, Ken Whittingham (The Office, Parks and Rec, and Abbott Elementary). He tells just how he handled having a live bear on set and his relationship with the camera & actors.All that and so much more, so let's get to Middling!
1:07:51
112 - The Neighbor (w/ Blaine Saunders)
Our next live watch is THIS SUNDAY! We'll have costumes, trivia, and wigs. Oct. 27th @3pm PST / 6pm EST. Make sure you're signed up for the Ehlert's Exclusive Tier on Patreon.com/MiddlingPod to get access!This week, we get Eden's hot takes on all things pop culture. And you're gonna wanna hear what she thinks of Patti LuPone calling Madonna a movie killer. Plus we're discussing 112, The Neighbor, and all things Brooke Shields! Her cold sore, her mullet, and Brock's NYC encounter with her. Plus, we'll chat with Blaine Saunders (aka Carly) about how she met our casting director, G. Charles Wright, at the famed Oakwood Apartments.All that and much more, so let's get to Middling!
*Cue the Sue Heck squeal* Welcome to "Middling with Eden and Brock," the ultimate rewatch podcast of ABC's The Middle. Hosted by Eden Sher and Brock Ciarlelli, who played the ever optimistic Sue Heck and the jazz square aficionado Brad Bottig, this podcast takes you on a nostalgic journey through the beloved series with plenty of laughs that sparked their real life friendship and the stories that followed. Join us as we revisit every episode with behind-the-scenes stories and special guests. Tune in every Wednesday as your driving to Ehlert's to clock in for work, eating your homemade dinner out of the take out bag, or just lounging in your spacious winnebago.