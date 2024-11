113 - The Interview (w/ Ken Whittingham)

When was the last time you sat on the bathroom floor, watched The Middle on your phone, applied eyeliner, and had some Mommy and Me time -- all at the same time? For Eden, it was just 20 minutes ago. Today, we discuss episode 113, "The Interview," covering Sue's braces, Atticus' party trick that made it to screen, and whether Bob has a crush on Frankie. Plus, we chat with our talented (and devilishly handsome) director, Ken Whittingham (The Office, Parks and Rec, and Abbott Elementary). He tells just how he handled having a live bear on set and his relationship with the camera & actors.All that and so much more, so let's get to Middling!You can now buy ONE-OFF extended episodes on Patreon! So if a monthly subscription isn't in the cards at the moment, you're able to buy singular episodes for $3/ep -- either the extended audio or extended video option! That's all happening at Patreon.com/MiddlingPod.Email us your burning question for Eden & Brock -- or share what The Middle means to you. [email protected] Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.