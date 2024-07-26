*Cue the Sue Heck squeal* Welcome to "Middling with Eden and Brock," the ultimate rewatch podcast of ABC's The Middle. Hosted by Eden Sher and Brock Ciarlelli, ...

*Cue the Sue Heck squeal* Welcome to "Middling with Eden and Brock," the ultimate rewatch podcast of ABC's The Middle. Hosted by Eden Sher and Brock Ciarlelli, who played the ever optimistic Sue Heck and the jazz square aficionado Brad Bottig, this podcast takes you on a nostalgic journey through the beloved series with plenty of laughs that sparked their real life friendship and the stories that followed. Join us as we revisit every episode with behind-the-scenes stories and special guests. Tune in every Wednesday as your driving to Ehlert's to clock in for work, eating your homemade dinner out of the take out bag, or just lounging in your spacious winnebago. Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.