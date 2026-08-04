Random Number Generator Horror Podcast No. 9

And God said: "I'm going out for cigarettes"



Approachability: 9/10 (Classy, bloodless, but intense ghost story)



Content Warnings: Ghosty-ness; Jump scares



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Hosts: Jeffrey Cranor & Cecil Baldwin (Find more of our work on Welcome to Night Vale)



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