Random Number Generator Horror Podcast No. 9

Night Vale Presents
Helping to make horror films more approachable, one die roll at a time. Hosted by Jeffrey Cranor and Cecil Baldwin of Welcome to Night Vale. More
Helping to make horror films more approachable, one die roll at a time. Hosted by Jeffrey Cranor and Cecil Baldwin of Welcome to Night Vale. More

  • 158 - La Horde (2010)
    For the last time, y'all, you shoot the zombies in the head. Approachability: 2/10 ( Super violent action/horror ) Content Warnings: Bloody gun violence; Zombie gore; Anti-Asian epithets; Threats of sexual assault Next Week’s Film  Patreon Live Show May 20: BARBARIAN (2022) RandomHorror9 T-Shirts! Hosts: Jeffrey Cranor & Cecil Baldwin (Find more of our work on Welcome to Night Vale) Editing: Grant Stewart Logo: David Baldwin Random Horror 9 Patreon YouTube, Twitter, Letterboxd, & Instagram: @RandomHorror9 We are part of Night Vale Presents  
    5/16/2023
    1:20:42
  • 157 - Leprechaun 4: In Space (1996)
    How do Leprechaun work? Approachability: 8/10 (Too silly to be scary ) Content Warnings: Spider; Strong, silly violence Next Week’s Film  RandomHorror9 T-Shirts! Hosts: Jeffrey Cranor & Cecil Baldwin (Find more of our work on Welcome to Night Vale) Editing: Grant Stewart Logo: David Baldwin Random Horror 9 Patreon YouTube, Twitter, Letterboxd, & Instagram: @RandomHorror9 We are part of Night Vale Pres
    5/9/2023
    1:33:34
  • 156 - The Craft (1996) w/Sarah Maria Griffin
    Witch, please Special Guest: Sarah Maria Griffin  Approachability: 8/10 ( More teen drama/thriller than horror ) Content Warnings: Suicide, Racist & Sexist Bullying, Domestic Abuse, Date Rape; Snakes/Spiders/Bugs/Etc. Next Week’s Film  RandomHorror9 T-Shirts! Hosts: Jeffrey Cranor & Cecil Baldwin (Find more of our work on Welcome to Night Vale) Editing: Grant Stewart Logo: David Baldwin Random Horror 9 Patreon YouTube, Twitter, Letterboxd, & Instagram: @RandomHorror9 We are part of Night Vale Presents
    5/2/2023
    2:05:00
  • 155 - Dr. Terror's House of Horrors (1965) w/Symphony Sanders
    Say, that's a funny-looking card deck, pal Special Guest: Symphony Sanders  Approachability: 9/10 ( Cheesy 1960s spooky stories ) Content Warnings: Animal Death, Suicide Next Week’s Film  RandomHorror9 T-Shirts! Hosts: Jeffrey Cranor & Cecil Baldwin (Find more of our work on Welcome to Night Vale) Editing: Grant Stewart Logo: David Baldwin Random Horror 9 Patreon YouTube, Twitter, Letterboxd, & Instagram: @RandomHorror9 We are part of Night Vale Presents  
    4/25/2023
    1:36:22
  • 154 - Dust Devil (1992)
    Do what mirror demon says and Fill the Bowl Approachability: 6/10 ( Gory but not alltogether scary supernatural thriller ) Content Warnings: Suicidal ideation; Body mutilation; Graphic violence; Depression Next Week’s Film  RandomHorror9 T-Shirts! Hosts: Jeffrey Cranor & Cecil Baldwin (Find more of our work on Welcome to Night Vale) Editing: Grant Stewart Logo: David Baldwin Random Horror 9 Patreon YouTube, Twitter, Letterboxd, & Instagram: @RandomHorror9 We are part of Night Vale Presents  
    4/18/2023
    1:29:53

Helping to make horror films more approachable, one die roll at a time. Hosted by Jeffrey Cranor and Cecil Baldwin of Welcome to Night Vale.
