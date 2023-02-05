Random Number Generator Horror Podcast No. 9

Helping to make horror films more approachable, one die roll at a time. Hosted by Jeffrey Cranor and Cecil Baldwin of Welcome to Night Vale. More
Available Episodes
5 of 160
158 - La Horde (2010)
For the last time, y'all, you shoot the zombies in the head. Approachability: 2/10 ( Super violent action/horror ) Content Warnings: Bloody gun violence; Zombie gore; Anti-Asian epithets; Threats of sexual assault Next Week’s Film Patreon Live Show May 20: BARBARIAN (2022) RandomHorror9 T-Shirts! Hosts: Jeffrey Cranor & Cecil Baldwin (Find more of our work on Welcome to Night Vale) Editing: Grant Stewart Logo: David Baldwin Random Horror 9 Patreon YouTube, Twitter, Letterboxd, & Instagram: @RandomHorror9 We are part of Night Vale Presents
5/16/2023
1:20:42
157 - Leprechaun 4: In Space (1996)
How do Leprechaun work? Approachability: 8/10 (Too silly to be scary ) Content Warnings: Spider; Strong, silly violence Next Week’s Film RandomHorror9 T-Shirts! Hosts: Jeffrey Cranor & Cecil Baldwin (Find more of our work on Welcome to Night Vale) Editing: Grant Stewart Logo: David Baldwin Random Horror 9 Patreon YouTube, Twitter, Letterboxd, & Instagram: @RandomHorror9 We are part of Night Vale Pres
5/9/2023
1:33:34
156 - The Craft (1996) w/Sarah Maria Griffin
Witch, please Special Guest: Sarah Maria Griffin Approachability: 8/10 ( More teen drama/thriller than horror ) Content Warnings: Suicide, Racist & Sexist Bullying, Domestic Abuse, Date Rape; Snakes/Spiders/Bugs/Etc. Next Week’s Film RandomHorror9 T-Shirts! Hosts: Jeffrey Cranor & Cecil Baldwin (Find more of our work on Welcome to Night Vale) Editing: Grant Stewart Logo: David Baldwin Random Horror 9 Patreon YouTube, Twitter, Letterboxd, & Instagram: @RandomHorror9 We are part of Night Vale Presents
5/2/2023
2:05:00
155 - Dr. Terror's House of Horrors (1965) w/Symphony Sanders
Say, that's a funny-looking card deck, pal Special Guest: Symphony Sanders Approachability: 9/10 ( Cheesy 1960s spooky stories ) Content Warnings: Animal Death, Suicide Next Week’s Film RandomHorror9 T-Shirts! Hosts: Jeffrey Cranor & Cecil Baldwin (Find more of our work on Welcome to Night Vale) Editing: Grant Stewart Logo: David Baldwin Random Horror 9 Patreon YouTube, Twitter, Letterboxd, & Instagram: @RandomHorror9 We are part of Night Vale Presents
4/25/2023
1:36:22
154 - Dust Devil (1992)
Do what mirror demon says and Fill the Bowl Approachability: 6/10 ( Gory but not alltogether scary supernatural thriller ) Content Warnings: Suicidal ideation; Body mutilation; Graphic violence; Depression Next Week’s Film RandomHorror9 T-Shirts! Hosts: Jeffrey Cranor & Cecil Baldwin (Find more of our work on Welcome to Night Vale) Editing: Grant Stewart Logo: David Baldwin Random Horror 9 Patreon YouTube, Twitter, Letterboxd, & Instagram: @RandomHorror9 We are part of Night Vale Presents