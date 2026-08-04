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Random Number Generator Horror Podcast No. 9
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Random Number Generator Horror Podcast No. 9

Night Vale Presents
ArtsFilm Reviews
Random Number Generator Horror Podcast No. 9
Latest episode

337 episodes

  • Random Number Generator Horror Podcast No. 9

    335 - mother! (2017)

    08/04/2026 | 1h 50 mins.
    God is a pretentious poet

    Approachability: 6/10 (Surreal and stressful domestic horror/religious allegory)

    Content Warnings: Blood/violence; Misogyny/Imprisonment; Infant death

    Next Week’s Film

    RandomHorror9 T-Shirts

    Hosts: Jeffrey Cranor & Cecil Baldwin (Find more of our work on Welcome to Night Vale)

    Logo: David Baldwin

    Random Horror 9 Patreon

    YouTube, Bluesky, Letterboxd, & Instagram: @RandomHorror9

    We are part of Night Vale Presents
    Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
  • Random Number Generator Horror Podcast No. 9

    334 - Final Destination 2 (2003)

    07/28/2026 | 1h 45 mins.
    Practice taking a breath.

    Approachability: 2/10 (Creative and elaborate ways to die)

    Content Warnings: Jump scares; Blood/gore

    Next Week’s Film

    RandomHorror9 T-Shirts

    Hosts: Jeffrey Cranor & Cecil Baldwin (Find more of our work on Welcome to Night Vale)

    Logo: David Baldwin

    Random Horror 9 Patreon

    YouTube, Bluesky, Letterboxd, & Instagram: @RandomHorror9

    We are part of Night Vale Presents
    Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
  • Random Number Generator Horror Podcast No. 9

    333 - The Lair of the White Worm (1988)

    07/21/2026 | 1h 29 mins.
    The Great British Snake-Off

    Approachability: 6/10 (Surreal and campy folk horror w/some fucked up imagery)

    Content Warnings: Sexual assault; Blood/gore; Jump scares; Snakes

    Next Week’s Film

    RandomHorror9 T-Shirts

    Hosts: Jeffrey Cranor & Cecil Baldwin (Find more of our work on Welcome to Night Vale)

    Logo: David Baldwin

    Random Horror 9 Patreon

    YouTube, Bluesky, Letterboxd, & Instagram: @RandomHorror9

    We are part of Night Vale Presents
    Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
  • Random Number Generator Horror Podcast No. 9

    332 - The Others (2001)

    07/14/2026 | 1h 59 mins.
    And God said: "I'm going out for cigarettes"

    Approachability: 9/10 (Classy, bloodless, but intense ghost story)

    Content Warnings: Ghosty-ness; Jump scares

    Next Week’s Film

    RandomHorror9 T-Shirts

    Hosts: Jeffrey Cranor & Cecil Baldwin (Find more of our work on Welcome to Night Vale)

    Logo: David Baldwin

    Random Horror 9 Patreon

    YouTube, Bluesky, Letterboxd, & Instagram: @RandomHorror9

    We are part of Night Vale Presents
    Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
  • Random Number Generator Horror Podcast No. 9

    331 - Dolls (1986)

    07/07/2026 | 1h 36 mins.
    Parents just don't understand

    Approachability: 6/10 (Killer doll fairy tale)

    Content Warnings: Blood/gore; Creepy doll faces

    Next Week’s Film

    Patreon Live Stream 7/11

    RandomHorror9 T-Shirts

    Hosts: Jeffrey Cranor & Cecil Baldwin (Find more of our work on Welcome to Night Vale)

    Logo: David Baldwin

    Random Horror 9 Patreon

    YouTube, Bluesky, Letterboxd, & Instagram: @RandomHorror9

    We are part of Night Vale Presents
    Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
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About Random Number Generator Horror Podcast No. 9
Helping to make horror films more approachable, one die roll at a time. Hosted by Jeffrey Cranor and Cecil Baldwin of Welcome to Night Vale.
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