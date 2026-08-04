Random Number Generator Horror Podcast No. 9

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337 episodes
- God is a pretentious poet
Approachability: 6/10 (Surreal and stressful domestic horror/religious allegory)
Content Warnings: Blood/violence; Misogyny/Imprisonment; Infant death
Next Week’s Film
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Hosts: Jeffrey Cranor & Cecil Baldwin (Find more of our work on Welcome to Night Vale)
Logo: David Baldwin
Random Horror 9 Patreon
YouTube, Bluesky, Letterboxd, & Instagram: @RandomHorror9
We are part of Night Vale Presents
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
- Practice taking a breath.
Approachability: 2/10 (Creative and elaborate ways to die)
Content Warnings: Jump scares; Blood/gore
Next Week’s Film
RandomHorror9 T-Shirts
Hosts: Jeffrey Cranor & Cecil Baldwin (Find more of our work on Welcome to Night Vale)
Logo: David Baldwin
Random Horror 9 Patreon
YouTube, Bluesky, Letterboxd, & Instagram: @RandomHorror9
We are part of Night Vale Presents
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
- The Great British Snake-Off
Approachability: 6/10 (Surreal and campy folk horror w/some fucked up imagery)
Content Warnings: Sexual assault; Blood/gore; Jump scares; Snakes
Next Week’s Film
RandomHorror9 T-Shirts
Hosts: Jeffrey Cranor & Cecil Baldwin (Find more of our work on Welcome to Night Vale)
Logo: David Baldwin
Random Horror 9 Patreon
YouTube, Bluesky, Letterboxd, & Instagram: @RandomHorror9
We are part of Night Vale Presents
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
- And God said: "I'm going out for cigarettes"
Approachability: 9/10 (Classy, bloodless, but intense ghost story)
Content Warnings: Ghosty-ness; Jump scares
Next Week’s Film
RandomHorror9 T-Shirts
Hosts: Jeffrey Cranor & Cecil Baldwin (Find more of our work on Welcome to Night Vale)
Logo: David Baldwin
Random Horror 9 Patreon
YouTube, Bluesky, Letterboxd, & Instagram: @RandomHorror9
We are part of Night Vale Presents
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
- Parents just don't understand
Approachability: 6/10 (Killer doll fairy tale)
Content Warnings: Blood/gore; Creepy doll faces
Next Week’s Film
Patreon Live Stream 7/11
RandomHorror9 T-Shirts
Hosts: Jeffrey Cranor & Cecil Baldwin (Find more of our work on Welcome to Night Vale)
Logo: David Baldwin
Random Horror 9 Patreon
YouTube, Bluesky, Letterboxd, & Instagram: @RandomHorror9
We are part of Night Vale Presents
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
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About Random Number Generator Horror Podcast No. 9
Helping to make horror films more approachable, one die roll at a time. Hosted by Jeffrey Cranor and Cecil Baldwin of Welcome to Night Vale.Podcast website
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Random Number Generator Horror Podcast No. 9
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Random Number Generator Horror Podcast No. 9: Podcasts in Family