He's out to solve a murder… his own!



Weather: "Elysium" by Eta Persei⁠⁠



Original episode art by Jessica Hayworth



Episode transcripts



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Music: Disparition



Logo: Rob Wilson



Written by Joseph Fink, Jeffrey Cranor & Brie Williams



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