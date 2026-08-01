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380 episodes
- From the archive (1987): There's a new mall in town.
Weather: "I Will If You Will" by Gladie
The voice of Leonard Burton is James Urbaniak
The voice of the 1-900 line is Brie Williams
Original episode art by Jessica Hayworth
Episode transcripts
Night Vale Live Tour Dec 2026
Pre-order THE NUDGE by Joseph Fink
Listen to UNLICENSED by Joseph Fink & Jeffrey Cranor. Only on Audible
Welcome to Night Vale Roleplaying Game
Subscribe to the Night Vale newsletter for news and stories
Patreon is how we exist!
Music: Disparition
Logo: Rob Wilson
Written by Joseph Fink, Jeffrey Cranor & Brie Williams
Narrated by Cecil Baldwin
Follow us on BlueSky, Facebook, TikTok, Tumblr, and Instagram
A production of Night Vale Presents
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- (UNLOCKED: originally posted to Patreon Jan 30, 2020)
Joseph and Jeffrey answer your questions about podcast crossovers, three part stories, and how to balance work and creative endeavors.
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
- What a situation we find ourselves in, as a community.
Weather: "City of Industry" by Joseph Fink
The voice of Dana Cardinal is Jasika Nicole
Original episode art by Jessica Hayworth
Episode transcripts
Register for Camp Night Vale March 2027
Pre-order THE NUDGE by Joseph Fink
Listen to UNLICENSED by Joseph Fink & Jeffrey Cranor. Only on Audible
Welcome to Night Vale Roleplaying Game
Subscribe to the Night Vale newsletter for news and stories
Patreon is how we exist!
Music: Disparition
Logo: Rob Wilson
Written by Joseph Fink, Jeffrey Cranor & Brie Williams
Narrated by Cecil Baldwin
Follow us on BlueSky, Facebook, TikTok, Tumblr, and Instagram
A production of Night Vale Presents
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
- 289 - The Collection Plate
The search for Marcus Vanston's killer heats up.
Weather: "Farting Around Is My Favorite" by St. Alia of the Knife
The voice of Harrison Kip is Jeffrey Cranor
The voice of Deb is Meg Bashwiner
Original episode art by Jessica Hayworth
Episode transcripts
Pre-order THE NUDGE by Joseph Fink
Listen to UNLICENSED by Joseph Fink & Jeffrey Cranor. Only on Audible
Welcome to Night Vale Roleplaying Game
Subscribe to the Night Vale newsletter for news and stories
Patreon is how we exist!
Music: Disparition
Logo: Rob Wilson
Written by Joseph Fink, Jeffrey Cranor & Brie Williams
Narrated by Cecil Baldwin
Follow us on BlueSky, Facebook, TikTok, Tumblr, and Instagram
A production of Night Vale Presents
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
- He's out to solve a murder… his own!
Weather: "Elysium" by Eta Persei
Original episode art by Jessica Hayworth
Episode transcripts
Get an exclusive 15% discount on your first Saily data plans! Use code WTNV at checkout. Download Saily app or go to https://saily.com/wtnv.
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2026 TOUR DATES Tix on sale now!
Listen to UNLICENSED by Joseph Fink & Jeffrey Cranor. Only on Audible
Welcome to Night Vale Roleplaying Game
Subscribe to the Night Vale newsletter for news and stories
Patreon is how we exist!
Music: Disparition
Logo: Rob Wilson
Written by Joseph Fink, Jeffrey Cranor & Brie Williams
Narrated by Cecil Baldwin
Follow us on BlueSky, Facebook, TikTok, Tumblr, and Instagram
A production of Night Vale Presents
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
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About Welcome to Night Vale
Twice-monthly community updates for the small desert town of Night Vale, where every conspiracy theory is true. Turn on your radio and hide. Never listened before? It's an ongoing radio show. Start with the current episode, and you'll catch on in no time. Or, go right to Episode 1 if you wanna binge-listen.Podcast website
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