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Miles the Brave

Storybutton and Mr. Jim
FictionKids & Family
Miles the Brave
Latest episode

42 episodes

  • Miles the Brave

    E40 | The Rise of Petra the Protector

    04/20/2026 | 9 mins.
    Get the adfree versions of all of our shows on the Riffio App starting at $2.99/mo
    iOS | Android
    Listen to our new single "My Fight" on Spotify
    See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
  • Miles the Brave

    E39 | Mission: Rescue Pax

    04/13/2026 | 11 mins.
    Get the adfree versions of all of our shows on the Riffio App starting at $2.99/mo
    iOS | Android
    Listen to our new single "My Fight" on Spotify
    See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
  • Miles the Brave

    E38 | The Big Reveal

    04/06/2026 | 11 mins.
    Get the adfree versions of all of our shows on the Riffio App starting at $2.99/mo
    iOS | Android
    Listen to our new single "My Fight" on Spotify
    See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
  • Miles the Brave

    E37 | The Truth In The Trap

    11/17/2025 | 16 mins.
    Get the adfree versions of all of our shows on the Riffio App starting at $2.99/mo
    iOS | Android
    Listen to our new single "My Fight" on Spotify
    See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
  • Miles the Brave

    E36 | Stuck In The Jungle + New Song "More Than Brave"

    11/08/2025 | 14 mins.
    Get the adfree versions of all of our shows on the Riffio App starting at $2.99/mo
    iOS | Android
    Listen to our new single "More Than Brave" on Spotify
    See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
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About Miles the Brave
Welcome to "Miles the Brave," a captivating kids stories podcast where the ordinary meets the extraordinary! Dive into the adventures of Miles, an average kid who embarks on an anything-but-average journey into the heart of the jungle with his scientist parents. When they're unexpectedly separated, Miles stumbles upon an ancient, hidden world beneath the lush canopy—a realm filled with remarkable creatures and formidable foes. This kids stories podcast is a thrilling exploration of bravery, discovery, and the magic of stepping into the unknown. "Miles the Brave" is not just a kids stories podcast; it's a gateway to a world brimming with wonder and excitement. As Miles navigates this lost world's challenges and marvels, listeners are treated to a rich tapestry of kids stories that ignite the imagination and inspire courage. This kids stories podcast is a testament to the strength within every child and the endless possibilities that await when curiosity leads the way. Each episode of this enchanting kids stories podcast is a new chapter in Miles's journey, offering young listeners a dose of adventure, mystery, and the invaluable lesson of finding one's inner strength amidst the unknown. "Miles the Brave" stands out among kids stories podcasts, providing a thrilling narrative that keeps children engaged, entertained, and eager to discover what happens next. Parents looking for quality kids stories will find "Miles the Brave" to be a perfect choice, offering a mix of entertainment and life lessons, all wrapped in a series of engaging kids stories. This podcast allows children to explore new worlds, face fears, and embrace adventure, all while fostering a love for storytelling and expanding their imaginations. Subscribe to "Miles the Brave" and join Miles on his extraordinary journey through the hidden wonders beneath the jungle. It's a kids stories podcast that offers more than just entertainment—it's an adventure into the heart of bravery, imagination, and the timeless thrill of discovery. Let your child be part of Miles's story as he learns, grows, and proves that true bravery comes from within, in this unforgettable kids stories podcast.
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FictionKids & FamilyStories for Kids

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