🐐 Kiret the Goat 🐐

Kiret loves to play and explore, but she has one big problem—she never listens! One day, after begging her big sister Almi'za Saneeya to join her and her sister goats in the big park, Kiret has the best day ever!

But when the sun starts to set, and it's time to go home, Kiret refuses to listen!

When she refuses to go home, her sister Almi'za Saneeya teaches her a lesson...

What happens? Listen to the story to find out!

🎬 Thanks to our Production Team:
✨ Storyteller: Hana Baba
🎼 Music: Ramy Elbaghir, Mohamed Jamal, Ahmed Alejail, Hassan Rabei and Khalid Almahi
🎨 Episode Art: Waddah Eltahir
🎭 Graphic Design: Eman Hajali, Rudaina Osman, Layla Bilal
🎧 Sound Design: Seth Samuel
📝 Story Consultant & Editor: Nawal Gaafar

📖 Folktales from Sudan is dedicated to: Elbagir Gaafar, our beloved family storyteller