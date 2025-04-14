Izzayakum! Hello!Welcome to Folktales from Sudan - a podcast for kids and families that introduces them to the rich oral storytelling traditions of the African country of Sudan, bringing timeless tales of wisdom, adventure, and humor to life!The story producer and narrator is award-winning public radio journalist and podcaster Hana Baba, who is Sudanese American. She grew up listening to her mother and uncle telling her fairy tales, that were handed down from their grandmother in Sudan.This beautifully sound designed podcast brings to life those stories - immersing young listeners in a world of magical treasures, brave girls, clumsy ogres, mischievous animals, and more!There’s always a character to root for, and a character that needs to learn a lesson.... and we all learn something new with each story.The stories are told in English, and you'll also hear phrases in Sudanese dialect. So get ready to pick up some new words, and experience the rhythm of the language along the way.Plus there's lots of songs to sing along to- so get ready to join in!We hope you'll enjoy the stories, subscribe and share with your family and friends !* Follow us on Youtube, Instagram, Tiktok and Facebook@FolkTalesfrom Sudan* Email us at: [email protected]
Folktales from Sudan is coming April 1st- so stay tuned to this feed!See you in the first story!Ma'a Alsalama! Goodbye!