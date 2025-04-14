Powered by RND
Radio Logo
Open app
PodcastsKids & FamilyFolktales from Sudan
Listen to this podcast in the app for free:
Folktales from Sudan
radio.net
Sleep timer
Alarm
Save favorites
Download for free in the App Store

Folktales from Sudan

Hana Baba
Kids & FamilyStories for KidsFiction
Folktales from Sudan
Latest episode

Available Episodes

4 of 4
  • Kiret the Goat
    🐐 Kiret the Goat 🐐Kiret loves to play and explore, but she has one big problem—she never listens! One day, after begging her big sister Almi'za Saneeya to join her and her sister goats in the big park, Kiret has the best day ever!But when the sun starts to set, and it's time to go home, Kiret refuses to listen!When she refuses to go home, her sister Almi'za Saneeya teaches her a lesson...What happens? Listen to the story to find out! 🐐🎬 Thanks to our Production Team:✨ Storyteller: Hana Baba🎼 Music: Ramy Elbaghir, Mohamed Jamal, Ahmed Alejail, Hassan Rabei and Khalid Almahi🎨 Episode Art: Waddah Eltahir🎭 Graphic Design: Eman Hajali, Rudaina Osman, Layla Bilal🎧 Sound Design: Seth Samuel📝 Story Consultant & Editor: Nawal Gaafar📖 Folktales from Sudan is dedicated to: Elbagir Gaafar, our beloved family storytellerHit that subscribe button so you never miss a tale!📲 Follow the Fun! Join the adventure on social media: @FolktalesFromSudan🙌 Big love to our listeners! Thank you for keeping these stories alive with us. We’ll be back soon with another legendary Sudanese folktale. Until then—Yalla, masalama! ❤️
    --------  
    15:30
  • Lolaba and the Eagle
    🌟 Lolaba and the Eagle 🦅✨Deep in the forest, a brother and sister lived a simple life. But one day, the brother set a trap for a big bird—only to catch a talking eagle instead! 🦅😲This wasn’t just any bird… this eagle could SING! 🎶 And with every song, something magical happened. What happens? Find out in the story !🎬 Thanks to our Production Team:✨ Storyteller: Hana Baba🎼 Music: Ramy Elbaghir, Mohamed Jamal, Ahmed Alejail, Hassan Rabei and Khalid Almahi🎨 Episode Art: Waddah Eltahir🎭 Graphic Design : Eman Hajali, Rudaina Osman, Layla Bilal🎧 Sound Design : Seth Samuel📝 Story Consultant & Editor: Nawal Gaafar📖 Folktales from Sudan is dedicated to: Elbagir Gaafar, our beloved family storyteller📲 Follow the Fun! Join the adventure on social media: @FolktalesFromSudan🙌 Big love to our listeners! Thank you for keeping these stories alive with us. We’ll be back soon with another Sudanese folktale. Until then—Yalla, masalama! ❤️
    --------  
    10:59
  • The Father and Three Sons
    👳🏽‍♂️ The Father and Three Sons 👨🏽‍🦱👨🏽‍🦱👨🏽‍🦱There was a man who had three sons—Hassan, Ahmed, and Mohamed. One day, he an important question for them-                           ❤️  "How much do you love me?" What do they say, and what happens next? Find out in the story!Find out in the story- get comfy, and listen....🎬 Thanks to our Production Team:✨ Storyteller: Hana Baba🎼 Music: Ramy Elbaghir, Mohamed Jamal, Ahmed Alejail, Hassan Rabei and Khalid Almahi🎨 Art: Waddah Eltahir🎭 Graphic Design: Eman Hajali, Rudaina Osman, Layla Bilal🎧 Sound Design : Seth Samuel📝 Story Consultant & Editor: Nawal Gaafar📖 Dedicated to: Elbagir Gaafar, our beloved family storyteller📲 Follow the Fun! Join the adventure on social media: @FolktalesFromSudan🙌 Big love to our listeners! Thank you for keeping these stories alive with us. We’ll be back soon with another legendary Sudanese folktale. Until then—Yalla, masalama! ❤️
    --------  
    10:19
  • Welcome to Folktales from Sudan!
    Izzayakum!  Hello!Welcome to Folktales from Sudan -   a podcast for kids and families that introduces them to the rich oral storytelling traditions of the African country of Sudan, bringing timeless tales of wisdom, adventure, and humor to life!The story producer and narrator is award-winning public radio journalist and podcaster Hana Baba, who is Sudanese American. She grew up listening to her mother and uncle telling her fairy tales, that were handed down from their grandmother in Sudan.This beautifully sound designed podcast brings to life those stories - immersing young listeners in a world of magical treasures, brave girls, clumsy ogres, mischievous animals, and more!There’s always a character to root for, and a character that needs to learn a lesson.... and we all learn something new with each story.The stories are told in English, and you'll also hear phrases in Sudanese dialect. So get ready to pick up some new words, and experience the rhythm of the language along the way.Plus there's lots of songs to sing along to- so get ready to join in!We hope you'll enjoy the stories,  subscribe and share with your family and friends !* Follow us on Youtube, Instagram, Tiktok and Facebook@FolkTalesfrom Sudan* Email us at:  [email protected] Folktales from Sudan is coming April 1st- so stay tuned to this feed!See you in the first story!Ma'a Alsalama! Goodbye!
    --------  
    4:17

More Kids & Family podcasts

Trending Kids & Family podcasts

About Folktales from Sudan

Stories from Sudanese folklore for the whole family, told by award-winning  public radio journalist and storyteller Hana Baba
Podcast website
Kids & FamilyStories for KidsFiction

Listen to Folktales from Sudan, Good Inside with Dr. Becky and many other podcasts from around the world with the radio.net app

Get the free radio.net app

  • Stations and podcasts to bookmark
  • Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
  • Supports Carplay & Android Auto
  • Many other app features
Open app
Company
Legal
Service
Apps
Social
Radio USA
v7.15.0 | © 2007-2025 radio.de GmbH
Generated: 4/16/2025 - 10:57:50 PM