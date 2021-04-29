Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
Wondery
Award-winning audio producer John Scott Dryden brings you into a dystopian future, in which the birth rate has plummeted and the United States has become a theocracy called Gilead.
FictionDrama
  • Listen Now: Suspect "Five Shots in the Dark"
    Suspect is an investigative series about mislaid justice and the kinds of weighty decisions that detectives, lawyers, and jurors make every day - decisions that, once made, are almost impossible to reverse.Season 3: Five Shots in the Dark follows Leon Benson, who spent 24 years in an Indiana state prison for the 1998 murder of a young man named Kasey Schoen. His conviction hinged on the testimony of two eyewitnesses – but what if their memories turned out to be wrong? And what if the people who knew what really happened had never been allowed to speak? Suspect Season 3: Five Shots in the Dark is the story of two victims: one murdered, one sentenced to life. Follow host Matt Shaer and attorney Lara Bazelon as they investigate how the justice system failed both Leon and Kasey, and who the real killer might be. Join this unprecedented look inside the attempt to overturn a wrongful conviction and find out if justice will finally be served.Follow Suspect wherever you get your podcasts. You can binge all 8 episodes of Suspect ad-free on Wondery Plus. Join Wondery Plus in the Wondery app or on Apple Podcasts.Listen to Suspect: Wondery.fm/Suspect_S3See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
    7/17/2023
    6:02
  • Part Six
    In the series finale, another handmaid’s suicide alarms Offred, and intensifies her already difficult situation.Listen to new episodes of The Handmaid's Tale early and ad-free by joining Wondery Plus in the Wondery App: https://wondery.app.link/thehandmaidstale.See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
    5/20/2021
    28:36
  • Part Five
    Frustrated that Offred has not yet conceived, Serena Joy proposes a solution. Meanwhile, the Commander has a surprise that leads Offred on an unexpected trip, and an encounter with an old friend.Listen to new episodes of The Handmaid's Tale early and ad-free by joining Wondery Plus in the Wondery App: https://wondery.app.link/thehandmaidstaleSee Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
    5/13/2021
    31:20
  • Part Four
    Offred's after-hours visits with the Commander complicates her relationship with him. On one of their regular outings, another handmaid reveals a shocking secret about Offred's predecessor in the Commander’s home.Listen to new episodes of The Handmaid's Tale early and ad-free by joining Wondery Plus in the Wondery App: https://wondery.app.link/thehandmaidstale.See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
    5/6/2021
    26:38
  • Part Three
    The protagonist receives a new assignment and name: Offred, “Of Fred.” It is her third posting as a handmaid, and she well knows what happens to handmaids who fail to bear a child. She settles into her new home, forging a complex relationship with the Commander’s wife, Serena Joy, as she prepares for the upcoming ceremony.Listen to new episodes of The Handmaid's Tale early and ad-free by joining Wondery Plus in the Wondery App: https://wondery.app.link/thehandmaidstale.See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
    4/29/2021
    33:50

About The Handmaid's Tale

Award-winning audio producer John Scott Dryden brings you into a dystopian future, in which the birth rate has plummeted and the United States has become a theocracy called Gilead. Women who are capable of childbirth are pulled out of society and trained as handmaids, then assigned to men for the sole purpose of procreation. From the same source material as the critically acclaimed Hulu series, this six part series of “The Handmaid’s Tale” is audio fiction at its finest. Listen to new episodes of The Handmaid's Tale early and ad-free by joining Wondery Plus in the Wondery App: https://wondery.app.link/thehandmaidstale
