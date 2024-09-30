Oakbridge - A Sci-Fi Mystery Audio Drama

Oakbridge: After Dark - Episode 6 with Sarah Vilardi & Monica Wolfkill

🌌 Exclusive Behind-the-Scenes Event! 🌌 Step into the captivating world of Oakbridge, the sci-fi audio drama that’s leaving listeners on the edge of their seats! This special episode brings you face-to-face with the creative team of 97toNow Productions—Mark Helton (Executive Producer) and James Devreaux Lewis (Director)—alongside our very special guests, Voice Actors Sarah Vilardi & Monica Wolfkill! 🎙️ Meet the Executive Producer, Director, and Special Guests: Mark Helton: As Executive Producer, Mark orchestrates the intricate, suspense-filled plots that make Oakbridge so compelling. James Devreaux Lewis: The visionary Director behind Oakbridge, James expertly crafts the intense atmosphere and immersive soundscapes that transport listeners into the heart of the story. Sarah Vilardi: A rising talent in voice acting, Sarah brings depth and emotion to her characters, making her a standout performer in the Oakbridge universe. Monica Wolfkill: With over a decade of experience in both stage and voice acting, Monica brings unmatched versatility to her roles. She has lent her voice to commercials, animated characters, and audiobooks, and has a rich background in theater, including improv and murder mystery productions. Monica’s extensive portfolio also includes roles in video games, audiobooks, and other audio dramas, making her a seasoned professional in the world of voice acting. 🔊 What to Expect: In-Depth Discussions: Get the inside scoop on how the creative team and voice actors like Sarah and Monica collaborate to build the enthralling world of Oakbridge. Voice Acting Insights: Learn from Monica Wolfkill’s vast experience across multiple genres and hear from Sarah Vilardi about her approach to voicing some of Oakbridge’s most memorable characters. Behind-the-Scenes Stories: Enjoy exclusive anecdotes from the production process and a look into the dynamics of voicing intricate characters. 🌟 Why You Should Tune In: Unique Perspectives: Learn what it takes to bring an audio drama to life, from the technical aspects to the emotional depth required for top-tier voice acting. Exclusive Content: Get sneak peeks into upcoming episodes and character developments, as well as hints about future storylines. Community Connection: Join fellow fans and creators in celebrating the world of Oakbridge and its extraordinary voice talent. Don't miss this exciting opportunity to go behind the scenes of Oakbridge and meet the talented Sarah Vilardi & Monica Wolfkill, whose unforgettable performances have helped shape this thrilling sci-fi saga!