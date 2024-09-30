Oakbridge - A Sci-Fi Mystery Audio Drama

Oakbridge: After Dark - Episode 8 with Rémi & Anouk Savard
🌟 Exclusive Oakbridge: After Dark - Episode 8! 🌟
Prepare for an incredible new episode as Rémi Savard and Anouk Savard, the voices behind Peter McGowan and Evelyn "Evie" Nichols, join Oakbridge: After Dark! 🎙️
🔊 Special Guest Spotlight: Rémi & Anouk Savard They’ll share insights into their roles in Oakbridge, behind-the-scenes stories, and how they breathe life into their characters. Plus, get an exclusive sneak peek into upcoming twists and developments!
1:27:00
Oakbridge: After Dark - Episode 7 with Conner Howard
🌟 Exclusive Oakbridge: After Dark Episode! 🌟
Join us for a thrilling deep dive into the world of Oakbridge as we welcome none other than voice actor Conner Howard to the Oakbridge: After Dark podcast! Conner, known for his captivating roles in The Strata and Murphy's Inc., will lend his voice and insight into this spine-chilling universe.
🎙️ Special Guest Spotlight: Conner Howard
Conner has brought numerous characters to life with his distinct voice and impeccable storytelling. He’ll share behind-the-scenes stories from his time working on Oakbridge, his creative process as a voice actor, and how he captures the atmosphere and suspense in this gripping sci-fi audio drama!
🔊 What You’ll Hear:
Behind-the-Scenes Insight: Learn how Conner creates his iconic characters and approaches the intense world of Oakbridge.
Voice Acting Mastery: Tips and stories from Conner’s journey through the voice acting world, including what it takes to make the paranormal elements of Oakbridge so real.
Exclusive Sneak Peeks: Get a taste of what’s to come in future episodes of Oakbridge and hear Conner’s thoughts on upcoming twists!
Don’t miss out on this exclusive behind-the-scenes look into Oakbridge with the talented Conner Howard! Get ready for an episode filled with mystery, suspense, and the brilliance of voice acting!
41:04
Oakbridge: After Dark - Episode 6 with Sarah Vilardi & Monica Wolfkill
🌌 Exclusive Behind-the-Scenes Event! 🌌
Step into the captivating world of Oakbridge, the sci-fi audio drama that’s leaving listeners on the edge of their seats! This special episode brings you face-to-face with the creative team of 97toNow Productions—Mark Helton (Executive Producer) and James Devreaux Lewis (Director)—alongside our very special guests, Voice Actors Sarah Vilardi & Monica Wolfkill!
🎙️ Meet the Executive Producer, Director, and Special Guests:
Mark Helton: As Executive Producer, Mark orchestrates the intricate, suspense-filled plots that make Oakbridge so compelling.
James Devreaux Lewis: The visionary Director behind Oakbridge, James expertly crafts the intense atmosphere and immersive soundscapes that transport listeners into the heart of the story.
Sarah Vilardi: A rising talent in voice acting, Sarah brings depth and emotion to her characters, making her a standout performer in the Oakbridge universe.
Monica Wolfkill: With over a decade of experience in both stage and voice acting, Monica brings unmatched versatility to her roles. She has lent her voice to commercials, animated characters, and audiobooks, and has a rich background in theater, including improv and murder mystery productions. Monica’s extensive portfolio also includes roles in video games, audiobooks, and other audio dramas, making her a seasoned professional in the world of voice acting.
🔊 What to Expect:
In-Depth Discussions: Get the inside scoop on how the creative team and voice actors like Sarah and Monica collaborate to build the enthralling world of Oakbridge.
Voice Acting Insights: Learn from Monica Wolfkill’s vast experience across multiple genres and hear from Sarah Vilardi about her approach to voicing some of Oakbridge’s most memorable characters.
Behind-the-Scenes Stories: Enjoy exclusive anecdotes from the production process and a look into the dynamics of voicing intricate characters.
🌟 Why You Should Tune In:
Unique Perspectives: Learn what it takes to bring an audio drama to life, from the technical aspects to the emotional depth required for top-tier voice acting.
Exclusive Content: Get sneak peeks into upcoming episodes and character developments, as well as hints about future storylines.
Community Connection: Join fellow fans and creators in celebrating the world of Oakbridge and its extraordinary voice talent.
Don't miss this exciting opportunity to go behind the scenes of Oakbridge and meet the talented Sarah Vilardi & Monica Wolfkill, whose unforgettable performances have helped shape this thrilling sci-fi saga!
58:46
Oakbridge: After Dark - Episode 5 with Andrew Wade & JROME
🌌 Exclusive Behind-the-Scenes Event! 🌌
Get ready for an exciting, behind-the-scenes journey into Oakbridge, the sci-fi audio drama that’s taking listeners by storm! In this special episode, join the visionary minds behind 97toNow Productions—Mark Helton (Executive Producer) and James Devreaux Lewis (Director)—as they sit down with two incredible special guests, Voice Actors Andrew Wade & JROME!
🎙️ Meet the Executive Producer, Director, and Special Guests:
Mark Helton: The mastermind behind Oakbridge’s intricate and pulse-pounding storylines, Mark ensures that every episode is packed with drama and excitement.
James Devreaux Lewis: The brilliant Director, James creates the immersive atmosphere and tension-filled scenes that keep fans at the edge of their seats.
Andrew Wade: A dynamic voice actor, Andrew brings his unique energy and range to Oakbridge, giving life to characters that resonate deeply with listeners.
JROME: Known for his powerful voice and captivating performances, JROME adds intensity and authenticity to the characters he portrays, making him an essential part of the Oakbridge cast.
🔊 What to Expect:
In-Depth Discussions: Get a close look at how the creative team and voice actors work together to craft the engaging world of Oakbridge.
Voice Acting Insights: Andrew Wade and JROME will reveal their approaches to voice acting, the challenges of their roles, and their experiences bringing their characters to life.
Behind-the-Scenes Stories: Enjoy exclusive stories from the production process and hear firsthand about the magic that goes on behind the mic.
🌟 Why You Should Tune In:
Unique Perspectives: Learn the secrets behind the captivating performances and discover the creativity behind one of today’s most exciting audio dramas.
Exclusive Content: Be the first to hear sneak peeks of upcoming episodes, fresh characters, and exciting future developments!
Community Connection: Join the Oakbridge community to connect with fellow fans, creators, and voice actors, and share your passion for the series.
Don’t miss this incredible opportunity to go behind the scenes of Oakbridge and meet the talented voice actors Andrew Wade & JROME, whose unforgettable performances help make Oakbridge a must-listen!
31:21
Oakbridge: After Dark - Episode 4 with Rachel Anderson & Ari Cafferata-Jenkins
🌌 Exclusive Behind-the-Scenes Event! 🌌
Get ready for an exciting, behind-the-scenes look into Oakbridge, the sci-fi audio drama that has captured the imaginations of fans everywhere! In this special episode, join the creative masterminds behind 97toNow Productions—Mark Helton (Executive Producer) and James Devreaux Lewis (Director)—along with two very special guests, Voice Actors Rachel Anderson & Ari Cafferata-Jenkins!
🎙️ Meet the Executive Producer, Director, and Special Guests:
Mark Helton: The Executive Producer who crafts the intricate and thrilling stories of Oakbridge, keeping the audience glued to every episode.
James Devreaux Lewis: The Director with a unique vision, James shapes the audio drama’s world with sound and storytelling that transport listeners to the heart of Oakbridge’s mysteries.
Rachel Anderson: One of our standout voice talents, Rachel brings her characters to life with remarkable emotion and depth, adding a captivating layer to the Oakbridge experience.
Ari Cafferata-Jenkins: Another brilliant voice actor, Ari’s versatile performances give Oakbridge some of its most memorable and dynamic characters.
🔊 What to Expect:
In-Depth Discussions: Explore how the creative team and voice actors collaborate to build the world of Oakbridge, from initial concepts to final production.
Voice Acting Insights: Rachel Anderson and Ari Cafferata-Jenkins will share their personal approaches to voice acting, character development, and their unique experiences on the show.
Behind-the-Scenes Stories: Enjoy exclusive anecdotes and fun stories from the production process, offering a peek into the world of voice acting for Oakbridge.
🌟 Why You Should Tune In:
Unique Perspectives: Learn about the dedication and craft that go into creating compelling characters and immersive soundscapes in an audio drama.
Exclusive Content: Get sneak peeks into upcoming episodes, new character developments, and more exciting reveals.
Community Connection: Join the Oakbridge fandom and engage with the creators and voice actors, sharing your passion for the show and its universe.
Don’t miss this exciting opportunity to go behind the scenes of Oakbridge and meet the talented voice actors Rachel Anderson & Ari Cafferata-Jenkins, whose performances have helped make this series a fan favorite!
Welcome to Oakbridge! 🌌
Step into the chilling world of Oakbridge, a riveting sci-fi audio drama that will leave you breathless with anticipation. Set in the eerie backdrop of a small Ohio town in the early 1990s, Oakbridge unravels a dark tale of mystery, government conspiracies, and supernatural occurrences.
🔍 Plot Overview:
When the U.S. government erects a nuclear power facility, Oakbridge transforms from a sleepy town into a hotbed of unexplained phenomena. The discovery of two dead teenagers propels Sheriff’s Deputy Jack Harris into a dangerous investigation. As Jack digs deeper, he uncovers secrets that threaten not just his life but the safety of everyone in Oakbridge.
🚀 What Makes Oakbridge Special:
Intense Storytelling: Each episode is a suspenseful masterclass, weaving complex narratives that keep listeners hooked.
Atmospheric Sound Design: The production quality is top-notch, immersing you in the eerie, mysterious world of Oakbridge.
Compelling Characters: Follow the determined Deputy Jack Harris and his eclectic team, including a rookie cop, a group of teenagers, and even his ex-wife, as they navigate a web of danger and deceit.
🔊 Why Listen to Oakbridge:
Thrills and Chills: Perfect for mystery, sci-fi, and horror fans.
Emotional Depth: Experience the characters’ struggles and triumphs, adding layers to the plot.
Community of Fans: Join a passionate audience who love to dissect every twist and turn of the story.
🎧 Tune In Now!
Don’t miss out on this captivating journey. Start listening to Oakbridge and join Deputy Jack Harris in his quest to unveil the truth.
Oakbridge is proudly produced by 97toNow Productions and Created by Ashley Deane