The Great Detectives Present Yours Truly Johnny Dollar (Old Time Radio)

Today's Mystery: When an old college friend asks Johnny Dollar to protect her husband from a former sweetheart she fears is bent on murder, Johnny finds himself caught in the middle of a tangled love triangle. But as he digs deeper, he begins to suspect that not everyone is telling the truth about the danger they're facing. Original Radio Broadcast Date: June 7, 1959 Originated from Hollywood Stars: Bob Bailey as Johnny Dollar.Also starring Virginia Gregg, Les Tremayne, Sam Edwards, and James McCallion. Written, produced, and directed by Jack Johnstone. Announcer: Dan Cubberly. When making your travel plans, remember johnnydollarair.com Become one of our Patreon Supporters at patreon.greatdetectives.net Thank you to our Patreon Supporter of the Day: Bailey, Patreon supporter since April 2023. Take the listener survey at survey.greatdetectives.net Give us a call 208-991-4783 Become one of our friends on Facebook at facebook.com/radiodetectives Follow us on Twitter/X at twitter.com/radiodetectives Follow us on Instagram at instagram.com/greatdetectives

Today's Mystery: When an insurance company begins receiving anonymous monthly payments for a $50,000 fraudulent claim, Johnny Dollar is assigned to identify the mysterious sender. His investigation into a suspicious insurance payout leads him to the widow of a famous sculptor—only to discover that she died months earlier. Original Radio Broadcast Date: June 14, 1959 Originating from Hollywood Starring: Bob Bailey as Johnny DollarAlso starring Herb Vigran, Edgar Barrier, Carlton G. Young, Will Wright, and Lawrence Dobkin Written, produced, and directed by Jack Johnstone Announcer: Dan Cubberly When making your travel plans, remember johnnydollarair.com Become one of our Patreon Supporters at patreon.greatdetectives.net Thank you to our Patreon Supporter of the Day: Brenda, Patreon supporter since September 2025 Take the listener survey at survey.greatdetectives.net Give us a call 208-991-4783 Become one of our friends on Facebook at facebook.com/radiodetectives Follow us on Twitter/X at twitter.com/radiodetectives Follow us on Instagram at instagram.com/greatdetectives

Today's Mystery: Johnny r is summoned by the eccentric Alvin Peabody Cartwright, who insists the matter is urgent. But when Johnny arrives, Cartwright has vanished, blood is found in the garage, and every clue points to murder—unless appearances are deceiving. Original Radio Broadcast: June 20, 1959 Originating in Hollywood Starring Bob Bailey as Johnny Dollar. Also featuring Virginia Gregg, Gene Tatum, Howard McNear, Forrest Lewis, Joseph Kearns, and Paul Dubov. Written, produced, and directed by Jack Johnstone. Remember to make your travel plans by visiting JohnnyDollarAir.com first. Support the show monthly at patreon.greatdetectives.net Patreon Supporter of the Day: Christine, Patreon supporter since March 2018. Support the show on a one-time basis at support.greatdetectives.net Mail a donation to: Adam Graham, PO Box 15913, Boise, Idaho 83715 Take the listener survey at survey.greatdetectives.net Give us a call: 208-991-4783 Follow us on Twitter/X at twitter.com/radiodetectives Follow us on Instagram at instagram.com/greatdetectives Become one of our friends on Facebook at facebook.com/radiodetectives

Today's Mystery: Insurance investigator Johnny Dollar is sent to Boston after a priceless jade statue known as the Mei-Ling Buddha is reportedly spotted for sale in a Paris antique shop—even though it should still be locked inside the home of its late owner. Johnny soon discovers that an impossible theft demands an equally unexpected solution. Original Radio Broadcast: June 28, 1959 Originating from Hollywood Starring Bob Bailey as Johnny DollarAlso featuring Virginia Gregg, Paul Dubov, Will Wright, and Boris Aplon Written, produced, and directed by Jack Johnstone Support the podcast monthly at https://patreon.greatdetectives.net Patreon Supporter of the Day: None Support the show on a one-time basis at https://support.greatdetectives.net Mail a donation to:Adam Graham PO Box 15913 Boise, ID 83715 Take our listener survey at https://survey.greatdetectives.net Give us a call: 208-991-4783 Follow us on Instagram at https://instagram.com/greatdetectives Follow us on Twitter/X at https://twitter.com/radiodetectives

Today's Mystery: Johnny Dollar accepts an unusually lucrative assignment to locate the runaway daughter of one of the insurance company's wealthiest clients. But when he finds the missing heiress in New York, his search abruptly becomes a murder investigation in which two of her closest companions each have reason to want her dead Original Radio Broadcast Date: July 5, 1959 Originated from Hollywood Stars: Bob Bailey as Johnny Dollar Virginia Gregg Les Tremayne Herb Vigran Alan Reed Frank Gerstle Jack Edwards Jack Grimes Written, produced, and directed by Jack Johnstone When making your travel plans, remember http://johnnydollarair.com Become one of our Patreon Supporters at https://patreon.greatdetectives.net Thank you to our Patreon Supporter of the Day: James, Patreon supporter since April 2016. Take the listener survey…http://survey.greatdetectives.net Give us a call 208-991-4783 Become one of our friends on Facebook. Follow us on Twitter @radiodetectives

Yours Truly Johnny Dollar: The Only One Butt Matter (EP5035)

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About The Great Detectives Present Yours Truly Johnny Dollar (Old Time Radio)

About The Great Detectives Present Yours Truly Johnny Dollar (Old Time Radio)

About The Great Detectives Present Yours Truly Johnny Dollar (Old Time Radio)

Listen to the adventures of that man with the action-packed account, Yours Truly Johnny Dollar. From 1949-62, the freelance insurance investigator relayed his adventures to the golden age of radio listeners via his action-packed account. In one of the longest-running old-time radio mystery detective programs.Six actors played Johnny Dollar. Currently, we're posting episodes starring Bob Bailey, the best-loved of the Johnny Dollar actors every Tuesday and Friday. However, you'll find the adventures of both previous and later Johnny Dollar actors including Charles Russell, Academy Award Winning Actor Edmond O'Brien, John Lund, Bob Readick, and Emmy-Award nominated actor Mandel Kramer. We also offer the unaired auditions of Dick Powell (Richard Diamond) and Gerald Mohr (Philip Marlowe). We offer more than 500 golden age of radio audio drama podcasts for your listening pleasure.Host Adam Graham is your guide, providing commentary on each episode as well as a dash of humor and responding to listener comments and feedback. This feed is part of the Great Detectives of Old Time Radio and you can subscribe to the main podcast to enjoy four other detective programs each week.