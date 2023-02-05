The Great Detectives Present Yours Truly Johnny Dollar (Old Time Radio)

Each Friday, we'll post a different episode of Yours Truly Johnny Dollar, playing every episode of the 1949-62 series. Host Adam Graham is your guide, providing... More
Yours Truly Johnny Dollar: The Forbes Matters, Episodes One and Two (EP4066)
Today's Mystery:Johnny quickly discovers who embezzled nearly $5,000 from a New York fashion firm, but where's the money?Original Radio Broadcast Dates: December 26 and 27, 1955Originated from HollywoodStars: Bob Bailey as Johnny Dollar
Yours Truly Johnny Dollar: The Lansing Fraud Matter, Episodes Three, Four, and Five (EP4063)
Today's Mystery:Johnny is convinced that an insurance policy was set up fraudulently, but can he prove it before the beneficiary is able to go to court to make the insurance company pay up?Original Radio Broadcast Dates: December 14-16, 1955
Yours Truly Johnny Dollar: The Lansing Fraud Matter, Episodes One and Two
Today's Mystery:Johnny goes to Tucson to investigate the suspicious case of a man insured for $50,000 who died from malnutrition and could not have even passed the insurance physical.Original Radio Broadcast Date: December 12 and 13, 1955Originate from, HollywoodStarring: Bob Bailey as Johnny Dollar
Yours Truly Johnny Dollar: The Cronin Matter, Episodes Three, Four, and Five (EP4057)
Today's Mystery:Johnny arrives at Dolly Cronin's old estate after someone attacked him to steal the necklace, while Mrs. Cronin takes ill.Original Radio Broadcast Dates: December 7-9, 1955Originated from HollywoodStared Bob Bailey
Yours Truly Johnny Dollar: The Cronin Matter, Episodes One and Two (EP4054)
Today's Mystery:Johnny is called in when a has-been star plans a party on a train full of friends and acquaintances and wants to bring out jewels worth a fortuneOriginal Air Date: December 5 and 6, 1955Originated from HollywoodStars Bob Bailey as Johnny Dollar
