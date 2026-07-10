Concerts, Cheesesteaks and the Best Restaurants on Dixie Highway



Episode Summary

Julie and Jamie are back with two weeks of stories packed into one episode. Two concerts at the Hard Rock. Two visits to the same Asian restaurant. A breakfast cafe discovery in Parkland. A cheesesteak run to the Wellington Mall. And a definitive ranking of the best restaurants in West Palm Beach.



Plus, Rosie ordered the prime rib at the Outback and sent it back twice. It was a scene.



🍽 Restaurant Highlights



Bowl Asian Cuisine – Hard Rock Seminole Casino, Coconut Creek The surprise winner of the last two weeks. Julie and Jamie ended up here twice after back to back concerts. The orange chicken is outstanding. The beef chow fun is rich and satisfying. The egg rolls and duck sauce are not to be missed. Jamie does not even like Asian food and came back for seconds. That says it all.



Hard Rock Cafe – Seminole Casino, Coconut Creek Not what it used to be. The nachos and burgers were legendary years ago. The quality is not there anymore. A second chance may come, but the food needs work.



Kiki's Breakfast Cafe – Parkland, Florida A hidden gem found on the way home. A luncheonette style cafe that closes around two or three in the afternoon. The cheesesteak omelet was outstanding. The coffee was delicious. There was a wait but it was absolutely worth it. A must visit for breakfast lovers in Broward County.



Charlie's Cheesesteak – Wellington Mall, Wellington, Florida A regular stop and always fresh. The chicken cheesesteak is the standout. Great staff, great product, great experience every single time. Julie orders hers over lettuce and tomato without the bread.



Grotto – Dixie Highway, West Palm Beach Jamie's pick for the best restaurant in West Palm Beach and possibly all of Broward County. The shrimp with gluten free pasta is one of the best meals Julie has had since moving to Florida. If you order the right thing, Grotto delivers every time. Ranked number one.



Blue Door – West Palm Beach Still earning its place near the top. The butter chicken remains a favorite. Ranked number two.



The Hive – West Palm Beach Ranked number three on the West Palm Beach list. On the must visit radar.



Cafe Med – West Palm Beach A solid addition to the Dixie Highway rotation. Ranked number four.



Joy Sushi / Joy Asian – Dixie Highway, West Palm Beach A potential number five on the West Palm Beach list. A return visit is being planned. Watch this space.



Outback Steakhouse – Royal Palm Beach Rosie ordered the prime rib. It went back to the kitchen twice. The consistency is not what it used to be, at least for that cut. A familiar favorite that had a tough night.



China Buffet – 441, Royal Palm Beach A casual outing with Rosie. Part of the weekly dinner rotation with mom.



🎵 Concert Corner

Weird Al Yankovic – Hard Rock Live, Seminole Casino Legendary. The costume changes, the energy, the full production. A great night.



Charlie Puth – Hard Rock Live, Seminole Casino Julie is calling it. Charlie Puth live is one of the best concert experiences she has ever had. A modern day Daryl Hall. Old soul, incredible riffs, stunning band, playing piano the whole time. If you get the chance to see him, go.



📣 We Want to Hear From You

Know someone who would make a great guest? Reach out at floridalivinglife.com. Julie wants to get the Palm Beach crowd on the mic and find out where they are really eating.



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📞 Call or Text: 973-281-6896 📧 julie@julieriga.com



🍔 Restaurant Hashtags



#BowlAsianCuisine #HardRockCafe #KikisBreakfastCafe #CharliesCheesesteak #Grotto #BlueDoor #TheHive #CafeMed #JoySushi #OutbackSteakhouse



📌 Episode Hashtags



#FloridaLivingLife #SouthFloridaEats #FloridaFood #FoodPodcast #PalmBeachCounty