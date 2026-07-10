Radio Logo
Open app
Top stationsPodcastsLive sports World Cup 2026Near youGenresTopics
PodcastsArtsFlorida Living LIfe
Listen to this podcast in the app for free:
Florida Living LIfe
radio.net
Sleep timer
Save favorites
Download for free in the App Store

Florida Living LIfe

Jamie and Julie
ArtsComedy
Florida Living LIfe
Latest episode

14 episodes

  • Florida Living LIfe

    Palm Beach Days, Alien Movies and the Sweetest Ice Cream Shop on Dixie Highway

    07/10/2026 | 24 mins.
    Palm Beach Days, Alien Movies and the Sweetest Ice Cream Shop on Dixie Highway

    Episode Summary

    Julie and Jamie spend a full day on Palm Beach island, tour the Flagler Museum, eat at the RH Rooftop Restaurant, discover a brand new family run ice cream shop called Frost, and somehow squeeze in a sushi dinner, a burger run, and a conversation about aliens. Florida Living Life is fully living.

    🍽 Restaurant Highlights

    Sushi Joe – Boynton Beach
    A popular spot in the West Palm Beach area. The dumplings were the standout. Julie liked it more than Jamie. The people were very nice. A solid visit with more menu items left to explore.

    RH Rooftop Restaurant – Palm Beach
    Part of the Restoration Hardware experience on Palm Beach island. A fourth visit with mixed feelings on the food this time. The grilled shrimp and vegetable salad with zucchini, asparagus, corn, and avocado was the highlight. The burger landed at a seven. The charcuterie board felt pared down compared to previous visits and did not deliver enough for the price. The ribeye sandwich is the must order and was skipped this time, a decision that was regretted. The French fries were exceptional. The atmosphere remains one of the best on the island. Go for the experience and order the ribeye sandwich.

    Frost Ice Cream – Dixie Highway, West Palm Beach
    The discovery of the week. A brand new family run ice cream shop open since December, located across the street from Joe's Market on Dixie Highway. The owner Elizabeth runs it with her family and the warmth shows throughout the whole space. Julie tasted ten flavors. Top picks: mint chocolate chip, strawberry, graham cracker, butterscotch, cookie dough, and the dairy free coconut. The coffee ice cream also gets strong praise. A beautiful little spot worth making a dedicated trip for dessert after dinner on Dixie Highway.

    Muya – West Palm Beach
    Back for another visit. Get the double, not the single. The fries are fantastic and compare well to Five Guys. The owner is a great guy and a podcast visit is in the works. A promising addition to the West Palm Beach burger scene.

    🏛 Things to Do
    Flagler Museum – Palm Beach Island
    An absolute must if you have not been. The Gilded Age mansion feels like stepping into Bridgerton and a European castle all at once. Highlights include the drawing room, the billiards room, the master suite, the interconnected upstairs bedrooms, and a courtyard fountain modeled after the Boboli Gardens of the Medici family in Florence. Julie was the unofficial tour guide. Jamie was impressed. Go.

    🎬 What They Are Watching
    Disclosure Day — Emily Blunt is outstanding. Steven Spielberg delivers a gripping and thought provoking film that has Julie convinced she is watching history in the making. Highly recommended, especially if you enjoy a good rabbit hole.

    📣 We Want to Hear From You
    Visit floridalivinglife.com to send a message. Tell them where to eat next. Restaurant owners in the Palm Beach and Boca Raton area are invited to reach out for a visit and a review.

    WAYS TO WORK WITH US
    Brand sponsorships and content placement
    Featured guest podcast interviews
    Scenes From the Table live recordings
    Food and lifestyle brand features
    Virtual and on location options available

    📞 Call or Text: 973-281-6896
    📧 julie@julieriga.com

    🍔 Restaurant Hashtags
    #SushiJoe #RHRooftop #RestorationHardware #FrostIceCream #Muya

    📌 Episode Hashtags
    #FloridaLivingLife #SouthFloridaEats #FloridaFood #FoodPodcast #PalmBeachCounty
  • Florida Living LIfe

    Tattoos, Palm Beach and the Best Chicken Sandwich in South Florida

    06/29/2026 | 14 mins.
    Tattoos, Palm Beach and the Best Chicken Sandwich in South Florida

    Episode Summary

    This week Julie and Jamie hit the Tattoo and Oddity Convention in West Palm Beach, stroll through the most expensive street in Florida on Palm Beach island, and discover that the Honor Bar might just be home to the best chicken sandwich Julie has had since moving to Florida. Oh, and Jamie got a tattoo. Julie found out live on air. That happened.

    The food keeps coming, the reviews keep rolling, and Florida Living Life is still very much in the building.

    🍽 Restaurant Highlights

    Honor Bar – Palm Beach Island
    The standout of the week and possibly the most pleasant surprise yet. Part of the Hillstone restaurant group, the same family as Houston's. The atmosphere hits immediately. The chicken sandwich earns an eight and a half, the best Julie has had in two and a half years of Florida living. Jamie had the burger with shoestring fries. The coleslaw on the burger was a highlight. A beautiful little spot on the island worth every visit.

    Arby's – Florida
    Jamie tried the new Arby's cheesesteak and gave it an eight. He puts it right alongside Pat's in Philadelphia. A bold call. A real one.

    Bolet – Florida
    A healthier option that delivered. The chicken thighs are the move. Julie held up the line ordering six of them and has zero regrets. A solid bowl friendly option for anyone watching their diet.

    Il Fiore – Boca Raton
    A slice of pizza on a casual outing. Verdict: good but not great. Rated a seven point four. A possible return visit is undecided.

    Mario the Baker – Lake Worth, Florida
    On the dinner plan for the week ahead. The Lake Worth location earns special praise as a great restaurant worth revisiting. Always a reliable choice.

    Houston's – Boca Raton
    Referenced as part of the Honor Bar connection through the Hillstone restaurant group. A previous favorite that keeps coming up in conversation as a benchmark for quality dining.

    🛍 Worth Avenue, Palm Beach
    A walk through one of the most expensive shopping streets in the United States. Highlights included a stop at the Tom Ford store, the Cartier store, and a browse through stores where a single shirt can run $2,400 and a bracelet can reach $80,000. A one of a kind experience that feels more like a museum than a shopping trip.

    🛒 Local Vendor Spotlight

    Joyce Gourmet
    Met at the Tattoo and Oddity Convention. A standout garlic spread made with canola oil, garlic, lemon juice, and salt. Also a tomato basil marinara sauce that impressed on first taste. Find them online at Joyce Gourmet.

    🎉 Father's Day
    Both Julie and Jamie have lost their fathers. This week they honored them with a home brunch. The potatoes were good. The gluten free pancakes were unmemorable by Julie's own admission. The eggs were fine. It was the thought that counted.

    📣 We Want to Hear From You
    Visit floridalivinglife.com to send a message. Tell them what restaurants to visit next. If you own a restaurant in the Palm Beach or Boca Raton area and want a visit and a review, reach out now.

    🎧 Also Check Out
    Stay On Course Podcast — Every guest shares their favorite food and three ingredients for success.
    Visit stayoncourse.studio or stayoncourse.io

    WAYS TO WORK WITH US
    Brand sponsorships and content placement
    Featured guest podcast interviews
    Scenes From the Table live recordings
    Food and lifestyle brand features
    Virtual and on location options available

    📞 Call or Text: 973-281-6896
    📧 julie@julieriga.com
    🍔 Restaurant Hashtags
    #HonorBar #Houstons #Arbys #Bolet #IlFiore #MarioTheBaker

    📌 Episode Hashtags
    #FloridaLivingLife #SouthFloridaEats #FloridaFood #FoodPodcast #PalmBeachCounty
  • Florida Living LIfe

    Eight Weeks of Eating, KRS-One Stories and a Time Machine Back to New Jersey

    06/15/2026 | 22 mins.
    Eight Weeks of Eating, KRS-One Stories and a Time Machine Back to New Jersey

    Episode Summary

    This week is all about food, food, food. Julie and Jamie recap eight straight weeks of eating out, take a trip down memory lane to their New Jersey roots, drop a wild KRS-One story, and reveal a top three Florida steakhouse showdown. Plus, concerts, movie reviews, and an upcoming weekend packed with the Tattoo and Oddity Expo and a Hillary Duff concert on Father's Day.
    The podcast keeps climbing the charts, now ranked number seven out of 250 in Canada and inside the top 20 in the US.

    🍽 Restaurant Highlights
    Dave's Hot Chicken
    Jamie is a fan, Julie is not. The Dave sauce gets a special mention. Jamie says unless something changes, hot chicken is just not for Julie.

    Papa Chulos – Royal Palm Beach (Takeout)
    Good but not great as takeout. The cheeseburger taco and lettuce wrap version got a little mangled in transit. Verdict: this is a dine in restaurant. Takeout does not do it justice.

    Mario the Baker – Florida
    Take home pizza night delivers again. Jamie got a gluten free pepperoni pizza with pineapple. Julie got a regular pizza with meatballs. Both were excellent and froze well for leftovers. Always solid.

    McDonald's
    Jamie had not eaten McDonald's in about a year and went all in with a Big Mac, extra Mac sauce, no bun, plus a six piece nugget and fries. Julie tried the Big Mac too and was pleasantly surprised. Verdict: good, but not as good as it was back in the day.

    Seasons 52 – Boca Raton
    A longtime favorite from their New Jersey days, now a regular Boca stop. The cedar plank salmon is excellent. The gluten free flatbreads are outstanding and safe for celiac diners. Great service, great atmosphere, and never disappoints. A solid choice for any special occasion.

    Applebee's
    A great experience with their server Merlin, who also happens to know Rosie. Burgers were a hit. Julie does the lettuce wrap version. A definite repeat visit.

    Texas Roadhouse
    First visit in months. Compared directly to Longhorn and Outback as the same class of steakhouse. Verdict: not as good as the top two, but not bad either. A three way steakhouse showdown is officially proposed between Texas Roadhouse, Outback, and Longhorn.

    Outback Steakhouse – Florida
    Still a top pick in the steakhouse rivalry. Consistently on point with every visit.
    🗽 Throwback Corner: New Jersey Classics
    A trip down memory lane to Morris County, New Jersey, thirty plus years ago.

    The Italian Touch – Livingston Mall, Livingston, NJ
    A beloved pizza spot from back in the day. Great pizza, great memories.

    The Godfather – New Jersey
    Another early favorite mentioned as part of the old school New Jersey pizza lineup.

    🎵 Concert Corner
    The Nova Twins opened for Evanescence with Spirit Box also on the bill. A massive stage setup and an unforgettable show. The first metal show of the year.

    Coming up: the Tattoo and Oddity Expo in West Palm Beach this Saturday, and a Hillary Duff concert at the iTHINK Amphitheater on Father's Day.

    📺 What They Are Watching
    Office Romance on Netflix gets a strong recommendation for date night. Michael, the Michael Jackson biopic, earned a solid six point five out of ten.

    📣 We Want to Hear From You
    Visit floridalivinglife.com and send an email. Tell them what you like about the show, where they should eat next, and if you are a restaurant owner who wants a visit and a review, reach out.

    WAYS TO WORK WITH US
    Brand sponsorships and content placement
    Featured guest podcast interviews
    Scenes From the Table live recordings
    Food and lifestyle brand features
    Virtual and on location options available
    📞 Call or Text: 973-281-6896
    📧 julie@julieriga.com
    🍔 Restaurant Hashtags
    #DavesHotChicken #PapaChulos #MarioTheBaker #McDonalds #Seasons52 #Applebees #TexasRoadhouse #OutbackSteakhouse

    📌 Episode Hashtags
    #FloridaLivingLife #SouthFloridaEats #FloridaFood #FoodPodcast #PalmBeachCounty
  • Florida Living LIfe

    Concerts, Cheesesteaks and the Best Restaurants on Dixie Highway

    06/08/2026 | 18 mins.
    Concerts, Cheesesteaks and the Best Restaurants on Dixie Highway

    Episode Summary
    Julie and Jamie are back with two weeks of stories packed into one episode. Two concerts at the Hard Rock. Two visits to the same Asian restaurant. A breakfast cafe discovery in Parkland. A cheesesteak run to the Wellington Mall. And a definitive ranking of the best restaurants in West Palm Beach.

    Plus, Rosie ordered the prime rib at the Outback and sent it back twice. It was a scene.

    🍽 Restaurant Highlights

    Bowl Asian Cuisine – Hard Rock Seminole Casino, Coconut Creek The surprise winner of the last two weeks. Julie and Jamie ended up here twice after back to back concerts. The orange chicken is outstanding. The beef chow fun is rich and satisfying. The egg rolls and duck sauce are not to be missed. Jamie does not even like Asian food and came back for seconds. That says it all.

    Hard Rock Cafe – Seminole Casino, Coconut Creek Not what it used to be. The nachos and burgers were legendary years ago. The quality is not there anymore. A second chance may come, but the food needs work.

    Kiki's Breakfast Cafe – Parkland, Florida A hidden gem found on the way home. A luncheonette style cafe that closes around two or three in the afternoon. The cheesesteak omelet was outstanding. The coffee was delicious. There was a wait but it was absolutely worth it. A must visit for breakfast lovers in Broward County.

    Charlie's Cheesesteak – Wellington Mall, Wellington, Florida A regular stop and always fresh. The chicken cheesesteak is the standout. Great staff, great product, great experience every single time. Julie orders hers over lettuce and tomato without the bread.

    Grotto – Dixie Highway, West Palm Beach Jamie's pick for the best restaurant in West Palm Beach and possibly all of Broward County. The shrimp with gluten free pasta is one of the best meals Julie has had since moving to Florida. If you order the right thing, Grotto delivers every time. Ranked number one.

    Blue Door – West Palm Beach Still earning its place near the top. The butter chicken remains a favorite. Ranked number two.

    The Hive – West Palm Beach Ranked number three on the West Palm Beach list. On the must visit radar.

    Cafe Med – West Palm Beach A solid addition to the Dixie Highway rotation. Ranked number four.

    Joy Sushi / Joy Asian – Dixie Highway, West Palm Beach A potential number five on the West Palm Beach list. A return visit is being planned. Watch this space.

    Outback Steakhouse – Royal Palm Beach Rosie ordered the prime rib. It went back to the kitchen twice. The consistency is not what it used to be, at least for that cut. A familiar favorite that had a tough night.

    China Buffet – 441, Royal Palm Beach A casual outing with Rosie. Part of the weekly dinner rotation with mom.

    🎵 Concert Corner
    Weird Al Yankovic – Hard Rock Live, Seminole Casino Legendary. The costume changes, the energy, the full production. A great night.

    Charlie Puth – Hard Rock Live, Seminole Casino Julie is calling it. Charlie Puth live is one of the best concert experiences she has ever had. A modern day Daryl Hall. Old soul, incredible riffs, stunning band, playing piano the whole time. If you get the chance to see him, go.

    📣 We Want to Hear From You
    Know someone who would make a great guest? Reach out at floridalivinglife.com. Julie wants to get the Palm Beach crowd on the mic and find out where they are really eating.

    WAYS TO WORK WITH US
    Brand sponsorships and content placement
    Featured guest podcast interviews
    Scenes From the Table live recordings
    Food and lifestyle brand features
    Virtual and on location options available

    📞 Call or Text: 973-281-6896 📧 julie@julieriga.com

    🍔 Restaurant Hashtags

    #BowlAsianCuisine #HardRockCafe #KikisBreakfastCafe #CharliesCheesesteak #Grotto #BlueDoor #TheHive #CafeMed #JoySushi #OutbackSteakhouse

    📌 Episode Hashtags

    #FloridaLivingLife #SouthFloridaEats #FloridaFood #FoodPodcast #PalmBeachCounty
  • Florida Living LIfe

    Burgers, Barbecue and Birthday Dinners — Florida Living Life is Eating Well

    05/22/2026 | 16 mins.
    Burgers, Barbecue and Birthday Dinners — Florida Living Life is Eating Well
    Episode Summary
    Julie is still on the diet. Jamie is still bringing home burgers. Florida Living Life rolls on. This week the duo covers a packed run of restaurants, a birthday dinner debate for Rosie, a Netflix binge recap, and a standing invitation to any chef in South Florida who thinks they can wow them at the table.
    Business is growing. The DMs are coming in. And the stack list is live.

    🍽 Restaurant Highlights
    Burger King A split burger and some chicken cutlets kicked off the week. Not diet approved but always appreciated.
    Dave's Hot Chicken Jamie ordered the mild and it delivered. Looked terrifying, tasted amazing. Do not let the heat level scare you off.
    BurgerFi – Delray Beach / Boca Raton Julie went with the lettuce wrap burger and loved it. The fries were a standout. A fantastic option for a clean but satisfying burger experience.
    Pig Beach Barbecue – West Palm Beach, Dixie Highway The ribs were good. The pickled red onions and pickles elevated the whole plate. The Wagyu beef burger gets strong marks. Skip the beans. Get the smash burger or the Wagyu and you will not be disappointed.
    Moya – Florida A new burger spot on the radar. The buns are exceptional. The cheeseburger leans more meatloaf style, which is different in a good way. Worth a visit.
    Hurricane Wings – Florida A regular stop and Rosie approved. The order every time: ten piece wings, all flats, Gold Rush sauce for Rosie, buffalo well done for Julie, and the garlic parmesan fries. The fried fish sandwich is also a hidden gem worth trying.
    Papa Chulos – Royal Palm Beach A return visit that missed the mark this time. It happens. Still a shoutout worthy restaurant. The love is still there.
    Cafe Med – West Palm Beach Jamie forgot they went here entirely, which says something, but the food was actually solid. The homemade gnocchi was a highlight. The seafood risotto earned a seven. Overall rating: seven and a half to eight. One of the better boutique cafe restaurants in West Palm Beach. Chef Nico is one to watch.
    Hawkers – Delray Beach On the calendar for an upcoming dinner out. Anticipation is high.
    Sushi Yama – Wellington Back in the running for Rosie's birthday dinner. All you can eat for around $35 to $38. A proven favorite.
    Fat Boy Sushi – Florida The hibachi style meal was a solid experience even without tableside cooking. Worth a visit for the hibachi plates.
    Rain Dancer Steakhouse – West Palm Beach Already reviewed and still earning praise. One of the best in the area.
    Ruth's Chris Steakhouse and Gallagher's Both on Rosie's birthday wish list. Still under consideration.

    🍽 Coming Soon
    Julie wants a chef tasting experience. If you are a restaurant or chef in South Florida and think you can wow them at the table, reach out. They want to come eat with you.

    📣 We Want to Hear From You
    Visit floridalivinglife.com and check out the Florida Living Life stack list for every restaurant featured across all episodes.

    WAYS TO WORK WITH US
    Brand sponsorships and content placement
    Featured guest podcast interviews
    Scenes From the Table live recordings
    Food and lifestyle brand features
    Virtual and on location options available
    📞 Call or Text: 973-281-6896 📧 julie@julieriga.com

    🍔 Restaurant Hashtags
    #BurgerKing #DavesHotChicken #BurgerFi #PigBeachBBQ #Moya #HurricaneWings #PapaChulos #CafeMed #Hawkers #SushiYama #FatBoySushi #RainDancerSteakhouse #RuthsChris #Gallaghers

    📌 Episode Hashtags
    #FloridaLivingLife #SouthFloridaEats #FloridaFood #FoodPodcast #PalmBeachCounty
More Arts podcasts
Trending Arts podcasts
About Florida Living LIfe
FLORIDA LIVING LIFENothing Is Off the TableFlorida Living Life is a high energy Florida lifestyle and foodie podcast and video series reaching millions of impressions annually across TikTok, YouTube, LinkedIn, and podcast platforms.Hosted by viral food influencer Jamie Waugh aka MR. PERFECT and best selling author and TEDx speaker Julie Riga, the show blends authentic food culture, real conversations, and Florida lifestyle storytelling into content audiences actually watch, share, and act on.With hundreds of thousands of social video views, six figure professional reach, and a fast growing Florida focused audience, Florida Living Life delivers brand exposure that feels human, not scripted.From restaurant tables to founder stories, from food tastings to unscripted moments, Florida Living Life turns experiences into shareable content and brands into conversations.If it is real, it makes the cut.If it is delicious, it gets featured.If it sparks a reaction, it gets shared.Florida Living Life.Nothing is off the table.
Podcast website
ArtsComedyComedy InterviewsFoodPlaces & TravelRelationshipsSociety & Culture

Listen to Florida Living LIfe, Spooked and many other podcasts from around the world with the radio.net app

Get the free radio.net app

  • Stations and podcasts to bookmark
  • Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
  • Supports Carplay & Android Auto
  • Many other app features
Open app
Company
Legal
Service
Apps
Social
Radio USA
v8.11.3| © 2007-2026 radio.de GmbH
Generated: 7/13/2026 - 9:56:00 PM
A company fromMADSACK