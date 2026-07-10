Eight Weeks of Eating, KRS-One Stories and a Time Machine Back to New Jersey
Episode Summary
This week is all about food, food, food. Julie and Jamie recap eight straight weeks of eating out, take a trip down memory lane to their New Jersey roots, drop a wild KRS-One story, and reveal a top three Florida steakhouse showdown. Plus, concerts, movie reviews, and an upcoming weekend packed with the Tattoo and Oddity Expo and a Hillary Duff concert on Father's Day.
The podcast keeps climbing the charts, now ranked number seven out of 250 in Canada and inside the top 20 in the US.
🍽 Restaurant Highlights
Dave's Hot Chicken
Jamie is a fan, Julie is not. The Dave sauce gets a special mention. Jamie says unless something changes, hot chicken is just not for Julie.
Papa Chulos – Royal Palm Beach (Takeout)
Good but not great as takeout. The cheeseburger taco and lettuce wrap version got a little mangled in transit. Verdict: this is a dine in restaurant. Takeout does not do it justice.
Mario the Baker – Florida
Take home pizza night delivers again. Jamie got a gluten free pepperoni pizza with pineapple. Julie got a regular pizza with meatballs. Both were excellent and froze well for leftovers. Always solid.
McDonald's
Jamie had not eaten McDonald's in about a year and went all in with a Big Mac, extra Mac sauce, no bun, plus a six piece nugget and fries. Julie tried the Big Mac too and was pleasantly surprised. Verdict: good, but not as good as it was back in the day.
Seasons 52 – Boca Raton
A longtime favorite from their New Jersey days, now a regular Boca stop. The cedar plank salmon is excellent. The gluten free flatbreads are outstanding and safe for celiac diners. Great service, great atmosphere, and never disappoints. A solid choice for any special occasion.
Applebee's
A great experience with their server Merlin, who also happens to know Rosie. Burgers were a hit. Julie does the lettuce wrap version. A definite repeat visit.
Texas Roadhouse
First visit in months. Compared directly to Longhorn and Outback as the same class of steakhouse. Verdict: not as good as the top two, but not bad either. A three way steakhouse showdown is officially proposed between Texas Roadhouse, Outback, and Longhorn.
Outback Steakhouse – Florida
Still a top pick in the steakhouse rivalry. Consistently on point with every visit.
🗽 Throwback Corner: New Jersey Classics
A trip down memory lane to Morris County, New Jersey, thirty plus years ago.
The Italian Touch – Livingston Mall, Livingston, NJ
A beloved pizza spot from back in the day. Great pizza, great memories.
The Godfather – New Jersey
Another early favorite mentioned as part of the old school New Jersey pizza lineup.
🎵 Concert Corner
The Nova Twins opened for Evanescence with Spirit Box also on the bill. A massive stage setup and an unforgettable show. The first metal show of the year.
Coming up: the Tattoo and Oddity Expo in West Palm Beach this Saturday, and a Hillary Duff concert at the iTHINK Amphitheater on Father's Day.
📺 What They Are Watching
Office Romance on Netflix gets a strong recommendation for date night. Michael, the Michael Jackson biopic, earned a solid six point five out of ten.
📣 We Want to Hear From You
Visit floridalivinglife.com and send an email. Tell them what you like about the show, where they should eat next, and if you are a restaurant owner who wants a visit and a review, reach out.
WAYS TO WORK WITH US
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📞 Call or Text: 973-281-6896
📧 julie@julieriga.com
🍔 Restaurant Hashtags
#DavesHotChicken #PapaChulos #MarioTheBaker #McDonalds #Seasons52 #Applebees #TexasRoadhouse #OutbackSteakhouse
📌 Episode Hashtags
#FloridaLivingLife #SouthFloridaEats #FloridaFood #FoodPodcast #PalmBeachCounty