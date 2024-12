Episode 379 - Wonder Water, Product Dupes, Sunscreen layering and more

Send us a textOn today’s show we cover lots of questions including…Can layering sunscreens make them less effective?Why can’t you use L’oreal wonder water on your scalp?What’s the history of using blue light to treat acne?Is it damaging to use a pre-treatment on hair?When can you call a formula a “dupe”?Beauty NewsThe Beauty Brains were on the Pretty Curious podcast.Approximate timestamps0:00 Chit chat - Pretty Curious podcast, Thailand, Lip problems7:40 Vitamin C derivatives follow-up13:20 Sunscreen layering question19:45 Wonder water on your scalp23:45 Blue light treating acne27:40 Pre-treatment and hair damage33:20 Product dupes36:45 Difference between men and women's products38:25 Using hypochlorous acid on skin40:00 How long to wait between skin product applicationsFive Ways to Ask a question -1. Send us a message through Patreon!2. You can record your question on your smart phone and email to [email protected] . Send it to us via social media (see links below)4. Submit it through the following form - Ask a question5. Leave a voice mail message: 872-216-1856Social media accountson Instagram we’re at thebeautybrains2018on Twitter, we’re thebeautybrainsAnd we have a Facebook pageValerie's ingredient company - Simply IngredientsPerry's other website - Chemists CornerFollow the Porch Kitty Krew instagram accountSupport the show