Episode 380 - Patented ingredients, porosity, quats and more
Episode 380 - Patented ingredients, porosity, quats and more

It's a solo episode today but lots to cover including...Are quats in hair conditioners causing bacterial resistance?What do you think of WISH skin health products?Do more expensive heat protectant products provide better protection?How do you figure out whether hair is high or low porosity?Is it worth buying products online instead of in drug stores?Are patented ingredients really game-changers, or just marketing tricks?Time stamps0:00 - Intro and chit chat3:30 - Quaternary compounds in conditioners8:45 - WISH skin products12:35 - Heat protectants20:35 - Porosity in hair26:05 - Beauty pie products36:20 - Patented ingredientsQuestion links WISH skin health Phyto-Active clearing SerumKruidvat heat protectorR&Co heat protectorBeauty Pie serum
49:29
Episode 379 - Wonder Water, Product Dupes, Sunscreen layering and more
Episode 379 - Wonder Water, Product Dupes, Sunscreen layering and more

On today's show we cover lots of questions including…Can layering sunscreens make them less effective?Why can't you use L'oreal wonder water on your scalp?What's the history of using blue light to treat acne?Is it damaging to use a pre-treatment on hair?When can you call a formula a "dupe"?Beauty NewsThe Beauty Brains were on the Pretty Curious podcast.Approximate timestamps0:00 Chit chat - Pretty Curious podcast, Thailand, Lip problems7:40 Vitamin C derivatives follow-up13:20 Sunscreen layering question19:45 Wonder water on your scalp23:45 Blue light treating acne27:40 Pre-treatment and hair damage33:20 Product dupes36:45 Difference between men and women's products38:25 Using hypochlorous acid on skin40:00 How long to wait between skin product applications
44:08
Episode 378 - Hair bonding, sponges, and becoming a cosmetic chemist
Episode 378 - Hair bonding, sponges, and becoming a cosmetic chemist

On today's show we cover the following questions…What is required to become a cosmetic chemist?Why don't beauty products always have a safety seal on them?Questions about makeup spongesHair bonding questionsApproximate timestamps0:00 Chit chat - Who's responsible for beauty industry misinformation?6:00 Cosmetic Chemist Career question15:30 Safety seals on cosmetics question22:15 Makeup sponge question27:30 Hair bonding question
37:19
Episode 377 - Beauty Product Talk!
Episode 377 - Beauty Product Talk!

Sorry we haven't gotten an episode out in a while! I've been literally traveling (South America) and it was difficult to get a joint episode recorded.But Sarah Bellum stepped in and Valerie and her put together this episode where they talk about their favorite products.We'll be back next episode with all new Q&A!But for now, enjoy some Beauty Product Talk.Perry, 44
33:18
Episode 376 - Collagen supplements, hair bonding and more beauty questions answered
Episode 376 - Collagen supplements, hair bonding and more beauty questions answered

On this show we cover lots of questions including…How can a cosmetic company claim their product "fixes" DNA errors?How does hair coloring and hair bleaching affect hair damage differently?Why isn't there an SPF rating on hair care products that protect from UV damage?What are your thoughts about rejuran skincare?How good is 3-O-Ethyl Ascorbic Acid? How does the Rebond Leave-in Miracle Bond³ Building Mask work?Beauty NewsThe next 5 years in Beauty Skin benefits of Collagen supplements?Question linksRejuran brandApproximate timestamps0:00 Chit chat - Who's responsible for beauty industry misinformation?8:08 Beauty News - Trends,16:15 Collagen supplements22:00 Beauty questions56:00 Ending