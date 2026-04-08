A look inside Reed’s head shows the cracks have already formed as his case progresses and the DA has him in his sights. But when he learns new information about his plea deal and the implications of not taking it, he’s forced to consider what a trial would mean for those around him.



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The Royals of Malibu is a production of Emerald Audio, an imprint of Diversion, in association with Pod People. Featuring the voices of: Alyssa McKay as ELLA SINCLAIR, Chris Cafero as REED ROYAL, Nick Cafero as EASTON ROYAL, Armen Taylor as CALLUM ROYAL, Franchesca Agramonte as VALERIE GONZALEZ, Hannah Montoya as SAVANNAH GONZALEZ, Maura Vincent as DINAH / HEADMASTER BERRINGER, Stephanie Sherry as LUCY and MARGARET SINCLAIR, Jillian Kinsey as NOVA / DETECTIVE SCHMIDT / DAY PLAYER, and Daniel Lench as STEVE / DAY PLAYER.



Directed by Ashton Carter, Written by Keyanna Khatiblou, Produced by Emma DeMuth, Production Management by Ashton Carter, Production Assistance by Hannah Rae Leach, Story Development by Emma DeMuth, Editorial Direction by Scott Waxman, Casting by Lindsey Ploussard, Sound Editing, Sound Design, and Engineering by Carter Woghan and Morgane Fouse, Dialogue Editing by Carter Woghan and Adam Raymonda, Theme Music by Maty Noyes, Consulting Producers: Chris Cafero and Nick Cafero, Executive Producers: Rachael King, Alyssa McKay, and Scott Waxman

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