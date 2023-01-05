10. Miracles Take a Little Time

After Ella's big W against David she can get back to focusing on her relationship with Reed, right? Ella is finally in her main character era. That is, until Easton's *erratic* behavior disrupts the peace and exposes some serious Royal family secrets along the way. It'll take a lot of finessing to get out of this mess. Ella can handle just about anything, but can she handle this Royal family drama? Follow The Royals of Malibu on Instagram Follow The Royals of Malibu on TikTok Explore more: diversionaudio.com Tag us in your best lip syncs! The Royals of Malibu Season 1 is based on the book Paper Princess by Erin Watt. Read the book: https://amzn.to/3kBUEhY Featuring the voices of: Alyssa McKay as ELLA SINCLAIR, Zaria as SAVANNAH GONZALEZ, Chris Cafero as REED ROYAL, Nick Cafero as EASTON ROYAL, Armen Taylor as CALLUM ROYAL, Franchesca Agramonte as VALERIE GONZALEZ, Anna Rubanova as BROOKE DAVIDSON, Maura Vincent as DINAH O'HALLORAN, Stephanie Sherry as LUCY and MARGARET SINCLAIR, and Kieran Regan as DAVID ALBRECHT The Royals of Malibu is a production of Diversion Audio. Directed by Matt Sav. Written by Keyanna Khatiblou. Produced by Aimee Machado, Emma DeMuth, and Jacob Bronstein. Production Management by Ashton Carter. Story Editing by Lindsey Ploussard. Story Development by Emma DeMuth and Jacob Bronstein. Editorial Direction by Scott Waxman. Casting by Lindsey Ploussard, Alex Vikmanis, and Mayank Bhatter. Editing, Sound Design, and Engineering by Morgane Fouse and Michael Aquino. Theme Music by Eric Zeiler. Executive Producers for Diversion Audio: Jacob Bronstein, Mark Francis and Scott Waxman. Executive Producers for Pod People: Rachael King and Matt Sav. Special thanks to Kimberly Brower, Jen Frederick, and Elle Kennedy.