Ella Sinclair (Alyssa McKay) is a survivor. She's fierce, brave, and jaded. She finds herself a teenage orphan trying to stay afloat and finish high school on h... More
Fiction
Ella Sinclair (Alyssa McKay) is a survivor. She's fierce, brave, and jaded. She finds herself a teenage orphan trying to stay afloat and finish high school on h... More

Available Episodes

5 of 16
  • Royals Tea pt. 1 with Alyssa McKay, Franchesca Agramonte & Stephanie Sherry
    Grab a pistachio latte or a green juice and get ready for this special episode where we discuss some Royals tea with the cast. In Part 1, we're joined by Alyssa McKay (Ella), Franchesca Agramonte (Valerie), and Stephanie Sherry (Lucy/Margaret). The cast answers some questions fans submitted, they play some games, and announce some very big news that you won’t want to miss. Follow The Royals of Malibu on Instagram Follow The Royals of Malibu on TikTok Explore more: diversionaudio.com The Royals of Malibu is a production of Diversion Audio. This episode was produced and directed by Emma DeMuth. Editing, Sound Design, and Engineering by Antonio Enriquez and Emma DeMuth. Theme Music by Eric Zeiler. Executive Producers for Diversion Audio: Jacob Bronstein, Mark Francis and Scott Waxman. Executive Producers for Pod People: Rachael King and Matt Sav.See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
    5/1/2023
    41:16
  • 13. Happily Never After
    For Ella, Malibu is finally feeling like home. She’s in a great relationship, has a best friend, a real family, and lest we forget: she's set to inherit millions. That is, until the most shocking betrayal destroys everything. Follow The Royals of Malibu on Instagram Follow The Royals of Malibu on TikTok Explore more: diversionaudio.com Tag us in your best lip syncs!  The Royals of Malibu Season 1 is based on the book Paper Princess by Erin Watt. Read the book: https://amzn.to/3kBUEhY Featuring the voices of: Alyssa McKay as ELLA SINCLAIR, Zaria as SAVANNAH GONZALEZ, Chris Cafero as REED ROYAL, Nick Cafero as EASTON ROYAL, Armen Taylor as CALLUM ROYAL, Franchesca Agramonte as VALERIE GONZALEZ, Anna Rubanova as BROOKE DAVIDSON, Maura Vincent as DINAH O'HALLORAN, Stephanie Sherry as LUCY and MARGARET SINCLAIR, and Kieran Regan as DAVID ALBRECHT The Royals of Malibu is a production of Diversion Audio. Directed by Matt Sav. Written by Keyanna Khatiblou. Produced by Aimee Machado, Emma DeMuth, and Jacob Bronstein. Production Management by Ashton Carter. Story Editing by Lindsey Ploussard. Story Development by Emma DeMuth and Jacob Bronstein. Editorial Direction by Scott Waxman. Casting by Lindsey Ploussard, Alex Vikmanis, and Mayank Bhatter. Editing, Sound Design, and Engineering by Morgane Fouse and Michael Aquino. Theme Music by Eric Zeiler. Executive Producers for Diversion Audio: Jacob Bronstein, Mark Francis and Scott Waxman. Executive Producers for Pod People: Rachael King and Matt Sav. Special thanks to Kimberly Brower, Jen Frederick, and Elle Kennedy.See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
    4/17/2023
    23:40
  • 12. Thank you, Dad?
    I knew it was too good to be true. A super fun night at the club takes an L when both Reed and Easton find themselves in their own kinds of trouble. The next day Ella's late father's will is finally read. And let’s just say the results are high-key shocking. Follow The Royals of Malibu on Instagram Follow The Royals of Malibu on TikTok Explore more: diversionaudio.com Tag us in your best lip syncs!  The Royals of Malibu Season 1 is based on the book Paper Princess by Erin Watt. Read the book: https://amzn.to/3kBUEhY Featuring the voices of: Alyssa McKay as ELLA SINCLAIR, Zaria as SAVANNAH GONZALEZ, Chris Cafero as REED ROYAL, Nick Cafero as EASTON ROYAL, Armen Taylor as CALLUM ROYAL, Franchesca Agramonte as VALERIE GONZALEZ, Anna Rubanova as BROOKE DAVIDSON, Maura Vincent as DINAH O'HALLORAN, Stephanie Sherry as LUCY and MARGARET SINCLAIR, and Kieran Regan as DAVID ALBRECHT The Royals of Malibu is a production of Diversion Audio. Directed by Matt Sav. Written by Keyanna Khatiblou. Produced by Aimee Machado, Emma DeMuth, and Jacob Bronstein. Production Management by Ashton Carter. Story Editing by Lindsey Ploussard. Story Development by Emma DeMuth and Jacob Bronstein. Editorial Direction by Scott Waxman. Casting by Lindsey Ploussard, Alex Vikmanis, and Mayank Bhatter. Editing, Sound Design, and Engineering by Morgane Fouse and Michael Aquino. Theme Music by Eric Zeiler. Executive Producers for Diversion Audio: Jacob Bronstein, Mark Francis and Scott Waxman. Executive Producers for Pod People: Rachael King and Matt Sav. Special thanks to Kimberly Brower, Jen Frederick, and Elle Kennedy.See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
    4/10/2023
    24:21
  • 11. Easton's Secret
    Dare I say that Ella and Reed are approaching power couple territory? Meanwhile, Callum and Brooke’s relationship seems to be hitting its limits. In many ways life seems better than ever for Ella, but she can't help but feel that danger is lurking around a corner... Follow The Royals of Malibu on Instagram Follow The Royals of Malibu on TikTok Explore more: diversionaudio.com Tag us in your best lip syncs!  The Royals of Malibu Season 1 is based on the book Paper Princess by Erin Watt. Read the book: https://amzn.to/3kBUEhY Featuring the voices of: Alyssa McKay as ELLA SINCLAIR, Zaria as SAVANNAH GONZALEZ, Chris Cafero as REED ROYAL, Nick Cafero as EASTON ROYAL, Armen Taylor as CALLUM ROYAL, Franchesca Agramonte as VALERIE GONZALEZ, Anna Rubanova as BROOKE DAVIDSON, Maura Vincent as DINAH O'HALLORAN, Stephanie Sherry as LUCY and MARGARET SINCLAIR, and Kieran Regan as DAVID ALBRECHT The Royals of Malibu is a production of Diversion Audio. Directed by Matt Sav. Written by Keyanna Khatiblou. Produced by Aimee Machado, Emma DeMuth, and Jacob Bronstein. Production Management by Ashton Carter. Story Editing by Lindsey Ploussard. Story Development by Emma DeMuth and Jacob Bronstein. Editorial Direction by Scott Waxman. Casting by Lindsey Ploussard, Alex Vikmanis, and Mayank Bhatter. Editing, Sound Design, and Engineering by Morgane Fouse and Michael Aquino. Theme Music by Eric Zeiler. Executive Producers for Diversion Audio: Jacob Bronstein, Mark Francis and Scott Waxman. Executive Producers for Pod People: Rachael King and Matt Sav. Special thanks to Kimberly Brower, Jen Frederick, and Elle Kennedy.See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
    4/3/2023
    23:59
  • 10. Miracles Take a Little Time
    After Ella’s big W against David she can get back to focusing on her relationship with Reed, right? Ella is finally in her main character era. That is, until Easton’s *erratic* behavior disrupts the peace and exposes some serious Royal family secrets along the way. It’ll take a lot of finessing to get out of this mess. Ella can handle just about anything, but can she handle this Royal family drama? Follow The Royals of Malibu on Instagram Follow The Royals of Malibu on TikTok Explore more: diversionaudio.com Tag us in your best lip syncs!  The Royals of Malibu Season 1 is based on the book Paper Princess by Erin Watt. Read the book: https://amzn.to/3kBUEhY Featuring the voices of: Alyssa McKay as ELLA SINCLAIR, Zaria as SAVANNAH GONZALEZ, Chris Cafero as REED ROYAL, Nick Cafero as EASTON ROYAL, Armen Taylor as CALLUM ROYAL, Franchesca Agramonte as VALERIE GONZALEZ, Anna Rubanova as BROOKE DAVIDSON, Maura Vincent as DINAH O'HALLORAN, Stephanie Sherry as LUCY and MARGARET SINCLAIR, and Kieran Regan as DAVID ALBRECHT The Royals of Malibu is a production of Diversion Audio. Directed by Matt Sav. Written by Keyanna Khatiblou. Produced by Aimee Machado, Emma DeMuth, and Jacob Bronstein. Production Management by Ashton Carter. Story Editing by Lindsey Ploussard. Story Development by Emma DeMuth and Jacob Bronstein. Editorial Direction by Scott Waxman. Casting by Lindsey Ploussard, Alex Vikmanis, and Mayank Bhatter. Editing, Sound Design, and Engineering by Morgane Fouse and Michael Aquino. Theme Music by Eric Zeiler. Executive Producers for Diversion Audio: Jacob Bronstein, Mark Francis and Scott Waxman. Executive Producers for Pod People: Rachael King and Matt Sav. Special thanks to Kimberly Brower, Jen Frederick, and Elle Kennedy.See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
    3/27/2023
    26:54

About The Royals of Malibu

Ella Sinclair (Alyssa McKay) is a survivor. She's fierce, brave, and jaded. She finds herself a teenage orphan trying to stay afloat and finish high school on her own. Enter The Royals. Through circumstances Ella can barely believe, wealthy father-of-two sons, Callum Royal, plucks Ella out of poverty and welcomes her into their posh lifestyle a world away in elegant Malibu. Even though both Royal boys are intriguing, the most magnetic is the oldest, Reed Royal. Reed seems determined to keep Ella from settling comfortably into her new charmed life amongst the rich kids of Malibu. But what is Reed hiding? Ella is just as determined to come through it all with her soul intact. New episodes every Monday.

