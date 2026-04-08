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44 episodes
- In our season finale, all the pieces fall into place. Ella untangles the half-truths and attends prom in the process.
• Follow [The Royals of Malibu on Patreon TODAY for upcoming scripts for purchase, and much more] (https://www.patreon.com/TheRoyalsofMalibu)
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• Explore more: [emeraldaudio.com](https://emeraldaudio.net/)
The Royals of Malibu is a production of Emerald Audio, an imprint of Diversion, in association with Pod People. Featuring the voices of: Alyssa McKay as ELLA SINCLAIR, Chris Cafero as REED ROYAL, Nick Cafero as EASTON ROYAL, Armen Taylor as CALLUM ROYAL, Franchesca Agramonte as VALERIE GONZALEZ, Hannah Montoya as SAVANNAH GONZALEZ, Maura Vincent as DINAH / HEADMASTER BERRINGER, Stephanie Sherry as LUCY and MARGARET SINCLAIR, Jillian Kinsey as NOVA / DETECTIVE SCHMIDT / DAY PLAYER, and Daniel Lench as STEVE / DAY PLAYER.
Directed by Ashton Carter, Written by Keyanna Khatiblou, Produced by Emma DeMuth, Production Management by Ashton Carter, Production Assistance by Hannah Rae Leach, Story Development by Emma DeMuth, Editorial Direction by Scott Waxman, Casting by Lindsey Ploussard, Sound Editing, Sound Design, and Engineering by Carter Woghan and Morgane Fouse, Dialogue Editing by Carter Woghan and Adam Raymonda, Theme Music by Maty Noyes, Consulting Producers: Chris Cafero and Nick Cafero, Executive Producers: Rachael King, Alyssa McKay, and Scott Waxman
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- A look inside Reed’s head shows the cracks have already formed as his case progresses and the DA has him in his sights. But when he learns new information about his plea deal and the implications of not taking it, he’s forced to consider what a trial would mean for those around him.
• Follow [The Royals of Malibu on Patreon TODAY for upcoming scripts for purchase, and much more] (https://www.patreon.com/TheRoyalsofMalibu)
• Follow [The Royals of Malibu on Instagram](https://www.instagram.com/theroyalsofmalibu/)
• Follow [The Royals of Malibu on TikTok](https://www.tiktok.com/@theroyalsofmalibu)
• Explore more: [emeraldaudio.com](https://emeraldaudio.net/)
The Royals of Malibu is a production of Emerald Audio, an imprint of Diversion, in association with Pod People. Featuring the voices of: Alyssa McKay as ELLA SINCLAIR, Chris Cafero as REED ROYAL, Nick Cafero as EASTON ROYAL, Armen Taylor as CALLUM ROYAL, Franchesca Agramonte as VALERIE GONZALEZ, Hannah Montoya as SAVANNAH GONZALEZ, Maura Vincent as DINAH / HEADMASTER BERRINGER, Stephanie Sherry as LUCY and MARGARET SINCLAIR, Jillian Kinsey as NOVA / DETECTIVE SCHMIDT / DAY PLAYER, and Daniel Lench as STEVE / DAY PLAYER.
Directed by Ashton Carter, Written by Keyanna Khatiblou, Produced by Emma DeMuth, Production Management by Ashton Carter, Production Assistance by Hannah Rae Leach, Story Development by Emma DeMuth, Editorial Direction by Scott Waxman, Casting by Lindsey Ploussard, Sound Editing, Sound Design, and Engineering by Carter Woghan and Morgane Fouse, Dialogue Editing by Carter Woghan and Adam Raymonda, Theme Music by Maty Noyes, Consulting Producers: Chris Cafero and Nick Cafero, Executive Producers: Rachael King, Alyssa McKay, and Scott Waxman
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
- When the crew flies out of town for the school’s swim competition, the reality of their day-to-day life is plain for all to see. While their successes lead to celebration, the looming questions surrounding Reed’s case are no match for forced proximity.
• Follow [The Royals of Malibu on Patreon TODAY for upcoming scripts for purchase, and much more] (https://www.patreon.com/TheRoyalsofMalibu)
• Follow [The Royals of Malibu on Instagram](https://www.instagram.com/theroyalsofmalibu/)
• Follow [The Royals of Malibu on TikTok](https://www.tiktok.com/@theroyalsofmalibu)
• Explore more: [emeraldaudio.com](https://emeraldaudio.net/)
The Royals of Malibu is a production of Emerald Audio, an imprint of Diversion, in association with Pod People. Featuring the voices of: Alyssa McKay as ELLA SINCLAIR, Chris Cafero as REED ROYAL, Nick Cafero as EASTON ROYAL, Armen Taylor as CALLUM ROYAL, Franchesca Agramonte as VALERIE GONZALEZ, Hannah Montoya as SAVANNAH GONZALEZ, Maura Vincent as DINAH / HEADMASTER BERRINGER, Stephanie Sherry as LUCY and MARGARET SINCLAIR, Jillian Kinsey as NOVA / DETECTIVE SCHMIDT / DAY PLAYER, and Daniel Lench as STEVE / DAY PLAYER.
Directed by Ashton Carter, Written by Keyanna Khatiblou, Produced by Emma DeMuth, Production Management by Ashton Carter, Production Assistance by Hannah Rae Leach, Story Development by Emma DeMuth, Editorial Direction by Scott Waxman, Casting by Lindsey Ploussard, Sound Editing, Sound Design, and Engineering by Carter Woghan and Morgane Fouse, Dialogue Editing by Carter Woghan and Adam Raymonda, Theme Music by Maty Noyes, Consulting Producers: Chris Cafero and Nick Cafero, Executive Producers: Rachael King, Alyssa McKay, and Scott Waxman
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
- Valerie and Nova’s story is finally told, but newfound intimacy is delicate, and that vulnerability causes questions. Ella’s snooping finally reaps rewards, but the answers she finds only lead to more questions.
• Follow [The Royals of Malibu on Patreon TODAY for upcoming scripts for purchase, and much more] (https://www.patreon.com/TheRoyalsofMalibu)
• Follow [The Royals of Malibu on Instagram](https://www.instagram.com/theroyalsofmalibu/)
• Follow [The Royals of Malibu on TikTok](https://www.tiktok.com/@theroyalsofmalibu)
• Explore more: [emeraldaudio.com](https://emeraldaudio.net/)
The Royals of Malibu is a production of Emerald Audio, an imprint of Diversion, in association with Pod People. Featuring the voices of: Alyssa McKay as ELLA SINCLAIR, Chris Cafero as REED ROYAL, Nick Cafero as EASTON ROYAL, Armen Taylor as CALLUM ROYAL, Franchesca Agramonte as VALERIE GONZALEZ, Hannah Montoya as SAVANNAH GONZALEZ, Maura Vincent as DINAH / HEADMASTER BERRINGER, Stephanie Sherry as LUCY and MARGARET SINCLAIR, Jillian Kinsey as NOVA / DETECTIVE SCHMIDT / DAY PLAYER, and Daniel Lench as STEVE / DAY PLAYER.
Directed by Ashton Carter, Written by Keyanna Khatiblou, Produced by Emma DeMuth, Production Management by Ashton Carter, Production Assistance by Hannah Rae Leach, Story Development by Emma DeMuth, Editorial Direction by Scott Waxman, Casting by Lindsey Ploussard, Sound Editing, Sound Design, and Engineering by Carter Woghan and Morgane Fouse, Dialogue Editing by Carter Woghan and Adam Raymonda, Theme Music by Maty Noyes, Consulting Producers: Chris Cafero and Nick Cafero, Executive Producers: Rachael King, Alyssa McKay, and Scott Waxman
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
- Ella devises a new way to see more of Reed, and needs Savannah’s help to do so. Easton formally confesses his admiration to Nova, and Val admits she’s been hiding something.
• Follow [The Royals of Malibu on Patreon TODAY for upcoming scripts for purchase, and much more] (https://www.patreon.com/TheRoyalsofMalibu)
• Follow [The Royals of Malibu on Instagram](https://www.instagram.com/theroyalsofmalibu/)
• Follow [The Royals of Malibu on TikTok](https://www.tiktok.com/@theroyalsofmalibu)
• Explore more: [emeraldaudio.com](https://emeraldaudio.net/)
The Royals of Malibu is a production of Emerald Audio, an imprint of Diversion, in association with Pod People. Featuring the voices of: Alyssa McKay as ELLA SINCLAIR, Chris Cafero as REED ROYAL, Nick Cafero as EASTON ROYAL, Armen Taylor as CALLUM ROYAL, Franchesca Agramonte as VALERIE GONZALEZ, Hannah Montoya as SAVANNAH GONZALEZ, Maura Vincent as DINAH / HEADMASTER BERRINGER, Stephanie Sherry as LUCY and MARGARET SINCLAIR, Jillian Kinsey as NOVA / DETECTIVE SCHMIDT / DAY PLAYER, and Daniel Lench as STEVE / DAY PLAYER.
Directed by Ashton Carter, Written by Keyanna Khatiblou, Produced by Emma DeMuth, Production Management by Ashton Carter, Production Assistance by Hannah Rae Leach, Story Development by Emma DeMuth, Editorial Direction by Scott Waxman, Casting by Lindsey Ploussard, Sound Editing, Sound Design, and Engineering by Carter Woghan and Morgane Fouse, Dialogue Editing by Carter Woghan and Adam Raymonda, Theme Music by Maty Noyes, Consulting Producers: Chris Cafero and Nick Cafero, Executive Producers: Rachael King, Alyssa McKay, and Scott Waxman
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
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About The Royals of Malibu
Ella Sinclair (Alyssa McKay) is a survivor. She's fierce, brave, and jaded. She finds herself a teenage orphan trying to stay afloat and finish high school on her own. Enter The Royals. Through circumstances Ella can barely believe, wealthy father-of-two sons, Callum Royal, plucks Ella out of poverty and welcomes her into their posh lifestyle a world away in elegant Malibu. Even though both Royal boys are intriguing, the most magnetic is the oldest, Reed Royal. Reed seems determined to keep Ella from settling comfortably into her new charmed life amongst the rich kids of Malibu. But what is Reed hiding? Ella is just as determined to come through it all with her soul intact. New episodes every Monday. Follow The Royals of Malibu on Instagram Follow The Royals of Malibu on TikTok Explore more: emeraldaudio.netPodcast website
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