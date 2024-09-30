FILE 33-34. The Muse of the Elephant / The Elephant in the Room
Audio data from various sources, detailing events which occurred at SITE10 on day 978 and 979.MAJOR INSIGHT INTO:• ENTITY1 work history• ENTITY3 knowledge of affairs• ENTITY1&ENTITY3 dynamicMINOR INSIGHT INTO:• ENTITY1&ENTITY2 dynamics and perspectives• ENTITY4 weaknessesIMPORTANT NOTES:• As per my duties as AGENT7, resident spoilsport, I must stopper the brewing celebrations by reminding my entire cohort that ENTITY1'S JOURNALS ARE NOT ADMISSIBLE AS EVIDENCE IN OUR COURT. Remember: confessions not given under oath are as good as hearsay. As far as we can legally claim, the words ENTITY4 read out might as well have been his fanfiction.• ... but God damn if this doesn't feel good.• And hey, it seems like ENTITY2 now understands a fraction of his situation. A complication, but not necessarily unlucky — I imagine he'll be inclined do some of our investigating for us.• In the meantime, I'm sure we're on the same page about our next steps. I just hope ENTITY4 doesn't manage to catch a flight to Arkhangelsk before we catch up to him; I don't know that I can handle another transglobal train ride. Especially if you take us underwater again.Performances by Ryan Henning, Nicholas Belov, Blue Mayfield, and Susan Dohan.Original music created by Will Wood.
47:47
FILE 32. The Pyre of the Muse
Audio data from various sources, detailing the events which occurred at SITE2 on day 978.MAJOR INSIGHT INTO:• ENTITY1 & ENTITY2 relationship developmentsMINOR INSIGHT INTO:• ENTITY3 armaments & accessibility thereof• ENTITY10 devious plans?IMPORTANT NOTES:• Since you've clearly established your unwillingness to remove AGENTS15&16 from their assignment to this case despite their overwhelmingly inappropriate behavior, I may have to take things into my own hands and strand them in some impossibly far reach of space.Disclaimer: Camp Here & There is intended for audiences aged 16+. The story deals with mature themes and graphic horror which may not be suitable for all audiences. Viewer discretion is advised.Performances by Blue Mayfield, Nicholas Belov, Tom Antonellis, Gianni Matragrano, and Susan Dohan.Original music created by Will Wood.
20:19
FILE 31. The Nurse is Building a Pyre
Audio data from various sources, detailing the events which occurred at SITE2 on day 977.MAJOR INSIGHT INTO:• ENTITY2 perspective & demeanor • Grief and turmoil between ENTITY1 and ENTITY2MINOR INSIGHT INTO:• ENTITY4 behavior • ENTITY2 historical recollectionIMPORTANT NOTES:• Were celestial bodies affected by the limn? This is a line of research I frankly can't believe we've never considered. • This job gets harder and harder with every recording.Performances by Blue Mayfield and Nicholas Belov.Original music created by Will Wood.
15:17
FILE 30. The Basket Case of the Nurse's Building
Audio data from various sources, detailing a private conversation which occurred at SITE2 on day 977.MAJOR INSIGHT INTO:• Relationship dynamics between ENTITY1, ENTITY2, ENTITY6, and ENTITY7• ENTITY6 & ENTITY7 pre-limn recollectionsMINOR INSIGHT INTO:• ENTITY4 perspective (or line of sale)• ENTITY3 capacity for actionIMPORTANT NOTES:• The specifics of what the limn removed from the memories of ENTITY6 and ENTITY7 are becoming more clearly sketched, but we are still left to wonder precisely how they understand ENTITY1's final year of tertiary education.Performances by Nicholas Belov, Emily Safko, Ty Coker, and Ryan Henning.Original music created by Will Wood.SIGN UP FOR CAMP LILAC: https://www.camplilac.org/CAMP LILAC FUNDRAISER: https://secure.givelively.org/donate/transaction/22k-for-22FULL LIST OF NAMES IN OUR MUSE CHANT: https://mayfieldandbelov.com/news-posts/
21:54
FILE 29. The Eggs of a Basket Case
Audio data from various sources, detailing the events which occurred at SITE2 on day 976.MAJOR INSIGHT INTO:• ENTITY4 knowledge of & perspective on the limn & involved parties• ENTITY1 attitude & goalsMINOR INSIGHT INTO:• SITE2 policy• ENTITY4 conception of realityIMPORTANT NOTES:• It's ENTITY1, right? We all know it's ENTITY1.Disclaimer: Camp Here & There is intended for audiences aged 16+. The story deals with mature themes and graphic horror which may not be suitable for all audiences. Viewer discretion is advised.Performances by Nicholas Belov, Blue Mayfield, and Ryan Henning.Original music created by Will Wood.Sounds sampled from Matthew12Nightmare and MWLANDI.
Tune in to the loudspeakers of a small midwestern sleep-away camp plagued by supernatural terrors and natural disasters. Sydney Sargent, resident camp nurse, cheerfully reports on all the terror we must face with a big smile. Let's hope there's nothing weird about that!
Episodes air every Thursday at midnight EST.
Note: Camp Here & There contains mild horror elements and mature themes. It is not intended for audiences under 16 years of age.
For behind the scenes material and exclusive content, check out our Patreon. With your support, you can help us produce the show: https://www.patreon.com/mayfieldandbelov
Join our public discord to get in on the fun and meet new friends: https://discord.gg/tT3Ah7x6tW
Visit our website for episode transcripts, news updates, and merchandise: https://mayfieldandbelov.com/