FILE 33-34. The Muse of the Elephant / The Elephant in the Room

Audio data from various sources, detailing events which occurred at SITE10 on day 978 and 979.MAJOR INSIGHT INTO:• ENTITY1 work history• ENTITY3 knowledge of affairs• ENTITY1&ENTITY3 dynamicMINOR INSIGHT INTO:• ENTITY1&ENTITY2 dynamics and perspectives• ENTITY4 weaknessesIMPORTANT NOTES:• As per my duties as AGENT7, resident spoilsport, I must stopper the brewing celebrations by reminding my entire cohort that ENTITY1'S JOURNALS ARE NOT ADMISSIBLE AS EVIDENCE IN OUR COURT. Remember: confessions not given under oath are as good as hearsay. As far as we can legally claim, the words ENTITY4 read out might as well have been his fanfiction.• ... but God damn if this doesn't feel good.• And hey, it seems like ENTITY2 now understands a fraction of his situation. A complication, but not necessarily unlucky — I imagine he'll be inclined do some of our investigating for us.• In the meantime, I'm sure we're on the same page about our next steps. I just hope ENTITY4 doesn't manage to catch a flight to Arkhangelsk before we catch up to him; I don't know that I can handle another transglobal train ride. Especially if you take us underwater again.Performances by Ryan Henning, Nicholas Belov, Blue Mayfield, and Susan Dohan.Original music created by Will Wood.