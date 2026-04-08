Bonus – Extending the Story: Sheriff Elijah Taylor defends the Nation of Texas from desperate and dangerous immigrants from the chaotic United States. When he runs into the Fosters and Itanis, he discovers a new wrinkle in the mystery he’s chasing.



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From QCODE, makers of fantastic audio fiction. Visit QCODEMedia.com to learn more. And, check out some of our other shows including: The Left Right Game with Tessa Thompson, Borrasca with Cole Sprouse, Soft Voice with Naomi Scott.



Listen to this episode uninterrupted (without ads in the middle) with QCODE+ on Apple Podcasts. QCODE+ subscribers also enjoy special bonus episodes which include conversations with the creators of the show. For more information visit QCODE+



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