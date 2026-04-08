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Blackout

QCODE & Endeavor Content
ArtsDrama
Blackout
Latest episode

20 episodes

  • Blackout

    Bonus: Vale

    10/07/2021 | 24 mins.
    Bonus – Extending the Story: Sheriff Elijah Taylor defends the Nation of Texas from desperate and dangerous immigrants from the chaotic United States. When he runs into the Fosters and Itanis, he discovers a new wrinkle in the mystery he’s chasing. 

    ~~

    From QCODE, makers of fantastic audio fiction. Visit QCODEMedia.com to learn more. And, check out some of our other shows including: The Left Right Game with Tessa Thompson, Borrasca with Cole Sprouse, Soft Voice with Naomi Scott. 

    Listen to this episode uninterrupted (without ads in the middle) with QCODE+ on Apple Podcasts. QCODE+ subscribers also enjoy special bonus episodes which include conversations with the creators of the show. For more information visit QCODE+

    Follow us:
    On Instagram @QCODEMedia 
    On Twitter @QCODEMedia
    Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
  • Blackout

    Exodus | S2E8

    07/15/2021 | 31 mins.
    In the Season Two finale, armed with the knowledge of the blackout’s true purpose, Wren, the Fosters, and the Itanis attempt a daring escape from the city of Boston.

    ~~
    From QCODE, makers of fantastic audio fiction. Visit QCODEMedia.com to learn more. And, check out our new shows - Birds of Empire and The Peepkins.

    Listen to this episode uninterrupted (without ads in the middle) with QCODE+ on Apple Podcasts. QCODE+ subscribers also enjoy special bonus episodes which include conversations with the creators of the show. Learn more at https://qcodemedia.com/qcodeplus.
    Follow us:
    On Instagram @QCODEMedia 
    On Twitter @QCODEMedia
    Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
  • Blackout

    Return | S2E7

    07/08/2021 | 30 mins.
    Wren and the Itanis are lured back to Boston by a man named “The Rook,” where the truth behind the blackout is finally revealed.

    ~~
    From QCODE, makers of fantastic audio fiction. Visit QCODEMedia.com to learn more. And, check out our new shows - Birds of Empire and The Peepkins.

    Listen to this episode uninterrupted (without ads in the middle) with QCODE+ on Apple Podcasts. QCODE+ subscribers also enjoy special bonus episodes which include conversations with the creators of the show. Learn more at https://qcodemedia.com/qcodeplus.
    Follow us:
    On Instagram @QCODEMedia 
    On Twitter @QCODEMedia
    Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
  • Blackout

    Gratitude | S2E6

    07/01/2021 | 34 mins.
    Amends are made between Wren and her family, but old enemies resurface, forcing them to attempt a daring escape from Boston, where we learn the true depth of the tragedy she’s suffered. 

    ~~
    From QCODE, makers of fantastic audio fiction. Visit QCODEMedia.com to learn more. And, check out our new shows - Birds of Empire and The Peepkins.

    Listen to this episode uninterrupted (without ads in the middle) with QCODE+ on Apple Podcasts. QCODE+ subscribers also enjoy special bonus episodes which include conversations with the creators of the show. Learn more at https://qcodemedia.com/qcodeplus.
    Follow us:
    On Instagram @QCODEMedia 
    On Twitter @QCODEMedia
    Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
  • Blackout

    Chores | S2E5

    06/24/2021 | 45 mins.
    A near-death experience changes Wren’s entire attitude about the blackout. The Itani family comes to understand Simon for all of his faults and virtues. 

    ~~
    From QCODE, makers of fantastic audio fiction. Visit QCODEMedia.com to learn more. And, check out our new shows - Birds of Empire and The Peepkins.

    Listen to this episode uninterrupted (without ads in the middle) with QCODE+ on Apple Podcasts. QCODE+ subscribers also enjoy special bonus episodes which include conversations with the creators of the show. Learn more at https://qcodemedia.com/qcodeplus.
    Follow us:
    On Instagram @QCODEMedia 
    On Twitter @QCODEMedia
    Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
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About Blackout
Academy Award® winner Rami Malek stars in this apocalyptic thriller as a small-town radio DJ fighting to protect his family and community after the power grid goes down nationwide, upending modern civilization. Season 2 picks up after Simon’s family escapes. Upon crossing paths with an old family friend, Wren (played by Aja Naomi King), recounts her experience getting out of Boston... but can she be trusted? What truths remain to be uncovered about the origins of this blackout? Produced by QCODE and Endeavor Content. Created by Scott Conroy. Season 1 stars and is executive produced by Rami Malek. Written by Scott Conroy. Directed by Shawn Christensen. Season 2 stars Rami Malek and Aja Naomi King. Written by Jeremy Novick. Directed by Stefanie Abel Horowitz and Jeremy Novick. BLACKOUT is presented by Sonos. Discover sound made easy at Sonos.com.
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