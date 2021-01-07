Academy Award® winner Rami Malek stars in this apocalyptic thriller as a small-town radio DJ fighting to protect his family and community after the power grid g... More
Available Episodes
5 of 21
Introducing: Birds of Empire — a sprawling tale of history, fantasy, and myth coming 11/28
New Dakota: 15,000 CE, thousands of years after the fall of civilization. The Earth has reclaimed the cities and glories of the modern world, reducing humankind to prehistoric tribal life. The old world is known only through myths and fables handed down through lost generations. Having barely survived, humanity has returned to a way of life more closely resembling civilizations of the ancient past: The Bears, The Rams, The Birds, and The Wolves. Book 1 — The Dawn Age serves as an introduction to each of the four young people from the clans as we chart the rise of the first empire of the new world.
Created by Jason Lew.
Follow on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or wherever you get your podcasts.
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
11/22/2022
3:39
Bonus: Vale
Bonus – Extending the Story: Sheriff Elijah Taylor defends the Nation of Texas from desperate and dangerous immigrants from the chaotic United States. When he runs into the Fosters and Itanis, he discovers a new wrinkle in the mystery he’s chasing.
~~
From QCODE, makers of fantastic audio fiction. Visit QCODEMedia.com to learn more. And, check out some of our other shows including: The Left Right Game with Tessa Thompson, Borrasca with Cole Sprouse, Soft Voice with Naomi Scott.
Listen to this episode uninterrupted (without ads in the middle) with QCODE+ on Apple Podcasts. QCODE+ subscribers also enjoy special bonus episodes which include conversations with the creators of the show. For more information visit QCODE+
Follow us:
On Instagram @QCODEMedia
On Twitter @QCODEMedia
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
10/7/2021
23:12
Exodus | S2E8
In the Season Two finale, armed with the knowledge of the blackout’s true purpose, Wren, the Fosters, and the Itanis attempt a daring escape from the city of Boston.
~~
From QCODE, makers of fantastic audio fiction. Visit QCODEMedia.com to learn more. And, check out our new shows - Birds of Empire and The Peepkins.
Listen to this episode uninterrupted (without ads in the middle) with QCODE+ on Apple Podcasts. QCODE+ subscribers also enjoy special bonus episodes which include conversations with the creators of the show. Learn more at https://qcodemedia.com/qcodeplus.
Follow us:
On Instagram @QCODEMedia
On Twitter @QCODEMedia
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
7/15/2021
33:56
Return | S2E7
Wren and the Itanis are lured back to Boston by a man named “The Rook,” where the truth behind the blackout is finally revealed.
~~
From QCODE, makers of fantastic audio fiction. Visit QCODEMedia.com to learn more. And, check out our new shows - Birds of Empire and The Peepkins.
Listen to this episode uninterrupted (without ads in the middle) with QCODE+ on Apple Podcasts. QCODE+ subscribers also enjoy special bonus episodes which include conversations with the creators of the show. Learn more at https://qcodemedia.com/qcodeplus.
Follow us:
On Instagram @QCODEMedia
On Twitter @QCODEMedia
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
7/8/2021
33:17
Gratitude | S2E6
Amends are made between Wren and her family, but old enemies resurface, forcing them to attempt a daring escape from Boston, where we learn the true depth of the tragedy she’s suffered.
~~
From QCODE, makers of fantastic audio fiction. Visit QCODEMedia.com to learn more. And, check out our new shows - Birds of Empire and The Peepkins.
Listen to this episode uninterrupted (without ads in the middle) with QCODE+ on Apple Podcasts. QCODE+ subscribers also enjoy special bonus episodes which include conversations with the creators of the show. Learn more at https://qcodemedia.com/qcodeplus.
Follow us:
On Instagram @QCODEMedia
On Twitter @QCODEMedia
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
Academy Award® winner Rami Malek stars in this apocalyptic thriller as a small-town radio DJ fighting to protect his family and community after the power grid goes down nationwide, upending modern civilization.
Season 2 picks up after Simon’s family escapes. Upon crossing paths with an old family friend, Wren (played by Aja Naomi King), recounts her experience getting out of Boston... but can she be trusted? What truths remain to be uncovered about the origins of this blackout?
Produced by QCODE and Endeavor Content. Created by Scott Conroy. Season 1 stars and is executive produced by Rami Malek. Written by Scott Conroy. Directed by Shawn Christensen.
Season 2 stars Rami Malek and Aja Naomi King. Written by Jeremy Novick. Directed by Stefanie Abel Horowitz and Jeremy Novick.
BLACKOUT is presented by Sonos. Discover sound made easy at Sonos.com.