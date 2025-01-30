Barmy Dale - Britain's best loved podcast sitcom!

Secret Santa (Remastered)

Barmy Dale: A Quirky Comedy Sitcom PodcastBarmy Dale is a hilarious and heartwarming podcast sitcom that takes listeners on a journey to the eccentric village of Barmy Dale. This charming fictional village is home to a colourful cast of characters, each more peculiar than the last.The podcast follows the lives of these quirky individuals as they navigate the everyday challenges of village life, often with hilarious and unexpected results. From the eccentric vicar to the village's resident conspiracy theorist, no one is quite what they seem in Barmy Dale.Unique Characters: The show features a diverse range of characters, each with their own quirks and idiosyncrasies.Humorous Storytelling: The witty dialogue and clever plotlines will keep you entertained from start to finish.Nostalgic Charm: The show evokes a sense of nostalgia for simpler times, while still offering fresh and modern humourThe podcast feature some of the finest sitcom actors of their Generation, all brought together in this brand new take on the old fashioned sitcoms from the 70s 80's and 90's. If haven't heard any episodes please go to series one, and if you enjoy tell your friends and family as we hope to one day take this podcast to television.Another festive delight, this time time taken from series 2.Here is the 2021 Christmas Special.Rev Wilkins is doing his best to help the children of Barmy Dale by dressing up as Father Christmas. Keith and Dan are forced to go shopping with their wives at the Barmy Dale shopping centre. But something isn't quite right!Starring:Juliet Howland as GracieCamilla Simson as SharonStuart Wheeldon as DanMartin Skellern as KeithJeffrey Holland as Reverend WilkinsVicki Michelle as Angie EdwardsWill Chitty as Percy "Branston" EdwardsJudy Buxton as Mildred WilkinsKarl Howman as D.S. LinklaterMichael Fenton-Stevens as the Police ChiefKate Skellern as Shop AssistantAbbey Norman as Little Girl Written by Skellern & WheeldonSound editor & designer Emily Compton Get bonus content on Patreon Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.