Barmy Dale - Britain's best loved podcast sitcom!

Lady Palmer And The TrampPart one of ThreeWhen Dan and Sharon spot Mayoress Palmer eating spaghetti with Keith in the local Italian restaurant, they struggle to come to terms with the possibility that rumours of wife swapping in Barmy Dale might be true. Starring:Linda Regan as Mayoress Palmer Jeffrey Holland as Reverend WillkinsJudy Buxton - Mildred WilkinsVicki Michelle as Angie EdwardsJuliet Howland as Gracie MeadowsBrian Murphy as Lord PalmerCamilla Simson as Sharon parkerNicholas Lumley as WillyMartin Skellern as Keith MeadowsStuart Wheeldon as Dan ParkerAbbey Norman as SandraMorris Bright as Luigi Written by Martin SkellernProduced by Skellern & Wheeldon for Barmy Productions
12:02
The Eagle is Stranded - Part Three
Due to popular demand we have released The Eagle is Stranded in part form.This episode stars:StarringJuliet Howland as GracieCamilla Simson as SharonStuart Wheeldon as DanMartin Skellern as KeithJeffrey Holland as Reverend WilkinsNicholas Lumley as Peregrine WinstanleyKate Skellern as Alice & Conference HostSally Burnett as Hotel ReceptionistLouise Michelle as TraceyAbbey Norman as Vaccine ReceptionistAbbey Norman as Northern Irish delegateCaroline Wildi as Vaccine Centre StewardLaurence Varda as American DelegateJonas Cemm as Sergeant McGovernGary Thorpe as the Constable Written by Martin SkellernAudio editor Ed Lewis
9:54
The Eagle is Stranded - Part two
Due to popular demand we have released The Eagle is Stranded in part form.This episode stars:StarringJuliet Howland as GracieCamilla Simson as SharonStuart Wheeldon as DanMartin Skellern as KeithJeffrey Holland as Reverend WilkinsNicholas Lumley as Peregrine WinstanleyKate Skellern as Alice & Conference HostSally Burnett as Hotel ReceptionistLouise Michelle as TraceyAbbey Norman as Vaccine ReceptionistAbbey Norman as Northern Irish delegateCaroline Wildi as Vaccine Centre StewardLaurence Varda as American DelegateJonas Cemm as Sergeant McGovernGary Thorpe as the Constable Written by Martin SkellernAudio editor Ed Lewis
11:11
The Eagle Is Stranded - Part One
Due to popular demand we have released The Eagle is Stranded in part form.This episode stars:StarringJuliet Howland as GracieCamilla Simson as SharonStuart Wheeldon as DanMartin Skellern as KeithJeffrey Holland as Reverend WilkinsNicholas Lumley as Peregrine WinstanleyKate Skellern as Alice & Conference HostSally Burnett as Hotel ReceptionistLouise Michelle as TraceyAbbey Norman as Vaccine ReceptionistAbbey Norman as Northern Irish delegateCaroline Wildi as Vaccine Centre StewardLaurence Varda as American DelegateJonas Cemm as Sergeant McGovernGary Thorpe as the Constable Written by Martin SkellernAudio editor Ed Lewis
10:03
Secret Santa (Remastered)
Another festive delight, this time time taken from series 2.Here is the 2021 Christmas Special.Rev Wilkins is doing his best to help the children of Barmy Dale by dressing up as Father Christmas. Keith and Dan are forced to go shopping with their wives at the Barmy Dale shopping centre. But something isn't quite right!Starring:Juliet Howland as GracieCamilla Simson as SharonStuart Wheeldon as DanMartin Skellern as KeithJeffrey Holland as Reverend WilkinsVicki Michelle as Angie EdwardsWill Chitty as Percy "Branston" EdwardsJudy Buxton as Mildred WilkinsKarl Howman as D.S. LinklaterMichael Fenton-Stevens as the Police ChiefKate Skellern as Shop AssistantAbbey Norman as Little Girl Written by Skellern & WheeldonSound editor & designer Emily Compton
About Barmy Dale - Britain's best loved podcast sitcom!
Welcome to Barmy Dale: Where the Only Thing Normal is Being Barmy!Escape to Barmy Dale, a podcast that's like a warm hug and a side-splitting comedy show all rolled into one. Join us for a dose of sunshine, laughter, and the delightfully chaotic lives of the residents of this topsy-turvy village.A homage to the classic British sitcoms of yesteryear.Starring Vicki Michelle (Allo Allo) Jeffery Holland (Hi Di Hi) Judy Buxton (On The Up) Mike Fenton Stevens (Benidorm) Karl Howman (Brush Strokes) Juliet Howland, Brian Murphy and Linda Regan."The writing is on point, the acting is on point, the timing is on point. Check out Barmy Dale!" Comedy News Daily (USA)"Completely charming.""The funniest scripted podcast in the world."Ranked in the Top 10 internet sitcoms! (Feedspot) Nominated for Best Comedy podcast Discoverpods 2020/21/24Broadcast on BBC Radio Derby since 2020. Created by Martin Skellern and Stuart Wheeldon. Music by Jordan Frater.