The Whisperer in Darkness

An unexpected phone call turns Matthew Heawood’s attention to a mystery in the gloom of Rendlesham Forest; folklore, paranormal, otherworldly? Up for debate, but fertile ground for a new investigative podcast, that’s for sure. One question still lingers, will our host be re-joined by his roaming researcher, Kennedy Fisher?

The duo’s last update patched together frantic updates from Baghdad, as they pursued suspected occultists in The Case of Charles Dexter Ward. Very little hope lingered of solving the mystery, and maybe even less that Kennedy would return home safe… But for now, a new investigation calls.

Following the success of The Case of Charles Dexter Ward, Radio 4 commissions a return to this HP Lovecraft-inspired universe. Once again, the podcast embraces Lovecraft’s crypt of horror, braving the Sci-Fi stylings of The Whisperer in Darkness.

Episode Seven

Heawood and Kennedy are up against the clock, as whatever plot Henry believed he was trying to stop reaches its conclusion.

Cast:

Kennedy Fisher………….………………Jana Carpenter

Matthew Heawood………………...….Barnaby Kay

Albert Wilmarth…………………………Mark Bazeley

April Marston...............................Rebekah Staton

Parker..........................................Phoebe Fox

Henry Akeley……………………………..David Calder

Policeman/Slide……................……Ferdinand Kingsley

Contact.......................................Steven Mackintosh

Isabelle.......................................Nicola Stephenson

Receptionist................................Gabrielle Glaister

Producer: Karen Rose

Director/Writer: Julian Simpson

Sound Recordist and Designer: David Thomas

Production Coordinators: Sarah Tombling & Holly Slater

Music by Tim Elsenburg

A Sweet Talk Production for BBC Radio 4