Podcast The Lovecraft Investigations
BBC Radio 4
An investigation into witchcraft, the occult and secret government operations. From H.P. Lovecraft. More
An investigation into witchcraft, the occult and secret government operations. From H.P. Lovecraft. More

  • Bonus Ep. 3 – The Shadow Over Innsmouth
    "Heawood and Kennedy": an unedited conversation recorded towards the end of "The Whisperer in Darkness".
    11/19/2020
    5:01
  • Bonus Ep. 2 – The Shadow Over Innsmouth
    "Who is Mary Lairre?": a recording found by chance by Kennedy Fisher on Matthew Heawood's cloud server at the end of the season.
    11/19/2020
    4:32
  • Bonus Ep. 1 – The Shadow Over Innsmouth
    "The Somerton Man": a complex mystery story by Kennedy Fisher.
    11/19/2020
    13:18
  • Ep. 8 – The Shadow Over Innsmouth
    A foggy seafront town where something's coming from the water. An ancient cult, a stranger with a bandaged face and a body in a shallow grave. The story continues. True-life mystery podcasters Matthew Heawood and Kennedy Fisher return and this time the story is Kennedy Fisher. A simple investigation into the disappearance of a young man from a mental health facility has taken them from Rhode Island to Iraq, to the Suffolk countryside – as they realised that everything uncovered in season one threaded through to season two. But towards the end of 'The Whisperer In Darkness', the investigation turned inward as Kennedy discovered a possible family connection to the uncovered conspiracy. And evidence forces Heawood to question Kennedy’s account of her time in Iraq. As Kennedy heads off to Innsmouth, to look into her apparently spooky ancestry, Heawood is going to Iraq to find an answer to the most disturbing of all questions; could Kennedy be a killer? Both make shocking, life-changing discoveries as the two investigations come together and reach a gripping conclusion, just as the Coronavirus pandemic is sweeping the world Barnaby Kay and Jana Carpenter star in writer/director Julian Simpson’s H.P. Lovecraft-inspired universe. Episode Eight: "Pleasant Green" MATTHEW HEAWOOD ................Barnaby Kay KENNEDY FISHER............................Jana Carpenter ELEANOR PECK................................Nicola Walker PARKER...............................................Phoebe Fox CASEY..................................................Kyle Soller JASPER................................................Steven Mackintosh WILMARTH........................................Mark Bazeley MELODY CARTWRIGHT................Karla Crome SOUND....................................................David Thomas PRODUCTION COORDINATOR......Sarah Tombling PRODUCER.............................................Karen Rose MUSIC......................................................Tim Elsenburg WRITTEN AND DIRECTED BY Julian Simpson A Sweet Talk Production for BBC Radio 4
    11/19/2020
    24:00
  • Ep. 7 – The Shadow Over Innsmouth
    A foggy seafront town where something's coming from the water. An ancient cult, a stranger with a bandaged face and a body in a shallow grave. The story continues. True-life mystery podcasters Matthew Heawood and Kennedy Fisher return and this time the story is Kennedy Fisher. A simple investigation into the disappearance of a young man from a mental health facility has taken them from Rhode Island to Iraq, to the Suffolk countryside – as they realised that everything uncovered in season one threaded through to season two. But towards the end of 'The Whisperer In Darkness', the investigation turned inward as Kennedy discovered a possible family connection to the uncovered conspiracy. And evidence forces Heawood to question Kennedy’s account of her time in Iraq. As Kennedy heads off to Innsmouth, to look into her apparently spooky ancestry, Heawood is going to Iraq to find an answer to the most disturbing of all questions; could Kennedy be a killer? Both make life-changing discoveries as the two investigations come together, just as the Coronavirus pandemic is sweeping the world. Barnaby Kay and Jana Carpenter star in writer/director Julian Simpson’s H.P. Lovecraft-inspired universe. Episode Seven: "Rubaiyat" MATTHEW HEAWOOD ................Barnaby Kay KENNEDY FISHER...........................Jana Carpenter ELEANOR PECK................................Nicola Walker PARKER...............................................Phoebe Fox JASPER................................................Steven Mackintosh SLIDE...................................................Ferdinand Kingsley AKELEY ....................................... ......David Calder SOUND....................................................David Thomas PRODUCTION COORDINATOR......Sarah Tombling PRODUCER............................................Karen Rose MUSIC.....................................................Tim Elsenburg WRITTEN AND DIRECTED BY Julian Simpson A Sweet Talk Production for BBC Radio 4
    11/19/2020
    22:24

About The Lovecraft Investigations

An investigation into witchcraft, the occult and secret government operations. From H.P. Lovecraft.
