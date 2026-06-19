Listen to this podcast in the app for free:Download for free in the App Store
44 episodes
- An unexpected phone call turns Matthew Heawood’s attention to a mystery in the gloom of Rendlesham Forest; folklore, paranormal, otherworldly? Up for debate, but fertile ground for a new investigative podcast, that’s for sure. One question still lingers, will our host be re-joined by his roaming researcher, Kennedy Fisher?
The duo’s last update patched together frantic updates from Baghdad, as they pursued suspected occultists in The Case of Charles Dexter Ward. Very little hope lingered of solving the mystery, and maybe even less that Kennedy would return home safe… But for now, a new investigation calls.
Following the success of The Case of Charles Dexter Ward, Radio 4 commissions a return to this HP Lovecraft-inspired universe. Once again, the podcast embraces Lovecraft’s crypt of horror, braving the Sci-Fi stylings of The Whisperer in Darkness.
Cast:
Kennedy Fisher……………….………Jana Carpenter
Matthew Heawood………………….Barnaby Kay
Albert Wilmarth………………………Mark Bazeley
Henry Akeley……………….……..….David Calder
Ben…………………...........…….…….Ben Crowe
Tania…………………..……...............Gabrielle Glaister
Slide……………………....................Ferdinand Kingsley
Mystery woman…………........…...Nicola Stephenson
Child's voice…………………..........Edie Simpson
Producer: Karen Rose
Director/Writer: Julian Simpson
Sound Recordist and Designer: David Thomas
Production Coordinators: Sarah Tombling & Holly Slater
Music by Tim Elsenburg
A Sweet Talk Production for BBC Radio 4
- An unexpected phone call turns Matthew Heawood’s attention to a mystery in the gloom of Rendlesham Forest; folklore, paranormal, otherworldly? Up for debate, but fertile ground for a new investigative podcast, that’s for sure. One question still lingers, will our host be re-joined by his roaming researcher, Kennedy Fisher?
The duo’s last update patched together frantic updates from Baghdad, as they pursued suspected occultists in The Case of Charles Dexter Ward. Very little hope lingered of solving the mystery, and maybe even less that Kennedy would return home safe… But for now, a new investigation calls.
Following the success of The Case of Charles Dexter Ward, Radio 4 commissions a return to this HP Lovecraft-inspired universe. Once again, the podcast embraces Lovecraft’s crypt of horror, braving the Sci-Fi stylings of The Whisperer in Darkness.
Cast:
Kennedy Fisher………….………………Jana Carpenter
Matthew Heawood………………...….Barnaby Kay
Albert Wilmarth…………………………Mark Bazeley
April Marston...............................Rebekah Staton
Parker..........................................Phoebe Fox
Perry...........................................Robert Glenister
Mystery Woman..........................Nicola Stephenson
Old man......................................Karl Johnson
Henry Akeley…………………………….David Calder
Child's voice...............................Edie Simpson
Producer: Karen Rose
Director/Writer: Julian Simpson
Sound Recordist and Designer: David Thomas
Production Coordinators: Sarah Tombling & Holly Slater
Music by Tim Elsenburg
A Sweet Talk Production for BBC Radio 4
- The Whisperer in Darkness
An unexpected phone call turns Matthew Heawood’s attention to a mystery in the gloom of Rendlesham Forest; folklore, paranormal, otherworldly? Up for debate, but fertile ground for a new investigative podcast, that’s for sure. One question still lingers, will our host be re-joined by his roaming researcher, Kennedy Fisher?
The duo’s last update patched together frantic updates from Baghdad, as they pursued suspected occultists in The Case of Charles Dexter Ward. Very little hope lingered of solving the mystery, and maybe even less that Kennedy would return home safe… But for now, a new investigation calls.
Following the success of The Case of Charles Dexter Ward, Radio 4 commissions a return to this HP Lovecraft-inspired universe. Once again, the podcast embraces Lovecraft’s crypt of horror, braving the Sci-Fi stylings of The Whisperer in Darkness.
Episode Seven
Heawood and Kennedy are up against the clock, as whatever plot Henry believed he was trying to stop reaches its conclusion.
Cast:
Kennedy Fisher………….………………Jana Carpenter
Matthew Heawood………………...….Barnaby Kay
Albert Wilmarth…………………………Mark Bazeley
April Marston...............................Rebekah Staton
Parker..........................................Phoebe Fox
Henry Akeley……………………………..David Calder
Policeman/Slide……................……Ferdinand Kingsley
Contact.......................................Steven Mackintosh
Isabelle.......................................Nicola Stephenson
Receptionist................................Gabrielle Glaister
Producer: Karen Rose
Director/Writer: Julian Simpson
Sound Recordist and Designer: David Thomas
Production Coordinators: Sarah Tombling & Holly Slater
Music by Tim Elsenburg
A Sweet Talk Production for BBC Radio 4
- An unexpected phone call turns Matthew Heawood’s attention to a mystery in the gloom of Rendlesham Forest; folklore, paranormal, otherworldly? Up for debate, but fertile ground for a new investigative podcast, that’s for sure. One question still lingers, will our host be re-joined by his roaming researcher, Kennedy Fisher?
The duo’s last update patched together frantic updates from Baghdad, as they pursued suspected occultists in The Case of Charles Dexter Ward. Very little hope lingered of solving the mystery, and maybe even less that Kennedy would return home safe… But for now, a new investigation calls.
Following the success of The Case of Charles Dexter Ward, Radio 4 commissions a return to this HP Lovecraft-inspired universe. Once again, the podcast embraces Lovecraft’s crypt of horror, braving the Sci-Fi stylings of The Whisperer in Darkness.
Cast:
Kennedy Fisher………….………………Jana Carpenter
Matthew Heawood………………...…..Barnaby Kay
Albert Wilmarth…………………………Mark Bazeley
Eleanor Peck...............................Nicola Walker
Charlotte.....................................Phoebe Frances Brown
Henry Akeley……………………………..David Calder
Male voice……................……………Ferdinand Kingsley
Child's voice................................Edie Simpson
Producer: Karen Rose
Director/Writer: Julian Simpson
Sound Recordist and Designer: David Thomas
Production Coordinators: Sarah Tombling & Holly Slater
Music by Tim Elsenburg
A Sweet Talk Production for BBC Radio 4
- An unexpected phone call turns Matthew Heawood’s attention to a mystery in the gloom of Rendlesham Forest; folklore, paranormal, otherworldly? Up for debate, but fertile ground for a new investigative podcast, that’s for sure. One question still lingers, will our host be re-joined by his roaming researcher, Kennedy Fisher?
The duo’s last update patched together frantic updates from Baghdad, as they pursued suspected occultists in The Case of Charles Dexter Ward. Very little hope lingered of solving the mystery, and maybe even less that Kennedy would return home safe… But for now, a new investigation calls.
Following the success of The Case of Charles Dexter Ward, Radio 4 commissions a return to this HP Lovecraft-inspired universe. Once again, the podcast embraces Lovecraft’s crypt of horror, braving the Sci-Fi stylings of The Whisperer in Darkness.
Cast:
Kennedy Fisher………….………………Jana Carpenter
Matthew Heawood………………...…..Barnaby Kay
Albert Wilmarth…………………………Mark Bazeley
Henry Akeley……………………………..David Calder
Parker..........................................Phoebe Fox
Mystery woman……………..............Nicola Stephenson
Male voice……................……………Ferdinand Kingsley
Producer: Karen Rose
Director/Writer: Julian Simpson
Sound Recordist and Designer: David Thomas
Production Coordinators: Sarah Tombling & Holly Slater
Music by Tim Elsenburg
A Sweet Talk Production for BBC Radio 4
More Drama podcasts
- The Antiquarium of Sinister HappeningsArts, Drama, Fiction, Society & Culture
- CreepyArts, Drama, Fiction, Performing Arts
- Sherlock Holmes Short StoriesArts, Books, Drama, Fiction
- Knifepoint HorrorDrama, Fiction
- Six MinutesArts, Drama, Fiction, Performing Arts
- We're AliveArts, Drama, Fiction, Performing Arts
- Phoebe Reads a MysteryDrama, Fiction
- The SaintsArts, Christianity, Drama, Education, Fiction, History, Kids & Family, Performing Arts, Religion & Spirituality, Stories for Kids
- Relatos de la NocheDrama, Fiction
- Jane Austen StoriesArts, Books, Drama, Fiction, History, Society & Culture
Trending Drama podcasts
About The Lovecraft Investigations
Julian Simpson's mystery thriller/horror fiction series, based on several works by H.P. Lovecraft and his Cthulhu Mythos.Podcast website
Listen to The Lovecraft Investigations, The Antiquarium of Sinister Happenings and many other podcasts from around the world with the radio.net app
Get the free radio.net app
- Stations and podcasts to bookmark
- Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
- Supports Carplay & Android Auto
- Many other app features
Get the free radio.net app
- Stations and podcasts to bookmark
- Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
- Supports Carplay & Android Auto
- Many other app features
The Lovecraft Investigations
Scan code,
download the app,
start listening.
download the app,
start listening.
The Lovecraft Investigations: Podcasts in Family