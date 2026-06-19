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The Lovecraft Investigations

BBC Radio 4
DramaFiction
The Lovecraft Investigations
Latest episode

44 episodes

  • The Lovecraft Investigations

    The Whisperer in Darkness: Episode 9

    04/10/2026 | 0 mins.
    An unexpected phone call turns Matthew Heawood’s attention to a mystery in the gloom of Rendlesham Forest; folklore, paranormal, otherworldly? Up for debate, but fertile ground for a new investigative podcast, that’s for sure. One question still lingers, will our host be re-joined by his roaming researcher, Kennedy Fisher?
    The duo’s last update patched together frantic updates from Baghdad, as they pursued suspected occultists in The Case of Charles Dexter Ward. Very little hope lingered of solving the mystery, and maybe even less that Kennedy would return home safe… But for now, a new investigation calls.
    Following the success of The Case of Charles Dexter Ward, Radio 4 commissions a return to this HP Lovecraft-inspired universe. Once again, the podcast embraces Lovecraft’s crypt of horror, braving the Sci-Fi stylings of The Whisperer in Darkness.
    Cast:
    Kennedy Fisher……………….………Jana Carpenter
    Matthew Heawood………………….Barnaby Kay
    Albert Wilmarth………………………Mark Bazeley
    Henry Akeley……………….……..….David Calder
    Ben…………………...........…….…….Ben Crowe
    Tania…………………..……...............Gabrielle Glaister
    Slide……………………....................Ferdinand Kingsley
    Mystery woman…………........…...Nicola Stephenson
    Child's voice…………………..........Edie Simpson
    Producer: Karen Rose 
    Director/Writer: Julian Simpson 
    Sound Recordist and Designer: David Thomas
    Production Coordinators: Sarah Tombling & Holly Slater 
    Music by Tim Elsenburg
    A Sweet Talk Production for BBC Radio 4
  • The Lovecraft Investigations

    The Whisperer in Darkness: Episode 8

    04/10/2026 | 30 mins.
    An unexpected phone call turns Matthew Heawood’s attention to a mystery in the gloom of Rendlesham Forest; folklore, paranormal, otherworldly? Up for debate, but fertile ground for a new investigative podcast, that’s for sure. One question still lingers, will our host be re-joined by his roaming researcher, Kennedy Fisher?
    The duo’s last update patched together frantic updates from Baghdad, as they pursued suspected occultists in The Case of Charles Dexter Ward. Very little hope lingered of solving the mystery, and maybe even less that Kennedy would return home safe… But for now, a new investigation calls.
    Following the success of The Case of Charles Dexter Ward, Radio 4 commissions a return to this HP Lovecraft-inspired universe. Once again, the podcast embraces Lovecraft’s crypt of horror, braving the Sci-Fi stylings of The Whisperer in Darkness.
    Cast:
    Kennedy Fisher………….………………Jana Carpenter
    Matthew Heawood………………...….Barnaby Kay
    Albert Wilmarth…………………………Mark Bazeley
    April Marston...............................Rebekah Staton
    Parker..........................................Phoebe Fox
    Perry...........................................Robert Glenister
    Mystery Woman..........................Nicola Stephenson
    Old man......................................Karl Johnson
    Henry Akeley…………………………….David Calder
    Child's voice...............................Edie Simpson
    Producer: Karen Rose 
    Director/Writer: Julian Simpson 
    Sound Recordist and Designer: David Thomas
    Production Coordinators: Sarah Tombling & Holly Slater 
    Music by Tim Elsenburg
    A Sweet Talk Production for BBC Radio 4
  • The Lovecraft Investigations

    The Whisperer in Darkness: Episode 7

    04/10/2026 | 20 mins.
    The Whisperer in Darkness
    An unexpected phone call turns Matthew Heawood’s attention to a mystery in the gloom of Rendlesham Forest; folklore, paranormal, otherworldly? Up for debate, but fertile ground for a new investigative podcast, that’s for sure. One question still lingers, will our host be re-joined by his roaming researcher, Kennedy Fisher?
    The duo’s last update patched together frantic updates from Baghdad, as they pursued suspected occultists in The Case of Charles Dexter Ward. Very little hope lingered of solving the mystery, and maybe even less that Kennedy would return home safe… But for now, a new investigation calls.
    Following the success of The Case of Charles Dexter Ward, Radio 4 commissions a return to this HP Lovecraft-inspired universe. Once again, the podcast embraces Lovecraft’s crypt of horror, braving the Sci-Fi stylings of The Whisperer in Darkness.
    Episode Seven
    Heawood and Kennedy are up against the clock, as whatever plot Henry believed he was trying to stop reaches its conclusion.
    Cast:
    Kennedy Fisher………….………………Jana Carpenter
    Matthew Heawood………………...….Barnaby Kay
    Albert Wilmarth…………………………Mark Bazeley
    April Marston...............................Rebekah Staton
    Parker..........................................Phoebe Fox
    Henry Akeley……………………………..David Calder
    Policeman/Slide……................……Ferdinand Kingsley
    Contact.......................................Steven Mackintosh
    Isabelle.......................................Nicola Stephenson
    Receptionist................................Gabrielle Glaister
    Producer: Karen Rose 
    Director/Writer: Julian Simpson 
    Sound Recordist and Designer: David Thomas
    Production Coordinators: Sarah Tombling & Holly Slater 
    Music by Tim Elsenburg
    A Sweet Talk Production for BBC Radio 4
  • The Lovecraft Investigations

    The Whisperer in Darkness: Episode 6

    04/10/2026 | 35 mins.
    An unexpected phone call turns Matthew Heawood’s attention to a mystery in the gloom of Rendlesham Forest; folklore, paranormal, otherworldly? Up for debate, but fertile ground for a new investigative podcast, that’s for sure. One question still lingers, will our host be re-joined by his roaming researcher, Kennedy Fisher?
    The duo’s last update patched together frantic updates from Baghdad, as they pursued suspected occultists in The Case of Charles Dexter Ward. Very little hope lingered of solving the mystery, and maybe even less that Kennedy would return home safe… But for now, a new investigation calls.
    Following the success of The Case of Charles Dexter Ward, Radio 4 commissions a return to this HP Lovecraft-inspired universe. Once again, the podcast embraces Lovecraft’s crypt of horror, braving the Sci-Fi stylings of The Whisperer in Darkness.
    Cast:
    Kennedy Fisher………….………………Jana Carpenter
    Matthew Heawood………………...…..Barnaby Kay
    Albert Wilmarth…………………………Mark Bazeley
    Eleanor Peck...............................Nicola Walker
    Charlotte.....................................Phoebe Frances Brown
    Henry Akeley……………………………..David Calder
    Male voice……................……………Ferdinand Kingsley
    Child's voice................................Edie Simpson
    Producer: Karen Rose 
    Director/Writer: Julian Simpson 
    Sound Recordist and Designer: David Thomas
    Production Coordinators: Sarah Tombling & Holly Slater 
    Music by Tim Elsenburg
    A Sweet Talk Production for BBC Radio 4
  • The Lovecraft Investigations

    The Whisperer in Darkness: Episode 5

    04/10/2026 | 31 mins.
    An unexpected phone call turns Matthew Heawood’s attention to a mystery in the gloom of Rendlesham Forest; folklore, paranormal, otherworldly? Up for debate, but fertile ground for a new investigative podcast, that’s for sure. One question still lingers, will our host be re-joined by his roaming researcher, Kennedy Fisher?
    The duo’s last update patched together frantic updates from Baghdad, as they pursued suspected occultists in The Case of Charles Dexter Ward. Very little hope lingered of solving the mystery, and maybe even less that Kennedy would return home safe… But for now, a new investigation calls.
    Following the success of The Case of Charles Dexter Ward, Radio 4 commissions a return to this HP Lovecraft-inspired universe. Once again, the podcast embraces Lovecraft’s crypt of horror, braving the Sci-Fi stylings of The Whisperer in Darkness.
    Cast:
    Kennedy Fisher………….………………Jana Carpenter
    Matthew Heawood………………...…..Barnaby Kay
    Albert Wilmarth…………………………Mark Bazeley
    Henry Akeley……………………………..David Calder
    Parker..........................................Phoebe Fox
    Mystery woman……………..............Nicola Stephenson
    Male voice……................……………Ferdinand Kingsley
    Producer: Karen Rose 
    Director/Writer: Julian Simpson 
    Sound Recordist and Designer: David Thomas
    Production Coordinators: Sarah Tombling & Holly Slater 
    Music by Tim Elsenburg
    A Sweet Talk Production for BBC Radio 4
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About The Lovecraft Investigations
Julian Simpson's mystery thriller/horror fiction series, based on several works by H.P. Lovecraft and his Cthulhu Mythos.
Podcast website
DramaFiction

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