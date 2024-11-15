Powered by RND
Science fiction and fantasy stories from Clarkesworld Magazine
  • LuvHome™ by Resa Nelson (audio)
    This episode features "LuvHome™" written by Resa Nelson. Published in the November 2024 issue of Clarkesworld Magazine and read by Kate Baker. The text version of this story can be found at: https://clarkesworldmagazine.com/nelson_11_24 Support us on Patreon at https://www.patreon.com/join/clarkesworld?
    25:46
  • The Face of God: A Documentary by Damián Neri (audio)
    This episode features "The Face of God: A Documentary" written by Damián Neri. Published in the October 2024 issue of Clarkesworld Magazine and read by Kate Baker. The text version of this story can be found at: https://clarkesworldmagazine.com/neri_10_24 Support us on Patreon at https://www.patreon.com/join/clarkesworld?
    17:22
  • Midnight Patron by Mike Robinson (audio)
    This episode features "Midnight Patron" written by Mike Robinson. Published in the October 2024 issue of Clarkesworld Magazine and read by Kate Baker. The text version of this story can be found at: https://clarkesworldmagazine.com/robinson_10_24 Support us on Patreon at https://www.patreon.com/join/clarkesworld?
    25:26
  • Fishing the Intergalactic Stream by Louis Inglis Hall (audio)
    This episode features "Fishing the Intergalactic Stream" written by Louis Inglis Hall. Published in the October 2024 issue of Clarkesworld Magazine and read by Kate Baker. The text version of this story can be found at: https://clarkesworldmagazine.com/hall_10_24 Support us on Patreon at https://www.patreon.com/join/clarkesworld?
    32:29
  • Fractal Karma by Arula Ratnakar (audio)
    This episode features "Fractal Karma" written by Arula Ratnakar. Published in the October 2024 issue of Clarkesworld Magazine and read by Kate Baker. The text version of this story can be found at: https://clarkesworldmagazine.com/ratnakar_10_24 Support us on Patreon at https://www.patreon.com/join/clarkesworld?
    2:53:35

Science fiction and fantasy stories from Clarkesworld Magazine
