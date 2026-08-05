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456 episodes
- Meet Cute Presents, As Is: After her long-term relationship crashes and burns, Phoenix is forced to crash on her gay best friend’s couch. While looking for a new apartment, she meets an older woman and falls hard, only to realize that she isn’t the sole recipient of her affection.
Story by Savannah Hankinson. Directed and Produced by Adrian Alexander Alea. Sound Editing, Design, and Mixing by Tanya Orlov. Dialogue Editing by Hilary Long. Starring: Brandon Contreras, Gabrielle Filloux, Naïma Hebrail Kidjo, Simone Policano, Jake Robertson, Alyssa Simmons, Nina West.
A Fox Entertainment Studios Production. Meet Cute Director, Development & Production: Lucie Ledbetter. President, Head of Studio: Fernando Szew. EVP, Head of Scripted: Hannah Pillemer. SVP, Development: Brie Neimand. SVP, Physical Production: Ani Kevork. VP, Production: Jamie Kellum. Production Executive: Bianca Veiga. VP, Post: Imran Shaikh. Post Lead: Paul Rivet. Production Finance: Michael Anthony DaCampo, Roland Arenz.
Follow @MeetCute on Instagram and @MeetCuteRomComs on Twitter & TikTok.
Check out our other rom-coms, including KERRI with Pauline Chalamet, IMPERFECT MATCH with Arden Cho, and DUMP HIM! with Minnie Mills.
Check out our other dramas, including FIRE & ICE with Chiara Aurelia and Jack Martin, and POWER TEN.
Check out our other fantasies, including A PROPHECY OF INCENSE AND SNOW and I’VE BECOME A TRUE VILLAINESS. Have a crush on us? Follow Meet Cute, rate us 5 stars, and leave a review!
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
- Back in the spotlight: MY DATE WITH LAINEY LEE. What starts as a run-in with a queer teen star quickly becomes an unforgettable date—and a romance that might not survive going public. A perfect Pride Month listen full of heart, humor, and big-city magic.
Meet Cute Presents: My Date With Lainey Lee - Part 6, where the whole world knows Brooke kissed Lainey, but no one knows where Brooke has disappeared to after all the attention. Lainey takes drastic actions in her career.
Story by Erica Yulo. Produced and Directed by Mia Walker. Sound Design by Elijah Pouges. Story Editor: Amarlie Foster. Director of Creative Production: Lucie Ledbetter. Starring: Jen Goma, Sawyer Fuller, Alastair Casey, Lorna Duyn, Khaya Fraites, Christian Probst.
Follow @MeetCute on Instagram and @MeetCuteRomComs on TikTok.
Check out our other rom-coms, including KERRI with Pauline Chalamet, IMPERFECT MATCH with Arden Cho, and DUMP HIM! with Minnie Mills.
Check out our other dramas, including FIRE & ICE with Chiara Aurelia and Jack Martin, and POWER TEN.
Check out our other fantasies, including A PROPHECY OF INCENSE AND SNOW and I’VE BECOME A TRUE VILLAINESS.
Have a crush on us? Follow Meet Cute, rate us 5 stars, and leave a review!
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
- Back in the spotlight: MY DATE WITH LAINEY LEE. What starts as a run-in with a queer teen star quickly becomes an unforgettable date—and a romance that might not survive going public. A perfect Pride Month listen full of heart, humor, and big-city magic.
Meet Cute Presents: My Date With Lainey Lee - Part 5, where Brooke and Lainey finally arrive at the college party, but just as things start to heat up, Evan chooses to capitalize on his brush with Lainey’s fame, and reveals her location to the world.
Story by Erica Yulo. Produced and Directed by Mia Walker. Sound Design by Elijah Pouges. Original Song “I’d Rather Not” Written and Performed by Rachel Brown. Story Editor: Amarlie Foster. Director of Creative Production: Lucie Ledbetter. Starring: Jen Goma, Sawyer Fuller, Alastair Casey, Lorna Duyn, Danny Tamberelli, Khaya Fraites, Christian Probst, Shawn Jain.
Follow @MeetCute on Instagram and @MeetCuteRomComs on TikTok.
Check out our other rom-coms, including KERRI with Pauline Chalamet, IMPERFECT MATCH with Arden Cho, and DUMP HIM! with Minnie Mills.
Check out our other dramas, including FIRE & ICE with Chiara Aurelia and Jack Martin, and POWER TEN.
Check out our other fantasies, including A PROPHECY OF INCENSE AND SNOW and I’VE BECOME A TRUE VILLAINESS.
Have a crush on us? Follow Meet Cute, rate us 5 stars, and leave a review!
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
- Back in the spotlight: MY DATE WITH LAINEY LEE. What starts as a run-in with a queer teen star quickly becomes an unforgettable date—and a romance that might not survive going public. A perfect Pride Month listen full of heart, humor, and big-city magic.
Meet Cute Presents: My Date With Lainey Lee - Part 4, where Brooke and Lainey are having an amazing time in New York City together, but Brooke doesn’t know the entire NYPD is out looking for Lainey, and who they think kidnapped her.
Story by Erica Yulo. Produced and Directed by Mia Walker. Sound Design by Elijah Pouges. Story Editor: Amarlie Foster. Director of Creative Production: Lucie Ledbetter. Starring: Jen Goma, Sawyer Fuller, Alastair Casey, Danny Tamberelli, Khaya Fraites, Christian Probst.
Follow @MeetCute on Instagram and @MeetCuteRomComs on TTikTok.
Check out our other rom-coms, including KERRI with Pauline Chalamet, IMPERFECT MATCH with Arden Cho, and DUMP HIM! with Minnie Mills.
Check out our other dramas, including FIRE & ICE with Chiara Aurelia and Jack Martin, and POWER TEN.
Check out our other fantasies, including A PROPHECY OF INCENSE AND SNOW and I’VE BECOME A TRUE VILLAINESS.
Have a crush on us? Follow Meet Cute, rate us 5 stars, and leave a review!
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
- Back in the spotlight: MY DATE WITH LAINEY LEE. What starts as a run-in with a queer teen star quickly becomes an unforgettable date—and a romance that might not survive going public. A perfect Pride Month listen full of heart, humor, and big-city magic.
Meet Cute Presents: My Date With Lainey Lee - Part 3, where Brooke and Evan get to have dinner with celebrity influencer, Lainey Lee, but it’s soon obvious Lainey’s life is far less glamorous than her image lets on. Brooke finds herself falling for Lainey, but Evan starts to plot using Lainey for his own infamy.
Story by Erica Yulo. Produced and Directed by Mia Walker. Sound Design by Elijah Pouges. Story Editor: Amarlie Foster. Director of Creative Production: Lucie Ledbetter. Starring: Jen Goma, Sawyer Fuller, Alastair Casey, Lorna Duyn, Danny Tamberelli, Khaya Fraites, Christian Probst, Shawn Jain.
Follow @MeetCute on Instagram and @MeetCuteRomComs on TikTok.
Check out our other rom-coms, including KERRI with Pauline Chalamet, IMPERFECT MATCH with Arden Cho, and DUMP HIM! with Minnie Mills.
Check out our other dramas, including FIRE & ICE with Chiara Aurelia and Jack Martin, and POWER TEN.
Check out our other fantasies, including A PROPHECY OF INCENSE AND SNOW and I’VE BECOME A TRUE VILLAINESS.
Have a crush on us? Follow Meet Cute, rate us 5 stars, and leave a review!
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
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About Meet Cute Originals
Meet Cute Originals: your go-to, ever-growing library of romantic comedies, fantasies, and dramas. Discover a new serialized, addictive audio series every month, with episodes released twice weekly on Tuesdays and Fridays. Want to binge the entire series at once? Get the full series in a convenient single-episode-feed on the last Friday of the series’ run: like an audiobook, but better. Only an earbud away, you can take Meet Cute Originals anywhere, anytime – for free. It’s no-payment entertainment because at Meet Cute, stories are on us, always. Looking for your favorite Meet Cute series? Search the series title for its single-episode feed.Podcast website
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