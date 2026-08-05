Back in the spotlight: MY DATE WITH LAINEY LEE. What starts as a run-in with a queer teen star quickly becomes an unforgettable date—and a romance that might not survive going public. A perfect Pride Month listen full of heart, humor, and big-city magic.



Meet Cute Presents: My Date With Lainey Lee - Part 3, where Brooke and Evan get to have dinner with celebrity influencer, Lainey Lee, but it’s soon obvious Lainey’s life is far less glamorous than her image lets on. Brooke finds herself falling for Lainey, but Evan starts to plot using Lainey for his own infamy.



Story by Erica Yulo. Produced and Directed by Mia Walker. Sound Design by Elijah Pouges. Story Editor: Amarlie Foster. Director of Creative Production: Lucie Ledbetter. Starring: Jen Goma, Sawyer Fuller, Alastair Casey, Lorna Duyn, Danny Tamberelli, Khaya Fraites, Christian Probst, Shawn Jain.



Follow @MeetCute on Instagram and @MeetCuteRomComs on TikTok.



Check out our other rom-coms, including KERRI with Pauline Chalamet, IMPERFECT MATCH with Arden Cho, and DUMP HIM! with Minnie Mills.



Check out our other dramas, including FIRE & ICE with Chiara Aurelia and Jack Martin, and POWER TEN.



Check out our other fantasies, including A PROPHECY OF INCENSE AND SNOW and I’VE BECOME A TRUE VILLAINESS.



Have a crush on us? Follow Meet Cute, rate us 5 stars, and leave a review!

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