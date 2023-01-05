The Official Source of Rom-Coms. Meet Cutes are original romantic comedies told in 15 minutes. www.meetcute.com
Imperfect Match: Starring Arden Cho - Part 1
Meet Cute Presents: Imperfect Match: Starring Arden Cho - Part 1, where Violet, a celebrity matchmaker, gets a call which changes her life forever. It's Dante Gargano, handsome billionaire CEO of Cache-You, the world's number one dating app. Dante wants to talk to Violet, but why? He's never needed help finding love before.Story by Liz Fields. Written and Directed by Liz Fields. Sound Editing and Design by Teeny Lieberson. Casting Director: Tanya Giang. Story Editor: Amarlie Foster. Director of Creative Production: Lucie Ledbetter. Starring: Arden Cho, Jake Ryan Lozano, Valerie Schrementi, Andrew Heder.
5/2/2023
15:00
Imperfect Match: Starring Arden Cho - Trailer
Meet Cute Presents: Imperfect Match: Starring Arden Cho. When celebrity matchmaker Violet Kang lands sexy tech guru, Dante Gargano, as a client, she thinks finding his "perfect match" will be easy. Instead, Dante's impossible standards leave Violet fearing she's agreed to work for the man who will destroy her career. And she's stuck in Italy with him.
5/1/2023
1:30
Gretel’s Struggle: A ChatGPT Love Story - Part 6
Meet Cute Presents: Gretel's Struggle: A ChatGPT Love Story - Part 6, where Gretel must choose: her career, or love with a botStory by Meet Cute. Produced by Annie Sabbatini. Directed by Raheem Delaney. Post Production by Eliot Krimsky. Story Editor: Amarlie Foster. Director of Creative Production: Lucie Ledbetter. Starring: Laura Piedra, Genevieve Tankosich, Lloyd Hall, David Trueba, Eliot Krimsky, and Resemble AI.
4/28/2023
15:00
Gretel’s Struggle: A ChatGPT Love Story - Part 5
Meet Cute Presents: Gretel's Struggle: A ChatGPT Love Story - Part 5, where an A.I. realizes it might be more human than it first thought.Story by Meet Cute. Produced by Annie Sabbatini. Directed by Raheem Delaney. Post Production by Eliot Krimsky. Story Editor: Amarlie Foster. Director of Creative Production: Lucie Ledbetter. Starring: Laura Piedra, Genevieve Tankosich, Lloyd Hall, Eliot Krimsky, and Resemble AI.
4/28/2023
15:00
Gretel’s Struggle: A ChatGPT Love Story - Part 4
Meet Cute Presents: Gretel's Struggle: A ChatGPT Love Story - Part 4, where Gretel realizes she is in love with an A.I. Story by Meet Cute. Produced by Annie Sabbatini. Directed by Raheem Delaney. Post Production by Eliot Krimsky. Story Editor: Amarlie Foster. Director of Creative Production: Lucie Ledbetter. Starring: Laura Piedra, Genevieve Tankosich, Lloyd Hall, and Resemble AI.
Here you’ll discover all of our 6-part series – the perfect pick-me-ups – with new episodes for free, twice a week on Tuesdays and Fridays. Subscribers get early access to binge the latest series in full when it launches, our Meet Cute Singles feed, and after 3 months, each series will also be featured in its own feed, for subscribers only.