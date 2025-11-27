Congresswoman Debbie Wasserman Schultz, former chair of the Democratic National Committee, explains the role her curly hair has played in her life and political career – from the pressure to change it to how opponents have used it as a hook for vicious insults.Get connected: WeAreSpiraling.com https://www.MayuraBeauty.com Follow Priya:https://www.instagram.com/priyas.ideas/https://tiktok.com/@.priyaanandFollow Mayura: https://www.instagram.com/mayura.beautyFollow the podcast: https://www.instagram.com/wearespiraling
Why Are So Many People Secretly Curly?
Why Are So Many People Secretly Curly?
People go to great lengths to hide their curls, either through straightening or buzz cuts. We investigate why.
I Quit My Job To Make Curly Haircare Products And This Podcast
I Quit My Job To Make Curly Haircare Products And This Podcast
A reporter who covered startups for a decade starts her own: the curly hair care product line she's always wanted. This show investigates curly hair in our culture.
Trailer: We Are Spiraling with Priya Anand
Trailer: We Are Spiraling with Priya Anand
We talk about curly hair to learn more about our culture — from how we perceive ourselves to how the world sees us.
We talk about curly hair to learn more about our culture — from how we perceive ourselves to how the world sees us. Priya Anand, an award-winning journalist whose work has been featured in Bloomberg, Businessweek, the Wall Street Journal, Buzzfeed and Politico, turns her investigative eye to her lifelong obsession: curly hair. You might think: curly hair, how much is there to say? A whole podcast dedicated to this? I don’t want to hear someone ramble about all their hair lotions and potions! But there is so much to unravel about why so many people hide their ringlets as secret curlies, how politicians who wear their hair curly are vilified and what Hollywood's hostility toward curls means for our society.