Ryers Readers

Podcast Ryers Readers
Ashley
Let's do this! I aim to increase listening skills & comprehension in our little ones; as well as give parents an opportunity to enjoy a cup of coffee while it's still hot!
ArtsBooks

Available Episodes

5 of 312
  • August 2023 Q&A
    **Thank you for your understanding while I am away! Here is an exclusive Patreon episode from the Ryers Readers Patreon! I hope to be back to our regular scheduled programming in September!**
    --------  
    3:27
  • Fairest of the Fall
    **Thank you for your understanding while I am away! Here is an exclusive Patreon episode from the Ryers Readers Patreon! I hope to be back to our regular scheduled programming in September!**
    --------  
    5:40
  • Pete the Cat: Family Road Trip
    **Thank you for your understanding while I am away! Here is an exclusive Patreon episode from the Ryers Readers Patreon! I hope to be back to our regular scheduled programming in September!**
    --------  
    5:55
  • Construction Site: Farming Strong All Year Long
    **Thank you for your understanding while I am away! Here is an exclusive Patreon episode from the Ryers Readers Patreon! I hope to be back to our regular scheduled programming in September!**
    --------  
    7:50
  • Thank Goodness For Bob
    ** Thank you for your understanding while I am away! Here is an exclusive Patreon episode from the Ryers Readers Patreon! I hope to be back to our regular scheduled programming in September**
    --------  
    5:01

About Ryers Readers

Let’s do this! I aim to increase listening skills & comprehension in our little ones; as well as give parents an opportunity to enjoy a cup of coffee while it’s still hot! Looking for even more fun!? Join me on the Ryers Readers Patreon Page where you can find AD-FREE episodes, bonus content, and even become a Ryers Readers Celebrity! Patreon.com/ryersreaders Instagram @ryersreaders RYERS20 for 20% off at www.thatdoughtho.com ThatDoughTho Play Dough & Sensory Shop Leading Creative Play Through Sight, Scent, & Touch IG @that.dough.tho
Podcast website

