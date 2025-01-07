Let’s do this!
I aim to increase listening skills & comprehension in our little ones; as well as give parents an opportunity to enjoy a cup of coffee while it’s still hot!
Looking for even more fun!? Join me on the Ryers Readers Patreon Page where you can find AD-FREE episodes, bonus content, and even become a Ryers Readers Celebrity!
Patreon.com/ryersreaders
Instagram @ryersreaders
RYERS20 for 20% off at www.thatdoughtho.com
ThatDoughTho Play Dough & Sensory Shop
Leading Creative Play Through Sight, Scent, & Touch
IG @that.dough.tho