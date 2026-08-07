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1293 episodes
'Torched' and 'Wildfire Days' look at California's wildfires from the front lines08/07/2026 | 20 mins.This summer, wildfires have swept across Europe, Northern Africa, Canada and the U.S. – and today’s episode features firsthand accounts of deadly fires in California. In Torched, CBS News correspondent Jonathan Vigliotti writes about political mismanagement of the 2025 Palisades Fire. He spoke with Morning Edition’s A Martínez about how the 2028 Summer Olympics are impacting L.A.’s efforts to rebuild. Then, Wildfire Days is a memoir by Kelly Ramsey, the only woman on her hotshot crew. She spoke with Here & Now’s Peter O’Dowd about working on the “special forces” of wild land firefighters in 2020.
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- Robinne Lee’s first novel, The Idea of You, was a big hit. It tells the story of a single mother who begins a romance with a much younger man, the lead singer of a fictional boy band. In Lee’s latest novel, Crash Into Me, a middle-aged couple moves from Paris to Los Angeles. And this time, the wife falls into a love affair with a much younger woman, bringing her marriage to a crossroads. In today’s episode, Lee joins All Things Considered’s Juana Summers for a discussion about writing a multi-generational, multi-racial novel.
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'Sex Diaries' author says people are becoming more empowered in their relationships08/05/2026 | 8 mins.Sex Diaries is a weekly column in New York Magazine, collected and edited by Alyssa Shelasky, that has featured headlines like “The Musician Ghosting His Dates” or “The Woman Cheating With Her Ex.” Now, Shelasky has compiled some of her favorite entries on non-monogamy into a new book with the same title. In today’s episode, the author speaks with All Things Considered’s Juana Summers about the mundane, non-sexual details in Sex Diaries entries and why Shelasky believes romantic relationships are headed in a more empowered direction.
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In 'I Made You Up Inside My Head,' the stories of three strangers become intertwined08/04/2026 | 8 mins.I Made You Up Inside My Head is Marta Pérez-Carbonell’s debut novel. In the book, three strangers have a surprise encounter on an overnight train. A woman named Alicia meets Terence and Mick. One of them is a writer at the center of a literary scandal, having ripped off the life of a man who has since gone missing – and Alicia gets pulled into their story. In today’s episode, Pérez-Carbonell and Weekend Edition’s Scott Simon discuss the novel’s multilayered nature and how the author approached the theme of isolation.
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Sen. Raphael Warnock argues that progressives should bring spirituality to politics08/03/2026 | 7 mins.Before Sen. Raphael Warnock, a Georgia Democrat, became the state's junior U.S. senator, he was selected to serve as senior pastor of Ebenezer Baptist Church in Atlanta, Georgia. His new book, The Crooked Places Made Straight: Reflections on the Moral Meaning of America, argues that democracy is "the political enactment of a spiritual idea." In today’s episode, Warnock talks to Morning Edition host Michel Martin about the relationship between faith and politics.
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About NPR's Book of the Day
In need of a good read? Or just want to keep up with the books everyone's talking about? NPR's Book of the Day gives you today's very best writing in a snackable, skimmable, pocket-sized podcast. Whether you're looking to engage with the big questions of our times – or temporarily escape from them – we've got an author who will speak to you, all genres, mood and writing styles included. Catch today's great books in 15 minutes or less. Support public media by joining NPR+ at plus.npr.org. You’ll get perks for over 25 NPR podcasts, including sponsor-free listening for Book of the Day.Podcast website
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