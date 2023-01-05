In need of a good read? Or just want to keep up with the books everyone's talking about? NPR's Book of the Day gives you today's very best writing in a snackabl... More
Rep. Katie Porter writes about being a working mom in Congress in 'I Swear'
Congresswoman and former professor Katie Porter is known for showing up to hearings with a whiteboard to explain complicated topics. She's now written a book about her life, including what it takes to be a working mom in Congress. One of several prominent Democrats running for the Senate in California, Porter talked with NPR's Juana Summers abouther new memoir I Swear: Politics Is Messier Than My Minivan.
5/4/2023
8:49
How author Dionne Ford found healing in the story of her enslaved ancestors
NPR's Andrew Limbong talks with Dionne Ford about her new book, Go Back and Get It: A Memoir of Race, Inheritance, and Intergenerational Healing. In it, Ford grapples with an old family photograph showing her great-great-grandmother, Tempy Burton, who was enslaved by Colonel W.R. Stuart, her great-great grandfather.
5/3/2023
8:53
Musician Questlove and crime writer S.A. Cosby on their new children's book
In the new children's book The Rhythm of Time from crime writer S.A. Cosby and musician Questlove, time is like a song. That's what they told NPR's Ayesha Roscoe when they talked about their book, which follows a kid from Philly and his best friend as they travel back in time to see a rap group from the 90s that broke up.
5/2/2023
9:23
Mary Louise Kelly on her memoir 'It. Goes. So. Fast. The Year of No Do-Overs'
In her new memoir, All Things Considered co-host Mary Louise Kelly talks about the time she got a call from her son's school nurse while she was boarding a Black Hawk helicopter in Baghdad. Kelly joined NPR's Scott Simon to discuss this and other stories she shares in It. Goes. So. Fast. The Year of No Do-Overs – which follows Kelly as she looks at the balance of work and motherhood, intention and memory
5/1/2023
10:00
Two novels offer new perspectives on the women of Greek mythology
Today's episode starts with a familiar feeling – the way your heart drops when a book character that you love doesn't get the outcome you wanted for them. But the authors we hear from both took that and ran with it, writing new outcomes for the women of Greek mythology they think are misunderstood. First, Madeline Miller tells NPR's Barrie Hardymon about her novel Circe, which details the goddess' backstory. Then, Tiziana Dearing at WBUR's Radio Boston speaks with Rebecca Caprara about Spin, her re-telling of Arachne the weaver's tale.
In need of a good read? Or just want to keep up with the books everyone's talking about? NPR's Book of the Day gives you today's very best writing in a snackable, skimmable, pocket-sized podcast. Whether you're looking to engage with the big questions of our times – or temporarily escape from them – we've got an author who will speak to you, all genres, mood and writing styles included. Catch today's great books in 15 minutes or less.