Trump wants Venezuela’s oil. What happens next?
1/05/2026 | 19 mins.
When President Trump spoke about Venezuela's future on Saturday, after the U.S. military action and arrest of its president, Nicolás Maduro, he said that the country's decimated oil infrastructure will be rebuilt and start making money again. Rice University's Francisco Monaldi talks about the major challenges of rebuilding the Venezuelan oil industry and how it will require many years and tens of billions of dollars. Then, Adelys Ferro, an immigration activist in Doral, Florida, the American city with the most Venezuelans, talks about how her community is feeling after Maduro's capture. And, Texas Tech University Law School's Geoffrey Corn talks about the legal issues surrounding Maduro's capture.
Trump threatens intervention as deadly protests rock Iran
1/02/2026 | 21 mins.
Protests in Iran have stretched on for six days, sparked by rising prices and the collapse of the country's currency, the rial. Johns Hopkins University professor Vali Nasr joins us.And, Israel will soon ban more than three dozen aid organizations operating in Gaza. The American Friends Service Committee is one of those groups. AFSC's Kerri Kennedy explains why she thinks complying with Israel's demands would put workers at risk.Then, a group that tracks conflicts around the world says in a new report that "high levels of conflict are the new normal." Clionadh Raleigh details what her organization's report found.
New year, new laws: What states are doing differently in 2026
1/01/2026 | 20 mins.
New laws are taking effect across the country on Jan. 1. In Hawai'i, there is now a new tax on tourists that will fund efforts to fight climate change. And in Utah, a new law took effect that restricts some people with drunk driving convictions from purchasing alcohol. The Associated Press' David Lieb breaks down some trends in state laws.And, Zohran Mamdani is now officially the mayor of New York City. He took the oath of office shortly after midnight on Jan. 1. Vox host Astead Herndon interviewed Mamdani days before his inauguration, and joins us to talk about Mamdani's policies and how he may influence the Democratic Party.Then, piano bar pianist Jesse Rifkin explains what popularly requested songs say about the state of our politics.
Federal health subsidies are expiring. Now, states are trying to fill the gap
12/31/2025 | 17 mins.
Affordable Care Act subsidies are set to expire as the new year begins, and some states are trying to take action. In Georgia, Democrats are pushing for the state to cover the subsidies, but many Republicans there are opposed. Georgia Democratic State Representative Sam Park and Georgia Republican State Senator Ben Watson join us to discuss the state of the debate.And, counting down the last few seconds before the clock strikes midnight is a New Year's Eve tradition. But did you know it's a modern phenomenon? Historian Alexis McCrossen explains how it came to be.
What hit show ‘Pluribus’ says about society and individuality
12/30/2025 | 26 mins.
The new hit science fiction show "Pluribus" takes place in a world where a hive mind links everyone's thoughts and actions in the name of collective good. Karolina Wydra plays Zosia and joins us to talk about the show's popularity and what it says about society.Then, writer-director-producer Rian Johnson and his cousin, composer Nathan Johnson, talk about merging mystery and faith in their newest addition to the "Knives Out" franchise: "Wake Up Dead Man."
