New laws are taking effect across the country on Jan. 1. In Hawai'i, there is now a new tax on tourists that will fund efforts to fight climate change. And in Utah, a new law took effect that restricts some people with drunk driving convictions from purchasing alcohol. The Associated Press' David Lieb breaks down some trends in state laws.And, Zohran Mamdani is now officially the mayor of New York City. He took the oath of office shortly after midnight on Jan. 1. Vox host Astead Herndon interviewed Mamdani days before his inauguration, and joins us to talk about Mamdani's policies and how he may influence the Democratic Party.Then, piano bar pianist Jesse Rifkin explains what popularly requested songs say about the state of our politics.