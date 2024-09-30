The long game: how will US missiles help Ukraine?

America feared that letting Ukraine use US weapons to attack far-off targets in Russia would escalate the conflict. Why has President Joe Biden finally changed his mind? Markets soared when Donald Trump was elected, but the longer-term impact of Trumponomics may be less positive (9:42). And why airships are back in our skies (18:12).