Donald Trump tore up America’s nuclear deal with Iran in his first term. What will he do when he becomes president again? The pushy tactics China’s government uses to press women to have more children (10:24). And the sneaker wars get more competitive (18:06).Listen to what matters most, from global politics and business to science and technology—Subscribe to Economist Podcasts+For more information about how to access Economist Podcasts+, please visit our FAQs page or watch our video explaining how to link your account. Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
--------
24:39
Rio brand: why Brazil is courting China
Trade ties between the two countries have been increasing for over a decade. The election of Donald Trump for a second term means the relationship could now become even closer. Going to space could harm human health (7:57). And why Britain has such miserable mobile-phone service (14:43). Listen to what matters most, from global politics and business to science and technology—Subscribe to Economist Podcasts+For more information about how to access Economist Podcasts+, please visit our FAQs page or watch our video explaining how to link your account. Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
--------
20:45
The long game: how will US missiles help Ukraine?
America feared that letting Ukraine use US weapons to attack far-off targets in Russia would escalate the conflict. Why has President Joe Biden finally changed his mind? Markets soared when Donald Trump was elected, but the longer-term impact of Trumponomics may be less positive (9:42). And why airships are back in our skies (18:12).Listen to what matters most, from global politics and business to science and technology—Subscribe to Economist Podcasts+For more information about how to access Economist Podcasts+, please visit our FAQs page or watch our video explaining how to link your account. Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
--------
24:45
Kyiv calm and carry on: Trump’s win may benefit Ukraine
Donald Trump admires Vladimir Putin’s strongman style and has failed to condemn his invasion of Ukraine. So why do some people in Kyiv think Trump’s election is good news? African churches are springing up across the world (10:20). Our critic reviews “Gladiator II”. She is not entertained (17:38). Listen to what matters most, from global politics and business to science and technology—Subscribe to Economist Podcasts+For more information about how to access Economist Podcasts+, please visit our FAQs page or watch our video explaining how to link your account. Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
--------
24:41
The Peking order: Can China’s army surpass the US?
China is enacting a rapid project of military modernisation. Though in some areas its forces are already stronger than America, that does not mean China is ready for war. Why luxury shoppers are no longer buying so much online (10:16). And remembering Balthazar Uscha, Ecuador’s last ice-miner (16:45). Listen to what matters most, from global politics and business to science and technology—Subscribe to Economist Podcasts+For more information about how to access Economist Podcasts+, please visit our FAQs page or watch our video explaining how to link your account. Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
Every weekday our global network of correspondents makes sense of the stories beneath the headlines. We bring you surprising trends and tales from around the world, current affairs, business and finance — as well as science and technology. Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.