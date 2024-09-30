Welcome Back Trump

This week hosts Tiffany Cross, Angela Rye, and Andrew Gillum react to the results of the 2024 election and respond to your questions. President Biden has begun the peaceful transition of power, in the oval office he told Trump, "Welcome back." After telling voters that Trump is a threat to democracy, is this kind of civility appropriate? Trump has already announced many of his cabinet picks. We'll hear from those picks about what we can expect from a second Trump presidency. Lastly, where does our show go from here? Should we even still have a show?? If you'd like to submit a question, check out our tutorial video: www.instagram.com/reel/C5j_oBXLIg0/ Welcome home y'all! 721 days until the midterms.