This week hosts Tiffany Cross, Angela Rye, and Andrew Gillum discuss where Democrats and the Harris/Walz campaign went wrong and how Trump won this election. We are 715 days away from the midterm elections.
Welcome Back Trump
Welcome Back Trump

This week hosts Tiffany Cross, Angela Rye, and Andrew Gillum react to the results of the 2024 election and respond to your questions. President Biden has begun the peaceful transition of power, in the oval office he told Trump, "Welcome back." After telling voters that Trump is a threat to democracy, is this kind of civility appropriate? Trump has already announced many of his cabinet picks. We'll hear from those picks about what we can expect from a second Trump presidency. Lastly, where does our show go from here? Should we even still have a show?? 721 days until the midterms.
NLP x The Breakfast Club | LIVE Election Night Coverage at Harris Campaign HQ
NLP x The Breakfast Club | LIVE Election Night Coverage at Harris Campaign HQ

Hosts Tiffany Cross, Angela Rye, and Andrew Gillum are at Harris Campaign HQ on Howard University with LIVE coverage of election results and the final speeches of the Harris/Walz campaign. They're joined by hosts of The Breakfast Club, Charlamagne tha God, DJ Envy, and Loren LoRosa. With appearances from friends of the show, journalist Errin Haines, founder of The Collective PAC Quentin James, our podcast godfather Chris Morrow, founder of Black Voters Matter LaTosha Brown, and Montgomery Mayor Steven Reed. Today is election day!!!!
BTS from the Harris Campaign HQ
BTS from the Harris Campaign HQ

Native Land Pod is about to go LIVE from the Harris Campaign HQ at Howard University. Angela Rye, Tiffany Cross, and Andrew Gillum will be joined by the Breakfast Club for live commentary as the results come in. As they count down, Angela shares some thoughts before this historic night gets started.
LIVE in Philadelphia at Temple University
LIVE in Philadelphia at Temple University

In partnership with the Center for Anti-Racism, hosts Tiffany Cross, Angela Rye, and Andrew Gillum are live at Temple University in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania on the eve of election day! Featuring a rotating panel of esteemed guests and questions from the audience. Guests include: NBJC Executive Director David Johns Philadelphia Black Bride VP Jacen Bowman Speaker of the Pennsylvania House Joanna McClinton Collective PAC President Quentin James FWD Executive Director Zoë Towns WFP National Director Maurice Mitchell Councilmember Kendra Brooks Councilmember Nicolas O'Rourke Academic & Author Marc Lamont Hill Black Girls Vote President Gabrielle Reed Black Law Students Association President Sonya-Kay Johnson We are 1 day away from the election.
