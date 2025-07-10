Stand Down

Several eyewitnesses directly contradict the US government's two primary charges against "The Nisour Four." First, they prove that these wrongly accused military veterans faced major enemy fire in the battle at Nisour Square. Second, they show that the US government's star witness - Jimmy Watson - was a major catalyst in the debacle. In fact, the incident originated with a rogue decision by Watson to disobey a direct order to stand down. Instead, he commanded his men directly into the eye of the storm. And Watson's disobedience on the battlefield would soon lead to dishonesty about what really happened that day in Nisour Square.