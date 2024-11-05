CTRL ALT DECEIT: Democracy in Danger

Elon Musk and the emergence of the American oligarchy
Can democracy withstand the pressures of a new era of social media strongmen? In this episode, journalists Nina Dos Santos and Owen Bennett-Jones discuss the growing power of Elon Musk, his control over the narrative on X (formerly Twitter), and the consequences for the future of politics in the US. They are joined by Imran Ahmed, CEO of the Center for Countering Digital Hate, an organisation that Musk has publicly criticised and taken to court, and investigative journalist Carol Cadwalladr—famous for exposing the Cambridge Analytica scandal. Cadwalladr warns of the unprecedented impact on journalism, truth, and public discourse, stressing why this moment is critical not just for the US, but for democracies worldwide. Ctrl Alt Deceit is brought to you by Democratys, a charity committed to exposing interference in our democratic institutions and inspiring debate and engagement in our democratic process in the UK and beyond.
42:27
Trump's political comeback, Project 2025 and the future of Ukraine
US citizens have exercised their democratic right - but is growing anti-democratic sentiment in powerful conservative think tanks, Trump's inner circle and the tech titans of Silicon Valley still a cause of concern? As Donald J Trump becomes the President-elect of the United States, journalists Nina Dos Santos and Owen Bennett-Jones examine the key tenets of Project 2025 and the philosophies of political strategist Steven Bannon and tech billionaire Peter Thiel. Plus, we hear from journalist and author Edward Lucas on the impact of Trump's win on the future of Ukraine.
34:15
US election interference, voting machine vulnerabilities and the who’s who of disinformation
Will the 2024 US election be hacked? On the first episode of Ctrl Alt Deceit, journalists Nina Dos Santos and Owen Bennett-Jones get to grips with how the upcoming election in the US might be undermined - from outside and within. Joined by Senior Advisor on Election Security for Free Speech for People Susan Greenhalgh and disinformation researcher Darren Linvill, the team examine the vulnerabilities of US voting machines and who might be exploiting such vulnerabilities for their own gain. Plus, we analyse the latest disinformation playbook, and look at what the likes of Russia, China and Iran might have in store.
42:00
Introducing... Ctrl Alt Deceit
Will the US election be hacked? Are the voting machines secure?What role are the tech bros playing – how powerful are they?And how much foreign inference has there already been in this campaign?...These are the kinds of questions being asked in Ctrl Alt Deceit: Democracy in Danger – a brand new podcast designed to dive deep into the threats facing our democracies. Ahead of our first episode this Thursday October 31st, hosts Nina Dos Santos and Owen Bennett-Jones thought they'd give you an insight into what the podcast is all about.
Ctrl Alt Deceit: Democracy in Danger is a podcast designed to dive deep into the threats facing our democracies and to ask “just how much danger are they in?” Throughout the 8-part series, former CNN anchor Nina Dos Santos and regular BBC radio voice Owen Bennett-Jones will be joined by former spies, disinformation researchers and government officials to examine who exactly is trying to “control’ the narrative, which “alternative facts” are they using and where will such “deception” end?Ctrl Alt Deceit: Democracy in Danger is brought to you by Democratys, a charity committed to exposing interference in our democratic institutions. Their goal is to inspire debate and engagement in our democratic process in the UK and beyond. Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.