CTRL ALT DECEIT: Democracy in Danger

US election interference, voting machine vulnerabilities and the who’s who of disinformation

Will the 2024 US election be hacked? On the first episode of Ctrl Alt Deceit, journalists Nina Dos Santos and Owen Bennett-Jones get to grips with how the upcoming election in the US might be undermined - from outside and within. Joined by Senior Advisor on Election Security for Free Speech for People Susan Greenhalgh and disinformation researcher Darren Linvill, the team examine the vulnerabilities of US voting machines and who might be exploiting such vulnerabilities for their own gain. Plus, we analyse the latest disinformation playbook, and look at what the likes of Russia, China and Iran might have in store. Ctrl Alt Deceit is brought to you by Democratys, a charity committed to exposing interference in our democratic institutions and inspiring debate and engagement in our democratic process in the UK and beyond. Producer: Paige Reynolds