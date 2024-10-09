Powered by RND
Light On Conspiracies

Ole Dammegard
Government

  • Cody Snodgres - Black Ops and Martial Arts, Part 1
    In this new Light On Conspiracies podcast researcher and falseflag expert Ole Dammegard returns to interview his friend and one of current time’s most important whistleblowers, former independent black op-contractor Cody Golden Elk Snodgres. This time the main discussion circles around the similarities between expert assassins and top quality body guards. According to Cody, they are almost identical, it is only a matter of difference in intention. The body guard is there to protect his employer, the assassin is there to destroy his target – but both are using more or less identical skill sets and martial art techniques. For Part 2, please click below: https://www.lightonconspiracies.com/cody-snodgres-black-ops-martial-arts-part-2/ Please support Ole Dammegard and his groundbreaking research: Light On Conspiracies: https://www.lightonconspiracies.com Donations: https://www.lightonconspiracies.com/s... Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/lightonconspi... Membership: https://www.lightonconspiracies.com/m... Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ole.dammegard Twitter: https://www.twitter.com/@lightonconspira YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCt2h...
    1:13:55
  • Operation Indigo Skyfall - Cody Snodgres
    In this podcast researcher Ole Dammegard interviews former black op independent contractor Cody Golden Elk Snodgres, who for more than 20 years was deeply involved in high level black operations, body guard work, assassinations, and blowing up buildings, etc. After many years of silence he has now decided to step forward with explosive information in many different dark areas. This episode covers a highly top secret global and very sinister agenda under the name of Project Indigo Skyfall. The information comes from the highest level and several people have lost their lives while trying to expose it. It involves one of the MAJOR reasons behind CHEMTRAILS, FLOURIDE and GMOs, the devastating combined effect it has on the human body, and specifically the pineal gland. CLICK HERE TO SUBSCRIBE: https://lightonconspiracies.com/membe... More info about Ole Dammegard: https://lightonconspiracies.com Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ole.dammegard Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/lightonconspi... YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCt2h...
    1:08:35

About Light On Conspiracies

