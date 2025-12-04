Open app
  • Marc Miller tests Carney’s rules | R.J. Simpson
    Mark Carney battles pipeline fallout and adds a new and potentially disruptive face to his Cabinet: Canadian Identity and Culture Minister Marc Miller. Then, Northwest Territories Premier R.J. Simpson joins the Playbook Canada podcast. Nick Taylor-Vaisey is POLITICO’s Ottawa bureau chief and co-author of POLITICO’s Canada Playbook newsletter  Mickey Djuric is a reporter and co-author of POLITICO’s Canada Playbook newsletter  ⁠Alex Keeney⁠ is Playbook Canada's executive producer  ⁠Steve Bone⁠ composed the music used in Playbook Canada.
    22:00
  • Will Ottawa and Alberta call a truce? | Ryan Jespersen
    Prime Minister Mark Carney and Alberta Premier Danielle Smith have come up with an energy deal that could reshape the relationship between Alberta and Ottawa. Playbook’s Nick Taylor-Vaisey and Mickey Djuric break down what’s really driving their tentative alliance — and whether it marks the dawn of a new era in Canadian politics.  Meanwhile, Conservative Party Leader Pierre Poilievre has brought in Steve Outhouse to replace longtime campaign chief Jenni Byrne, raising fresh questions about the direction Poilievre is headed next. And political analyst and podcast virtuoso Ryan Jespersen joins for a 200-second interview. Nick Taylor-Vaisey is POLITICO’s Ottawa bureau chief and co-author of POLITICO’s Canada Playbook newsletter  Mickey Djuric is a reporter and co-author of POLITICO’s Canada Playbook newsletter  ⁠Alex Keeney⁠ is Playbook Canada's executive producer  ⁠Steve Bone⁠ composed the music used in Playbook Canada.
    25:04
  • Carney abroad, Trump on the back foot | Jamil Jivani
    As Mark Carney takes his tenth trip to enlist “reliable partners” in the trade war and to ease Canada’s reliance on the United States, Donald Trump is feeling the burn from political setbacks across the border. POLITICO’s Mickey Djuric and guest co-host Jack Blanchard, from Playbook Washington, D.C., break down how Carney’s personal rapport with Trump may be a big advantage when tariffs are back on the table — and why a bipartisan revolt in Congress could be evidence that Trump's power is slipping.   Back in Ottawa, the show dissects Carney’s razor-thin budget win, the NDP’s visible caucus tensions, Conservative unrest around would-be floor-crosser Matt Jeneroux, and what the vote revealed about all parties’ election readiness. And in this week’s 200-second interview, Conservative MP Jamil Jivani discusses DEI, surviving cancer, and Bud Light.  ⁠⁠Mickey Djuric⁠⁠ is a reporter and co-author of POLITICO’s Canada Playbook newsletter  ⁠Jack Blanchard⁠ is Playbook's managing editor in Washington, D.C. ⁠⁠⁠Alex Keeney⁠⁠⁠ is Playbook Canada's executive producer  ⁠⁠⁠Steve Bone⁠⁠⁠ composed the music used in Playbook Canada.
    22:41
  • Carney’s hinge moment | Elizabeth May
    Prime Minister Mark Carney enters a make-or-break confidence vote on Monday still short of support, all while projecting confidence and bypassing the U.N. COP climate summit. On this episode of the Playbook Canada podcast, co-hosts Nick Taylor-Vaisey and Mickey Djuric dive into the budget math in the House, Carney’s climate calculations and Privy Council Clerk Michael Sabia’s pending shake-up of deputy ministers. Elizabeth May drops in for a 200-second interview about the Green Party’s leverage — and what Canada loses when its prime minister skips global climate talks.  ⁠Nick Taylor-Vaisey⁠ is POLITICO’s Ottawa bureau chief and co-author of POLITICO’s Canada Playbook newsletter  ⁠Mickey Djuric⁠ is a reporter and co-author of POLITICO’s Canada Playbook newsletter  ⁠⁠Alex Keeney⁠⁠ is Playbook Canada's executive producer  ⁠⁠Steve Bone⁠⁠ composed the music used in Playbook Canada.
    20:00
  • Budget, betrayal and bird flu | François-Philippe Champagne
    Ottawa is abuzz after Conservative MP Chris d'Entremont crossed the floor Tuesday — and suddenly an outright majority for Prime Minister Mark Carney looks within reach. On this week's show, hosts Nick Taylor-Vaisey and Mickey Djuric break down the latest from Ottawa and beyond, including Carney’s efforts to recruit more floor-crossers; the next chapter in British Columbia’s ostrich saga; and a very special 200-second interview with Finance Minister François-Philippe Champagne.  Nick Taylor-Vaisey is POLITICO’s Ottawa bureau chief and co-author of POLITICO’s Canada Playbook newsletter  Mickey Djuric is a reporter and co-author of POLITICO’s Canada Playbook newsletter  ⁠Alex Keeney⁠ is Playbook Canada's executive producer  ⁠Steve Bone⁠ composed the music used in Playbook Canada.
    20:02

About Playbook Canada

Each week, POLITICO’s Nick Taylor-Vaisey and Mickey Djuric bring to life the stories that are driving the news in Ottawa and beyond  — drawing on their deep reporting from Parliament Hill and across the provinces to reveal the characters and conflicts that are shaping Canada’s future.
