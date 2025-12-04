Carney abroad, Trump on the back foot | Jamil Jivani

As Mark Carney takes his tenth trip to enlist “reliable partners” in the trade war and to ease Canada’s reliance on the United States, Donald Trump is feeling the burn from political setbacks across the border. POLITICO’s Mickey Djuric and guest co-host Jack Blanchard, from Playbook Washington, D.C., break down how Carney’s personal rapport with Trump may be a big advantage when tariffs are back on the table — and why a bipartisan revolt in Congress could be evidence that Trump's power is slipping. Back in Ottawa, the show dissects Carney’s razor-thin budget win, the NDP’s visible caucus tensions, Conservative unrest around would-be floor-crosser Matt Jeneroux, and what the vote revealed about all parties’ election readiness. And in this week’s 200-second interview, Conservative MP Jamil Jivani discusses DEI, surviving cancer, and Bud Light. ⁠⁠Mickey Djuric⁠⁠ is a reporter and co-author of POLITICO’s Canada Playbook newsletter ⁠Jack Blanchard⁠ is Playbook's managing editor in Washington, D.C. ⁠⁠⁠Alex Keeney⁠⁠⁠ is Playbook Canada's executive producer ⁠⁠⁠Steve Bone⁠⁠⁠ composed the music used in Playbook Canada.