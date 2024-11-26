Hudson Institute Events Podcast

Earlier this year, international headlines reported that Nicaraguan human rights leader Bishop Rolando José Álvarez was exiled. The Nicaraguan regime had recently thrown him and hundreds of Nicaraguan priests into prison without basic due process for spurious, political reasons. But media coverage did not evaluate how this persecution fits into a pattern of repression found today in China, Cuba, Venezuela, and other Communist and Marxist governments. Religious persecution has been a feature of such regimes since the Soviet era, when the Communist government envisioned the eradication of all religious organizations.For most of the twentieth century, Soviet and Eastern European Communism imprisoned priests, pastors, rabbis, and imams. Members of religious communities disappeared by the thousand into gulags and execution cellars. In Eastern Europe, resistance heroes included Polish Cardinal Stefan Wyszyński, Hungarian Cardinal Jozef Mindszenty, and Croatian Cardinal Aloysius Stepinac—the latter two of whom were subjected to show trials and long prison sentences. They became famous in the West for their faithful courage.Across the Soviet bloc, places of worship were closed and destroyed unless they belonged to approved, Communist-controlled religions. Police relied on surveillance, threats, coercion, regulation, cooptation, and atheistic education. These tools were used to varying degrees from Joesef Stalin’s reign of terror and Nikita Khrushchev’s crackdown, to the more selective persecution between 1965 and 1985, and straight through to the end of Mikhail Gorbachev’s glasnost. These same tools, enhanced by high tech, are used today in Beijing, Managua, and Havana.To discuss modern religious persecution by far-left regimes and the martyrs and heroes of these systems, a panel of experts will examine common ideology and practices of the repression of churches in China and Latin America. Archbishop Salvatore Cordileone will open the discussion with a keynote address titled “Why Marxist and Neo-Marxist Regimes Fear Religion.” Then Nina Shea will speak about her Hudson report Ten Persecuted Catholic Bishops in China, which details the Chinese government’s oppression of Catholic clergy.
100 Days of the Kursk Operation: What the US Can Do to Help Ukraine
On August 6, Ukraine launched an audacious military operation into Russia’s Kursk Oblast. One hundred days later, the Ukrainians still hold a sizeable chunk of Russian territory. The operation has achieved its initial objectives: changing the narrative of the conflict, reminding the world that Ukraine can succeed on the battlefield, and forcing Russia to commit resources to Kursk that could otherwise be used elsewhere. But Russia has started a counteroffensive in the region with the help of 10,000 North Korean troops. How can the United States help Ukraine maintain its momentum?A distinguished panel of experts will assess the first 100 days of the Kursk operation and what to expect from the next US presidential administration.
Competing with China on Critical Minerals
The United States’ abundant natural resources will be crucial to gaining the upper hand in America’s strategic competition with the People’s Republic of China. But to leverage these resources, the US needs to rebuild its domestic rare earths and critical minerals industries.Hudson’s Mike Gallagher will host James Litinsky, founder, chairman, and CEO of MP Materials, to discuss the role of these vital resources in PRC-US competition and what Washington can do to emerge victorious.
Addressing Threats to Digital Rights in Hong Kong
Hudson Institute is pleased to host the launch of Hong Kong Watch’s latest report, Invisible Decline: Violations of Digital Rights in Hong Kong and Their Impact. In the report, Anouk Wear examines how digital rights in Hong Kong have declined amid the Chinese government’s crackdown and what the United States and the international community can do to defend freedom in Hong Kong. Join Hudson for an expert panel event that will discuss the report and its implications.
The Myth of American Inequality
In The Myth of American Inequality: How Government Biases Policy Debate, which the Wall Street Journal named a best book of 2022, former United States Senator Phil Gramm, Robert Ekelund, and John Early challenge popular notions about income inequality and its effect on Americans.The Myth of American Inequality shows “that the way we collect and report statistics has significantly overstated inequality and understated national well-being” and “that the explosion of transfer payments following the War on Poverty has caused a significant number of prime work-age persons to become detached from the economy. That disengagement from the world of work has denied them the opportunity to benefit from the extraordinary economic progress that has occurred in the last 50 years and is the largest single cause of income inequality in postwar America” (167–68).At Hudson, Senator Gramm and Hudson President and CEO John P. Walters will discuss how economic statistics suggest cohesion rather than divergence among Americans, and why this cohesion is likely to continue.
