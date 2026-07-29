Episode 663 features a solo episode where I revisit and celebrate the 13 year anniversary of my last day at Allegan County Central Dispatch in Michigan.

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Episode topics –

Ricardo recounts leaving his dispatch career after 13 years and what led to that decision



Highlights from early podcasting days, including memorable conferences and media appearances



The significance of sharing dispatch stories for support, inspiration, and therapy



A detailed recap of his last 16-hour shift, final radio transmission, and emotional goodbyes



Reflections on the legacy, growth, and impact made through the Within the Trenches podcast and the #IAM911 movement



If you have any comments or questions or would like to be a guest on the show, please email me at wttpodcast@gmail.com.