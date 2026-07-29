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Within the Trenches

Code 7 Podcast Network
GovernmentTrue Crime
Within the Trenches
Latest episode

665 episodes

  • Within the Trenches

    Within the Trenches Ep 664

    07/29/2026 | 1h 9 mins.
    Episode 664 features a discussion from round 46 of the Dispatcher's Roundtable on Zero Suicide Kits, red flags, and much more with guest, Dawn Shumway.
    Episode topics –
    Practical tips for real suicide prevention and "zero suicide proofing" your support network

    The true look of struggle: why "happy" coworkers may actually be drowning

    Taking imperfect action: why showing up beats waiting for perfect plans

    Building hope with simple acts—from freezer meals to eight-minute lifelines

    Creating agency cultures where vulnerable conversations and support are normalized


    If you have any comments or questions or would like to be a guest on the show, please email me at wttpodcast@gmail.com.
  • Within the Trenches

    Within the Trenches Ep 663

    07/24/2026 | 49 mins.
    Episode 663 features a solo episode where I revisit and celebrate the 13 year anniversary of my last day at Allegan County Central Dispatch in Michigan.
    Sponsored by
    RapidSOS - Facebook | LinkedIn | X | Web
    Episode topics –
    Ricardo recounts leaving his dispatch career after 13 years and what led to that decision

    Highlights from early podcasting days, including memorable conferences and media appearances

    The significance of sharing dispatch stories for support, inspiration, and therapy

    A detailed recap of his last 16-hour shift, final radio transmission, and emotional goodbyes

    Reflections on the legacy, growth, and impact made through the Within the Trenches podcast and the #IAM911 movement

    If you have any comments or questions or would like to be a guest on the show, please email me at wttpodcast@gmail.com.
  • Within the Trenches

    Within the Trenches Ep 662

    07/23/2026 | 1h 31 mins.
    Episode 662 features Erica, a peer support specialist and CTO with Calhoun County Consolidated Dispatch Authority, MI.
    Sponsored by
    RapidSOS - Facebook | LinkedIn | X | Web
    Episode topics –
    Erica's journey from the ER to a 13-year dispatch career

    Training philosophy: building trust, sharing mistakes, and modernizing the culture

    Public education efforts and common 9-1-1 misconceptions

    Burnout, boundaries, and the decision to reclaim personal well-being

    The shift toward hope, teamwork, and why this profession is still worth saving

    If you have any comments or questions or would like to be a guest on the show, please email me at wttpodcast@gmail.com.
  • Within the Trenches

    Within the Trenches Ep 661

    07/15/2026 | 1h 17 mins.
    Episode 661 features a panel discussion from a recent Public Safety Showcase virtual event entitled, "Dispatcher Suicide: Breaking the Silence."
    Sponsored by
    RapidSOS - Facebook | LinkedIn | X | Web
    Episode topics –
    Why dispatcher suicide remains a taboo topic in public safety

    What struggle really looks like among dispatchers

    Why it's easier for dispatchers to help others than themselves

    Practical mental health resources and what truly helps

    How agencies and coworkers navigate the aftermath and support survivors

    If you have any comments or questions or would like to be a guest on the show, please email me at wttpodcast@gmail.com.
  • Within the Trenches

    Within the Trenches Ep 660

    06/27/2026 | 1h 17 mins.
    Episode 660 features a panel discussion from a recent Public Safety Showcase virtual event covering AI Tech and mental health for 911 professionals.
    Sponsored by
    RapidSOS - Facebook | LinkedIn | X | Web
    Episode topics –
    The real impact of AI on dispatcher cognitive load and stress management

    Why wellness apps often fall short for frontline public safety professionals

    Balancing public perception and internal stigma about AI use in 911 centers

    The critical role of vendor-agency collaboration in effective tech adoption

    Big-picture ideas for the future of AI-driven wellness and support in emergency communications

    If you have any comments or questions or would like to be a guest on the show, please email me at wttpodcast@gmail.com.
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About Within the Trenches
A podcast based on the experience of being a 9-1-1 dispatcher.
Podcast website
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