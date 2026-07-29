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665 episodes
- Episode 664 features a discussion from round 46 of the Dispatcher's Roundtable on Zero Suicide Kits, red flags, and much more with guest, Dawn Shumway.
Episode topics –
Practical tips for real suicide prevention and "zero suicide proofing" your support network
The true look of struggle: why "happy" coworkers may actually be drowning
Taking imperfect action: why showing up beats waiting for perfect plans
Building hope with simple acts—from freezer meals to eight-minute lifelines
Creating agency cultures where vulnerable conversations and support are normalized
If you have any comments or questions or would like to be a guest on the show, please email me at wttpodcast@gmail.com.
- Episode 663 features a solo episode where I revisit and celebrate the 13 year anniversary of my last day at Allegan County Central Dispatch in Michigan.
Sponsored by
RapidSOS - Facebook | LinkedIn | X | Web
Episode topics –
Ricardo recounts leaving his dispatch career after 13 years and what led to that decision
Highlights from early podcasting days, including memorable conferences and media appearances
The significance of sharing dispatch stories for support, inspiration, and therapy
A detailed recap of his last 16-hour shift, final radio transmission, and emotional goodbyes
Reflections on the legacy, growth, and impact made through the Within the Trenches podcast and the #IAM911 movement
If you have any comments or questions or would like to be a guest on the show, please email me at wttpodcast@gmail.com.
- Episode 662 features Erica, a peer support specialist and CTO with Calhoun County Consolidated Dispatch Authority, MI.
Sponsored by
RapidSOS - Facebook | LinkedIn | X | Web
Episode topics –
Erica's journey from the ER to a 13-year dispatch career
Training philosophy: building trust, sharing mistakes, and modernizing the culture
Public education efforts and common 9-1-1 misconceptions
Burnout, boundaries, and the decision to reclaim personal well-being
The shift toward hope, teamwork, and why this profession is still worth saving
If you have any comments or questions or would like to be a guest on the show, please email me at wttpodcast@gmail.com.
- Episode 661 features a panel discussion from a recent Public Safety Showcase virtual event entitled, "Dispatcher Suicide: Breaking the Silence."
Sponsored by
RapidSOS - Facebook | LinkedIn | X | Web
Episode topics –
Why dispatcher suicide remains a taboo topic in public safety
What struggle really looks like among dispatchers
Why it's easier for dispatchers to help others than themselves
Practical mental health resources and what truly helps
How agencies and coworkers navigate the aftermath and support survivors
If you have any comments or questions or would like to be a guest on the show, please email me at wttpodcast@gmail.com.
- Episode 660 features a panel discussion from a recent Public Safety Showcase virtual event covering AI Tech and mental health for 911 professionals.
Sponsored by
RapidSOS - Facebook | LinkedIn | X | Web
Episode topics –
The real impact of AI on dispatcher cognitive load and stress management
Why wellness apps often fall short for frontline public safety professionals
Balancing public perception and internal stigma about AI use in 911 centers
The critical role of vendor-agency collaboration in effective tech adoption
Big-picture ideas for the future of AI-driven wellness and support in emergency communications
If you have any comments or questions or would like to be a guest on the show, please email me at wttpodcast@gmail.com.
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About Within the Trenches
A podcast based on the experience of being a 9-1-1 dispatcher.Podcast website
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