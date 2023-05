Within the Trenches Ep 490

Welcome to another episode of Within the Trenches, true stories from the 9-1-1 dispatchers who live them. Ep 490 features #IAM911 stories from the Imagine Listening session at the 2023 Texas Public Safety conference. WARNING - IF YOU SUFFER FROM PTSD OR HAVE SUICIDAL TENDENCIES, YOU ARE LISTENING AT YOUR OWN RISK. WHAT YOU ARE ABOUT TO LISTEN TO COULD BE A TRIGGER. Sponsored by INdigital - Facebook | LinkedIn | Twitter | Web Episode topics – #IAM911 stories As always, if you have any comments, questions, or you would like to be a guest on the show, please email me at [email protected]