Within the Trenches Ep 492
Welcome to another episode of Within the Trenches, true stories from the 9-1-1 dispatchers who live them. Ep 492 is a LIVE Open Mic episode that was broadcasted at the 2023 NAVIGATOR conference. Sponsored by INdigital - Facebook | LinkedIn | Twitter | Web Episode topics – Pulled over - "You have a cell and a pager?" Smart Criminal/Dumb Criminal Stealing $100+ worth of meat And more As always, if you have any comments, questions, or you would like to be a guest on the show, please email me at [email protected]
5/3/2023
40:54
Within the Trenches Ep 491
Welcome to another episode of Within the Trenches, true stories from the 9-1-1 dispatchers who live them. Ep 491 features Open Mic stories from the Imagine Listening session at the 2023 Texas Public Safety conference. Sponsored by INdigital - Facebook | LinkedIn | Twitter | Web Episode topics – Open Mic stories As always, if you have any comments, questions, or you would like to be a guest on the show, please email me at [email protected]
4/26/2023
47:07
Within the Trenches Ep 490
Welcome to another episode of Within the Trenches, true stories from the 9-1-1 dispatchers who live them. Ep 490 features #IAM911 stories from the Imagine Listening session at the 2023 Texas Public Safety conference. WARNING - IF YOU SUFFER FROM PTSD OR HAVE SUICIDAL TENDENCIES, YOU ARE LISTENING AT YOUR OWN RISK. WHAT YOU ARE ABOUT TO LISTEN TO COULD BE A TRIGGER. Sponsored by INdigital - Facebook | LinkedIn | Twitter | Web Episode topics – #IAM911 stories As always, if you have any comments, questions, or you would like to be a guest on the show, please email me at [email protected]
4/22/2023
1:13:37
Within the Trenches Ep 489
Welcome to another episode of Within the Trenches, true stories from the 9-1-1 dispatchers who live them. Ep 489 features Audra, Public Safety Telecommunicator with St. Clair County Sheriff's Department. Sponsored by INdigital - Facebook | LinkedIn | Twitter | Web Episode topics – Audra's 9-1-1 story From health care to dispatch Some calls are meant for us My toys are missing And more As always, if you have any comments, questions, or you would like to be a guest on the show, please email me at [email protected]
4/9/2023
1:00:46
Within the Trenches Ep 488
Welcome to another episode of Within the Trenches, true stories from the 9-1-1 dispatchers who live them. Ep 488 features Brooke, Communications Officer with Saluda County Sheriff's Office, SC. Sponsored by INdigital - Facebook | LinkedIn | Twitter | Web Episode topics – Brooke's 9-1-1 story A literal cradle to the save The first call Knowing you've done all you can And more As always, if you have any comments, questions, or you would like to be a guest on the show, please email me at [email protected]