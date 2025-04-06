Making a Killing explores how corruption is reshaping global politics, and fueling some of the most deadly security threats facing the world today - from the ba...

Casey, Paul and Nate discuss whether targeting Russian oligarchs can help deter Putin’s escalating aggression against Ukraine, and whether it is time for financial warfare to become a NATO operational domain.

What role has corruption played in shaping Russia and Ukraine’s diverging paths in recent decades? Thomas Firestone, a former DOJ lawyer posted in Russia who now works on corruption and national security cases, joins Paul and Nate to discuss.

Authoritarian regimes spend significant sums trying to influence politics within the US and other democracies. Anna Massoglia of Open Secrets joins host Paul Massaro to discuss closing US lobbying loopholes.

How did China sustain meteoric economic growth amid vast corruption? Yuen Yuen Ang joins Nate Sibley to explore what powers China’s crony capitalism, the impact of Xi’s anti-graft campaign, and why it’s time to rethink our approach to measuring corruption.

Former US Treasury Assistant Secretary and FATF President Marshall Billingslea joins Nate Sibley to discuss the need for American leadership in responding to evidence of Russian war crimes in Ukraine.

About Making a Killing

Making a Killing explores how corruption is reshaping global politics, and fueling some of the most deadly security threats facing the world today - from the battlefields of Afghanistan and Iraq, to terrorist networks, nuclear proliferation, drug trafficking and other organized crime. Making a Killing is a podcast project from the Hudson Institute's Kleptocracy Initiative, hosted by Nate Sibley.