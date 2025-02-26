Harnessing AI to Fight Climate Change

Welcome to the AI, Energy and Climate Podcast! On the inaugural episode of this new series, host David Sandalow is joined by Colin McCormick and Michal Nachmany. We explore the many ways that AI can help in the fight against climate change, from accelerating innovation in clean energy technologies to speeding the deployment of renewables to supporting decision making on climate policy and more. We explore barriers to using AI for these purposes, discuss risks that AI can create and offer recommendations for next steps. AI for Climate Change Mitigation Roadmap -- https://www.icef.go.jp/roadmap/ and transitiondigital.org/ai-climate-roadmap. Hard copies are available on Amazon.com.