Welcome to the AI, Energy and Climate Podcast! On the inaugural episode of this new series, host David Sandalow is joined by Colin McCormick and Michal Nachmany. We explore the many ways that AI can help in the fight against climate change, from accelerating innovation in clean energy technologies to speeding the deployment of renewables to supporting decision making on climate policy and more. We explore barriers to using AI for these purposes, discuss risks that AI can create and offer recommendations for next steps.
AI for Climate Change Mitigation Roadmap -- https://www.icef.go.jp/roadmap/ and transitiondigital.org/ai-climate-roadmap. Hard copies are available on Amazon.com.
Welcome to the AI, Energy and Climate podcast, a special series from the DSR Network hosted by David Sandalow, Inaugural Fellow at Columbia University’s Center on Global Energy Policy. Join us as we talk with leading experts to explore the intersection between these critical issues that will impact the future of each and every one of us.
This podcast is sponsored in part by NEDO, New Energy and Industrial Technology Development Organization, a national research and development agency in Japan.
For more information about the issues discussed in this show, please go to: https://www.icef.go.jp/roadmap/