Beyond the Gavel with Judge Ron Rangel

Episode 12: Capital Offenses with Daniel De La Garza
Join Judge Ron Rangel and criminal defense attorney Daniel De La Garza as they discuss the most hotly debated charge in the land: Capital Offenses and the potential death sentence.
5/10/2023
43:53
Episode 11: Jury Duty Operations with Julieta Schulze
Join Judge Ron Rangel and his guest Bexar County Central Jury Bailiff Julieta Schulze, as they discuss the goals and methods of jury operations here in Bexar County.
4/26/2023
42:45
Episode 10: Court Interpreters with Carmen Tarragona Saez
Join Judge Ron Rangel and his guest Carmen Tarragona Saez as they discuss the duties of the court interpreter in our criminal justice system.
4/11/2023
45:54
Episode 9: Social Work in the CJS with Marisol Morales
Join Judge Ron Rangel and his guest Marisol Morales, Bexar County Public Defender’s Office Licensed Master Social Worker, as they discuss the crucial but often overlooked role of social work in holistic indigent defense.
3/16/2023
47:00
Episode 8: Human Rights Activism and Justice Reforms with Steve Huerta
Join Judge Ron Rangel and Human Rights activist Steve Huerta —director of the non-profit organization “All of Us or None” — in this powerful episode as they examine the important and timely issues of restorative justice, undue disenfranchisement, and rehabilitative services for the formerly incarcerated in our community.
The need for a reliable and effective criminal justice system in a community is clear. However, where the rubber meets the road, our robust system of checks and balances gets complicated quickly. Join Judge Ron Rangel and his guests, every other week, as they break down how this most vital of systems works. Each episode contains powerful, entertaining, and informative conversations with first-hand participants — e.g., prosecutors, defense counsel, probation personnel, jail staff, and the defendants themselves — who all have a stake in achieving the same overarching goal: Justice.