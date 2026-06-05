Beyond the Gavel with Judge Ron Rangel

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59 episodes
- Join Judge Ron Rangel and Tom Keyser for Judge Rangel’s first video podcast of Beyond the Gavel as they discuss Tom’s individual ordeal with alcoholism, drug use, and recovery as an attorney.
In this powerful episode, Tom opens up about the realities of addiction in the legal profession, the toll it can take on lawyers and their families, and the road that led him to seek help through TLAP, the Texas Lawyers’ Assistance Program.
Help is available: If you or someone you know is struggling with alcohol, substance use or thoughts of suicide, call or text 988 for 24/7 support. Texas attorneys, judges and law students can also contact TLAP at 800-343-8527 for confidential help.
Episode 57: Inside the Life of a Criminal Defense Attorney with Alfonso Cabañas01/22/2026 | 1h 25 mins.Join Judge Ron Rangel and criminal defense attorney Alfonso Cabañas as they pull the curtain back on the inner workings of a criminal defense attorney’s life: from early-morning dockets and endless client demands to managing multiple cases in different venues.
- Join Judge Ron Rangel and 436th Juvenile District Court Judge William "Cruz" Shaw as they discuss recent Bexar County juvenile crime trends, how the local juvenile system is addressing these challenges, and Cruz's unconventional approach to youthful offenders.
Episode 55: Resolving Conflict Without the Courts with Anissa Resendez & Ron Mata12/11/2025 | 57 mins.Send #BTGWITHRANGEL your questions, thoughts, or reviews!
Join Judge Rangel with Anissa Resendez and Ron Mata of the Bexar County Dispute Resolution Center as they discuss free mediation services.
For more information on the Bexar County Dispute Resolution Center, visit bexar.org.
Support the show
- Send #BTGWITHRANGEL your questions, thoughts, or reviews!
Join Judge Rangel as he welcomes his very first judicial guest, Judge Ernie Glenn, for a powerful conversation about Bexar County’s Felony Drug Court and its impact on rehabilitation. Together, they explore how the program has transformed lives and helped thousands find a path to recovery.
Support the show
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About Beyond the Gavel with Judge Ron Rangel
The need for a reliable and effective criminal justice system in a community is clear. However, where the rubber meets the road, our robust system of checks and balances gets complicated quickly. Join Judge Ron Rangel and his guests, every other week, as they break down how this most vital of systems works. Each episode contains powerful, entertaining, and informative conversations with first-hand participants — e.g., prosecutors, defense counsel, probation personnel, jail staff, and the defendants themselves — who all have a stake in achieving the same overarching goal: Justice.Podcast website
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