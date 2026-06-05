Beyond the Gavel with Judge Ron Rangel

Join Judge Ron Rangel and Tom Keyser for Judge Rangel’s first video podcast of Beyond the Gavel as they discuss Tom’s individual ordeal with alcoholism, drug use, and recovery as an attorney.

In this powerful episode, Tom opens up about the realities of addiction in the legal profession, the toll it can take on lawyers and their families, and the road that led him to seek help through TLAP, the Texas Lawyers’ Assistance Program.



Help is available: If you or someone you know is struggling with alcohol, substance use or thoughts of suicide, call or text 988 for 24/7 support. Texas attorneys, judges and law students can also contact TLAP at 800-343-8527 for confidential help.