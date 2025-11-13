The Truth About Alcohol: 10 Facts that will make you never want to drink again

We’ve all heard that “a glass of wine a day is good for you,” but what if that’s one of the biggest health myths out there? In this episode, I’m breaking down 10 science-backed truths about alcohol -from how it impacts your brain, immunity, and sleep to why it’s now officially labeled a carcinogen.Whether you’re sober-curious, rethinking your relationship with drinking, or sober and need some encouragement to stay alcohol-free, this episode pulls back the curtain on what alcohol does to your body and mind.Tune in for a mix of research, real talk, and some seriously eye-opening facts that might just change the way you think about alcohol forever.Facebook Support Group: https://www.facebook.com/share/g/1D1AzcJN9D/