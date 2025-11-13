The holidays can be… a lot. Between catching up with people you only see once a year, awkward small talk, and a glass of something in everyone’s hand, it’s no wonder this season can feel tricky -especially without the “liquid courage.” In this episode, I’m sharing 3 practical tips for navigating the holidays alcohol-free. From handling the “why aren’t you drinking?” questions to actually enjoying yourself, this one’s for anyone who wants to protect their peace and stay grounded through the most festive (and boozy) time of year.Hiyo adaptogen drink: https://thezeroproof.com/SCOOP?q=hiyoThe Zero Proof N/A marketplace: https://thezeroproof.com/SCOOPFacebook Support Group: https://www.facebook.com/share/g/1A6VnctGKf/
--------
33:00
--------
33:00
The Truth About Alcohol: 10 Facts that will make you never want to drink again
We’ve all heard that “a glass of wine a day is good for you,” but what if that’s one of the biggest health myths out there? In this episode, I’m breaking down 10 science-backed truths about alcohol -from how it impacts your brain, immunity, and sleep to why it’s now officially labeled a carcinogen.Whether you’re sober-curious, rethinking your relationship with drinking, or sober and need some encouragement to stay alcohol-free, this episode pulls back the curtain on what alcohol does to your body and mind.Tune in for a mix of research, real talk, and some seriously eye-opening facts that might just change the way you think about alcohol forever.Facebook Support Group: https://www.facebook.com/share/g/1D1AzcJN9D/
--------
41:20
--------
41:20
Surviving daylight savings in Sobriety
When the clocks turn back and the evenings get darker earlier, it can be a trigger for people in recovery. In today’s episode, I’m sharing six practical tips to help you navigate shorter days and thrive in sobriety throughout the winter.Join our Facebook support group: https://www.facebook.com/share/g/1D1U3A5tRV/
--------
21:12
--------
21:12
500 days sober | 5 things I've learned
I just hit 500 days sober, and in this episode, I’m reflecting on some of the biggest lessons I’ve learned along the way — how sobriety has shifted my mental health, my relationships, and the way I see the world around me. From navigating a society that revolves around drinking to finding real confidence and peace in sobriety, this is everything I’ve discovered in 500 days without alcohol.Facebook Support Group: https://www.facebook.com/share/g/1GYhzG2UMv/
--------
49:01
--------
49:01
Dealing with setbacks in sobriety
In today’s episode, I’m opening up about a setback I’ve recently faced in sobriety. It’s strange how life can feel so good in so many ways... and then something hits that completely throws you off. Navigating sadness or change without alcohol is a whole new challenge, but I’m sharing the tools and mindset shifts that are helping me move forward. Whether you’re dealing with sorrow, change, or a loss of momentum, I hope this episode gives you some comfort and direction.Join our Facebook Sobriety Community here: https://www.facebook.com/share/g/14MeZmdNVmz/
Welcome to The Sober Scoop [previously Hold My Drink], where model and creator, India Gants, gives advice and shares vulnerable stories about getting sober and staying sober. New episodes every Tuesday and Thursday!