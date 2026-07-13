About EPIC Begins With 1 Step Forward

About EPIC Begins With 1 Step Forward

About EPIC Begins With 1 Step Forward

Welcome to EPIC Begins With 1 Step Forward, hosted by Zander Sprague, bestselling author and acclaimed motivational speaker. If you're looking to kickstart the EPIC chapters in your life, you've come to the right place! Here, you will find inspiring stories, practical resources, and transformative insights to guide you on your journey. Whether you're an entrepreneur scaling your business, a leader fostering a better workplace culture, an author penning your next bestseller, an athlete prepping for the big game, or simply someone striving to maximize their potential—this podcast is for you. Learn how to plan, achieve, and enjoy the journey towards achieving your EPIC goals. Each episode showcases interviews with individuals who have conquered challenges to achieve something truly EPIC. You can do the same! With the proper guidance, timing, and skills that you'll find here—your next step can be meaningful and impactful. The man behind the mic is Zander Sprague, an award-winning author and Licensed Professional Clinical Counselor (LPCC). He's penned three popular books, including the one that inspired this podcast, EPIC Begins With 1 Step Forward: How to Plan, Achieve, and Enjoy the Journey. Get to know him better at www.epicbegins.com. By blending his formal education, professional journey, and personal growth, Zander is dedicated to steering listeners like you towards unlocking their fullest potential and kickstarting an epic life. His infectious enthusiasm has even earned him the moniker "God of Enthusiasm." Each episode dives deep into interviews with real people who overcame their self-doubts and fears to realize the scale of their ambitions. Gain insights into the strategies they deployed, the hurdles they cleared, and the support that fueled their momentum. Tune in for candid discussions about the highs and lows of their personal and professional quests. Despite setbacks and obstacles, these individuals never wavered in their resilience and determination. If a laundry list of unrealized dreams is weighing on your career or psyche, this is your wake-up call. Maybe you're paralyzed by fear of failure or trapped by harsh self-criticism, but the key to making your dreams a reality is courage. You must be brave, confront the risks, and make the jump. Allow the inspirational narratives and wisdom shared on this podcast to embolden you to unlock your dormant potential and bring your epic ideas to life. All it takes is the resolve to stand up, muster your confidence, and take action. Remember, no goal is too lofty, no idea too wild, and no promise too good to be questioned. Don't let anyone or your own self-doubts hold you back. To make your next move count, you'll get the essential trifecta of right guidance, timing, and skills right here on this show. Only by consciously taking steps toward your ambitions can you truly live life to its fullest. So push past your limits and refuse to settle for mediocrity in any area of your life. With Zander and his remarkable guests as your steadfast guides, you'll find the courage you need to evolve into an extraordinary person leading an equally extraordinary life. If you've been searching for a catalyst to commence the major endeavors in your life, your search ends here. Soak in the motivating stories, invaluable advice, and plethora of resources to finally achieve your most cherished goal—and then aim even higher. Don't wait; take that crucial first step today! EPIC Choices, EPIC Life. Don't miss out on the next episode! Listen on your preferred podcast platform or right here.