What Therapists Wish More People Understood About Mental Health With Dr. Gregory Obert
07/13/2026 | 33 mins.
In this thought-provoking episode of Epic Begins With 1 Step Forward, Zander Sprague sits down with clinical psychologist Dr. Greg Obert for an engaging conversation about mental health, leadership stress, trauma, and the evolving role of therapy in today’s world. Drawing from more than 15 years of experience, Dr. Greg shares insights into anxiety, emotional regulation, executive stress, and the importance of finding the right support when life becomes overwhelming. Together, they explore the challenges facing the mental health profession, why quality therapy is often misunderstood, and how therapists help people uncover the patterns driving their thoughts and behaviors. The discussion also highlights the value of curiosity, self-awareness, and personal growth. This episode offers practical wisdom for anyone seeking greater emotional health, resilience, and clarity in their journey forward.
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From Homeless And Addicted To Building A Global Community With Bryan Blackmon
07/06/2026 | 35 mins.
It’s possible to reconstruct your entire life even when you’ve reached absolute rock bottom, and Overcoming Deep Addiction is the first decisive step. Host Zander Sprague sits down with social media creator and recovery advocate Bryan Blackmon to unpack his journey from homelessness to long-term sobriety. He describes how a single, powerful moment in front of a bathroom mirror shifted his mindset from self-destruction to realizing his true value. You’ll learn how he built the Crab Crew Life community and why resilience and adaptability are essential to navigating recovery. We talk about shifting your daily perspective, focusing on the small wins, and creating a strong foundation to move forward. It’s time to stop letting past habits dictate your future and start choosing your own epic path today.
EpicBegins.com Free E-book – https://dl.bookfunnel.com/afk096okro Apply to be a Guest on My TV show – https://www.epicchoicemedia.com
You Are More Than Your Diagnosis: Jeffrey Bone’s Epic Journey
06/29/2026 | 31 mins.
In this powerful episode of Epic Begins With 1 Step Forward, Zander sits down with chronic illness coach Jeffrey Bone to explore resilience, identity, and what happens when life takes an unexpected turn. After exposure to black mold triggered a cascade of debilitating symptoms, Jeffrey spent years searching for answers before being diagnosed with Common Variable Immune Deficiency (CVID), a rare immune disorder. He shares the emotional toll of losing his health, the grief of letting go of an old identity, and the challenges of navigating a medical system that didn’t initially have answers. Together, they discuss creativity as a healing tool, the importance of curiosity, and how we can continue growing even when life changes dramatically. This conversation is a moving reminder that we are always more than our circumstances.
EpicBegins.com Free E-book – https://dl.bookfunnel.com/afk096okro Apply to be a Guest on My TV show – https://www.epicchoicemedia.com
The 99-Pack Of Beer That Broke The Internet With T. Christian Helms
06/22/2026 | 29 mins.
In this creative and insightful episode of Epic Begins With 1 Step Forward, Zander Sprague sits down with T. Christian Helms, founder of Austin-based creative agency Helms Workshop, to explore the intersection of branding, curiosity, and innovation. Christian shares his winding path from journalism student to award-winning creative director, revealing how some of the best ideas emerge when you stop forcing them and allow curiosity to lead the way. Together, they discuss the psychology of branding, why people buy based on emotion rather than logic, and the importance of embracing mistakes as part of the creative process. Christian also shares the story behind the legendary 99-pack of beer that generated international media attention. This episode is packed with wisdom for entrepreneurs, creatives, and anyone looking to bring bold ideas to life.
EpicBegins.com Free E-book – https://dl.bookfunnel.com/afk096okro Apply to be a Guest on My TV show – https://www.epicchoicemedia.com
Finding Your Voice: Confidence, Identity, And The Fear Of Being Seen With Wolfe Lanier
06/15/2026 | 28 mins.
In this fascinating episode of Epic Begins With 1 Step Forward, Zander sits down with voice and communication coach Wolfe Lanier, whose journey from child actor to public speaking expert led him to explore one powerful question: Why are people so afraid to use their voice? Wolfe shares his experiences navigating stage fright, rejection, identity, and vulnerability while pursuing a career in acting and performance. Together, they unpack the psychological connection between communication and self-worth, the “voices” we use in different relationships, and why so many people struggle to separate what they do from who they are. From first dates to public speaking to difficult conversations, this episode dives deep into confidence, authenticity, and emotional awareness—offering powerful insight into how finding your voice can change your life.
EpicBegins.com Free E-book – https://dl.bookfunnel.com/afk096okro Apply to be a Guest on My TV show – https://www.epicchoicemedia.com
Welcome to EPIC Begins With 1 Step Forward, hosted by Zander Sprague, bestselling author and acclaimed motivational speaker. If you're looking to kickstart the EPIC chapters in your life, you've come to the right place! Here, you will find inspiring stories, practical resources, and transformative insights to guide you on your journey. Whether you're an entrepreneur scaling your business, a leader fostering a better workplace culture, an author penning your next bestseller, an athlete prepping for the big game, or simply someone striving to maximize their potential—this podcast is for you. Learn how to plan, achieve, and enjoy the journey towards achieving your EPIC goals. Each episode showcases interviews with individuals who have conquered challenges to achieve something truly EPIC. You can do the same! With the proper guidance, timing, and skills that you'll find here—your next step can be meaningful and impactful. The man behind the mic is Zander Sprague, an award-winning author and Licensed Professional Clinical Counselor (LPCC). He's penned three popular books, including the one that inspired this podcast, EPIC Begins With 1 Step Forward: How to Plan, Achieve, and Enjoy the Journey. Get to know him better at www.epicbegins.com. By blending his formal education, professional journey, and personal growth, Zander is dedicated to steering listeners like you towards unlocking their fullest potential and kickstarting an epic life. His infectious enthusiasm has even earned him the moniker "God of Enthusiasm." Each episode dives deep into interviews with real people who overcame their self-doubts and fears to realize the scale of their ambitions. Gain insights into the strategies they deployed, the hurdles they cleared, and the support that fueled their momentum. Tune in for candid discussions about the highs and lows of their personal and professional quests. Despite setbacks and obstacles, these individuals never wavered in their resilience and determination. If a laundry list of unrealized dreams is weighing on your career or psyche, this is your wake-up call. Maybe you're paralyzed by fear of failure or trapped by harsh self-criticism, but the key to making your dreams a reality is courage. You must be brave, confront the risks, and make the jump. Allow the inspirational narratives and wisdom shared on this podcast to embolden you to unlock your dormant potential and bring your epic ideas to life. All it takes is the resolve to stand up, muster your confidence, and take action. Remember, no goal is too lofty, no idea too wild, and no promise too good to be questioned. Don't let anyone or your own self-doubts hold you back. To make your next move count, you'll get the essential trifecta of right guidance, timing, and skills right here on this show. Only by consciously taking steps toward your ambitions can you truly live life to its fullest. So push past your limits and refuse to settle for mediocrity in any area of your life. With Zander and his remarkable guests as your steadfast guides, you'll find the courage you need to evolve into an extraordinary person leading an equally extraordinary life. If you've been searching for a catalyst to commence the major endeavors in your life, your search ends here. Soak in the motivating stories, invaluable advice, and plethora of resources to finally achieve your most cherished goal—and then aim even higher. Don't wait; take that crucial first step today! EPIC Choices, EPIC Life. Don't miss out on the next episode! Listen on your preferred podcast platform or right here.