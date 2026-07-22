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Managing Made Simple

Lia Garvin
BusinessCareers
Managing Made Simple
Latest episode

245 episodes

  • Managing Made Simple

    Where AI fits on your team today

    07/21/2026 | 18 mins.
    The headlines said AI would be cheaper than your team. The receipts say otherwise. If you jumped in fast and are feeling the cost, or you've been holding back wondering if you're already behind, this one is your reset. Lia breaks down how to figure out where AI actually fits on your team — without an arms race, a Chief AI Officer, or a plan to replace the people who make your business run.

    In this episode you'll learn:

    - Why AI isn't the wholesale cost savings you were promised — and why that's actually good news
    - How to tell whether your business really needs a "Chief AI Officer" (most don't)
    - The tool mindset that separates teams who benefit from AI from teams who just spin their wheels
    - Where AI genuinely claws back hours — and where a team conversation solves it faster
    - Why the hard part was never the tech, and the people conversations to have first
    - How to start with foundations so AI augments your team instead of replacing it

    Resources mentioned:
    - Grab Lia's free guide with 5 scripts to make any hard conversation easier: liagarvin.com/convo
    - Send Lia the AI challenge you're wrestling with (she'll cover them on the show): hello@liagarvin.com
    - Snippets — stay in the know of what your team is working on without having to micromanage: liagarvin.com/snippets
    Download my FREE guide to making hard conversations with your team easier at liagarvin.com/convo
    Looking for support for yourself of your team? I've got you covered.
    Explore manager training, leaders keynotes & offsites, and 1:1 advisory, or my 90-Day-COO program for business owners who want simple systems that actually work.
    I transform teams from cost centers to profit centers with practical tools and research-backed strategies that make managing EASIER.
    Get all the details at: www.liagarvin.com
    Contact: liagarvin.com/contact
    Email: hello@liagarvin.com
    Follow on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/lia.garvin
    Watch on YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@Lia.Garvin
    --
    © 2026 Lia Garvin / Managing Made Simple
  • Managing Made Simple

    How to make managing former peers easier

    07/14/2026 | 15 mins.
    You got promoted. Your closest work friend is now your direct report. And what felt like it would be easy is now the most uncomfortable relationship in your professional life. This episode is for you. Lia shares her own worst management experience -- managing someone who was her best friend at work -- and the 30-minute conversation she wishes she'd had from day one.
    In this episode you will learn:
    Why managing someone you already know tends to go wrong faster than managing a stranger
    The assumption that skips the most important conversation -- and how to have it even when you're already in the mess
    The Sit Down: a 30-minute, three-step framework for turning around even the most difficult working relationship
    What to say first (most leaders get this backwards)
    How the same conversation keeps your best people before they send you a resignation email
    Chapters
    00:00 Navigating Friendships in Management
    05:45 Taking Responsibility in Leadership
    11:51 Proactive Conversations for Team Retention
    Resources mentioned:
    Free guide -- 5 Conversations We're Avoiding (with word-for-word scripts): liagarvin.com/convo
    DM "convo" on Instagram to receive the guide
    Download my FREE guide to making hard conversations with your team easier at liagarvin.com/convo
    Looking for support for yourself of your team? I've got you covered.
    Explore manager training, leaders keynotes & offsites, and 1:1 advisory, or my 90-Day-COO program for business owners who want simple systems that actually work.
    I transform teams from cost centers to profit centers with practical tools and research-backed strategies that make managing EASIER.
    Get all the details at: www.liagarvin.com
    Contact: liagarvin.com/contact
    Email: hello@liagarvin.com
    Follow on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/lia.garvin
    Watch on YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@Lia.Garvin
    --
    © 2026 Lia Garvin / Managing Made Simple
  • Managing Made Simple

    How to fix it when delegating fails - 5 min feedback script

    07/07/2026 | 17 mins.
    Host Lia Garvin breaks down exactly what to do in the first five minutes after delegated work comes back wrong. Learn why taking work back stalls team growth, a practical 5‑minute feedback script to correct the task without micromanaging, and clear steps to restore accountability and prevent repeat mistakes — phrasing you can use immediately.
    In this episode you will learn:
    Why taking work back without feedback keeps your team stuck -- and you stuck in the weeds
    The question to ask yourself before you give corrective feedback
    What it sounds like to name the gap specifically without making it personal
    How to turn a bad first delivery into a real learning moment
    Why the goal isn't "done my way" -- and how that reframe changes everything
    Resources mentioned:
    Free guide - exact scripts for how to have 5 tricky conversations with your team: liagarvin.com/convo
    DM "convo" on Instagram to receive the guide
    Download my FREE guide to making hard conversations with your team easier at liagarvin.com/convo
    Looking for support for yourself of your team? I've got you covered.
    Explore manager training, leaders keynotes & offsites, and 1:1 advisory, or my 90-Day-COO program for business owners who want simple systems that actually work.
    I transform teams from cost centers to profit centers with practical tools and research-backed strategies that make managing EASIER.
    Get all the details at: www.liagarvin.com
    Contact: liagarvin.com/contact
    Email: hello@liagarvin.com
    Follow on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/lia.garvin
    Watch on YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@Lia.Garvin
    --
    © 2026 Lia Garvin / Managing Made Simple
  • Managing Made Simple

    3 Non-negotiables to hand-off work without lowering your standards

    06/30/2026 | 18 mins.
    Part 2 of a 3-part delegation series. You handed something off, it came back wrong, and you took it back — the problem wasn’t your team. Lia breaks down the three non‑negotiables every leader must set before delegating: clear outcomes, decision boundaries, and verification rhythms. Practical handoff language, a quick checklist, and scripts to delegate effectively without lowering standards.
    In this episode you will learn:
    Why delegation fails before the handoff even starts -- and the specific step most leaders skip
    The three non-negotiable categories: presentation, timing, and what success looks like
    Why establishing standards upfront is the opposite of micromanaging
    How to structure check-ins that keep you in the loop without hovering
    What "done" really means -- and how to align your definition with your team member's
    How to stop the cycle of people bringing things back halfway through instead of finishing

    Download my FREE guide to making hard conversations with your team easier at liagarvin.com/convo
    Looking for support for yourself of your team? I've got you covered.
    Explore manager training, leaders keynotes & offsites, and 1:1 advisory, or my 90-Day-COO program for business owners who want simple systems that actually work.
    I transform teams from cost centers to profit centers with practical tools and research-backed strategies that make managing EASIER.
    Get all the details at: www.liagarvin.com
    Contact: liagarvin.com/contact
    Email: hello@liagarvin.com
    Follow on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/lia.garvin
    Watch on YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@Lia.Garvin
    --
    © 2026 Lia Garvin / Managing Made Simple
  • Managing Made Simple

    A 10-min exercise to figure out what to delegate

    06/23/2026 | 16 mins.
    Use a simple 10-minute monthly exercise to discover exactly what to delegate. Lia Garvin shows how to audit your calendar and task list to identify repetitive, low-impact, or handoff-ready work — without handing off your whole job or dumping busywork on your team. Learn a step-by-step method to spot delegation candidates, prioritize what to offload, and create clear handoffs managers trust. Ideal for founders, people managers, and business owners wanting faster delegation outcomes.
    In this episode you'll learn:
    Why delegating is not all or nothing, and the myth that keeps you stuck
    The calendar pass that surfaces meetings you can hand off, and the ones you shouldn't
    How to choose 3 to 5 monthly tasks a team member can take on
    How to hand off a piece of a task instead of the whole thin
    Why doing it yourself costs you more time than it saves
    Resources mentioned:
    The New Manager Playbook by Lia Garvin
    Download my FREE guide to making hard conversations with your team easier at liagarvin.com/convo
    Looking for support for yourself of your team? I've got you covered.
    Explore manager training, leaders keynotes & offsites, and 1:1 advisory, or my 90-Day-COO program for business owners who want simple systems that actually work.
    I transform teams from cost centers to profit centers with practical tools and research-backed strategies that make managing EASIER.
    Get all the details at: www.liagarvin.com
    Contact: liagarvin.com/contact
    Email: hello@liagarvin.com
    Follow on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/lia.garvin
    Watch on YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@Lia.Garvin
    --
    © 2026 Lia Garvin / Managing Made Simple
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About Managing Made Simple
Managing Made Simple is a weekly leadership and management podcast for people managers, business owners, and founders who want to lead high-performing teams without falling back into the work themselves.Each week, host Lia Garvin- 3x bestselling author and former team operations leader at Google, Apple, and Microsoft- breaks down the real, everyday challenges of leading teams, giving feedback, delegating, creating team accountability, high performing culture, retention, and more with performance with practical strategies you can implement immediately. Lia’s work has been featured in Harvard Business Review, Fast Company, The Wall Street Journal, and Fortune.With Lia, you get real talk and actionable leadership insights that make it easier to manage your team and get better results from your people. If you’re asking leadership questions like:• How do I get my team to take ownership and accountability for their work?• Why do I have to repeat myself constantly as a manager?• How do I know if I hired the wrong employee?• How do I delegate effectively without things falling apart or micromanaging?• How can managers tell if team members are overusing AI at work?• What actually motivates employees today?• How do I give feedback that actually moves the needle?• How do I communicate vision, expectations, and strategy clearly?• What are best practices for performance reviews, compensation, and growth conversations?How do you lead a team through change, uncertainty, and rapid growth with confidence?You’ll find the tools, frameworks, and leadership strategies you need to lead your team better, starting today.Managing Made Simple:✔ Corporate managers navigating continual change✔ Founders & Business Owners scaling teams without burning people out✔ Entrepreneurs balancing business strategy and people leadership✔ Experienced leaders ready to modernize how they manage teamsNew episodes drop every Tuesday, delivering leadership lessons, people management tools, and team-building strategies you can apply immediately.Learn more at liagarvin.com
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