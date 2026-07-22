The headlines said AI would be cheaper than your team. The receipts say otherwise. If you jumped in fast and are feeling the cost, or you've been holding back wondering if you're already behind, this one is your reset. Lia breaks down how to figure out where AI actually fits on your team — without an arms race, a Chief AI Officer, or a plan to replace the people who make your business run.



In this episode you'll learn:



- Why AI isn't the wholesale cost savings you were promised — and why that's actually good news

- How to tell whether your business really needs a "Chief AI Officer" (most don't)

- The tool mindset that separates teams who benefit from AI from teams who just spin their wheels

- Where AI genuinely claws back hours — and where a team conversation solves it faster

- Why the hard part was never the tech, and the people conversations to have first

- How to start with foundations so AI augments your team instead of replacing it



Resources mentioned:

- Grab Lia's free guide with 5 scripts to make any hard conversation easier: liagarvin.com/convo

- Send Lia the AI challenge you're wrestling with (she'll cover them on the show): hello@liagarvin.com

- Snippets — stay in the know of what your team is working on without having to micromanage: liagarvin.com/snippets

Download my FREE guide to making hard conversations with your team easier at liagarvin.com/convo

Looking for support for yourself of your team? I've got you covered.

Explore manager training, leaders keynotes & offsites, and 1:1 advisory, or my 90-Day-COO program for business owners who want simple systems that actually work.

I transform teams from cost centers to profit centers with practical tools and research-backed strategies that make managing EASIER.

Get all the details at: www.liagarvin.com

Contact: liagarvin.com/contact

Email: hello@liagarvin.com

Follow on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/lia.garvin

Watch on YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@Lia.Garvin

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© 2026 Lia Garvin / Managing Made Simple