Stay Wealthy Retirement Podcast

📥 Grab Your Free Estate Planning Resources:

Helping an aging parent with their money is a responsibility few families are prepared for.

Get three practical resources to help your family take action:

A one-page cheat sheet of today's episode, a detailed estate-planning review checklist, and a simple guide to the key documents every family should review.

→ Download All 3 Resources Here

***

🎙️ Episode Description:

Helping an aging parent with their money sounds simple: You step in, pay the bills, and make sure everything is handled.

Unfortunately, love and trust don't give you legal authority.

And without the right document in place, a bank may refuse to speak with you... even if your parent is sick, bills are going unpaid, or money is needed for their care.

That's where a Durable Power of Attorney (DPOA) comes in. But simply having the document isn't enough.

The fine print, the powers it grants, and the way you handle the responsibility can make all the difference.

In this episode, I explain how a DPOA for finances works and steps you can take to prepare before it's too late. Here's what you'll learn:

→ The fine-print provision every family should double-check

→ 5 practical steps for managing an aging parent's finances responsibly

→ What can happen when the document isn't signed before a parent loses capacity

→ 4 common mistakes that can create legal, financial, and family problems

By the end, you'll know how to prepare for managing your parents' money — and help ensure the person they trust can legally step in when the time comes.

***

📆 Book a Call With Our Team:

Your retirement involves complex, interconnected decisions—taxes, income, healthcare, estate planning, investments.

See how they fit together in one coordinated strategy built around your numbers.

Learn More and Book a Call Here

***

Episode Resources:

→ Grab the Episode Show Notes

→ Get Your Free Tax-Smart Retirement Toolkit

→ Learn About the Total Retirement System™