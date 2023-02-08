Stay Wealthy Retirement Podcast

An award-winning retirement podcast dedicated to helping you: Lower Taxes • Invest smarter • Make Work Optional
Backdoor Roth IRA: What It Is, Pros + Cons, and How to Execute
Today we're talking about the Backdoor Roth IRA. Specifically, guest host Jeremy Schneider is sharing: What the Backdoor Roth IRA strategy is Why you should (or shouldn't) pursue it How to execute it the right way If you're interested in learning more about this unique strategy for getting more money into a Roth IRA, this episode is for you.
8/16/2023
9:27
How to Prepare Loved Ones for When You Die
If YOU were to unexpectedly die tomorrow, would your loved ones know how to access your information? Your bank accounts? Insurance policies? Debts? Access to your home and car? Your devices? Approximately 2/3 of Americans don't have any estate planning documents! To help you avoid leaving a financial mess behind, guest host Jeremy Schneider is sharing how he's PERSONALLY prepared his family for an untimely death. Specifically, he's sharing: ➡ What information and documents he has gathered ➡ Where and how he (securely) stores it ➡ His process for keeping everything updated If you need actionable ideas (and motivation!) to tackle this critical planning task, today's episode is for you.
8/9/2023
17:04
A New (and Simple!) Strategy to Boost Retirement Income
Today I'm discussing a new retirement withdrawal strategy. The strategy is simple + allows retirees to (safely) spend more money than the 4% rule. It also protects against one of the biggest threats to retirement—Sequence Risk! If you want to avoid leaving behind a mattress full of money and learn about a simpler approach to boosting retirement income, you'll enjoy today's episode.
8/2/2023
18:56
The Best Investment
What separates a good investment from a bad one? How do you evaluate different investment options? Why are some very well-known metrics flawed and problematic? I'm answering these questions + sharing a personal story that caused me to change my approach when giving opinions about different asset classes.
7/26/2023
14:28
3 (More) Reasons NOT to Do Roth Conversions
Last year, I published an episode titled, 5 Reasons Not to Do a Roth Conversion. The 5 reasons shared were: 1️⃣ - Shadow taxes 2️⃣ - No undo button 3️⃣ - Lack of cash flow to pay the tax bill 4️⃣ - You just don't want to :) 5️⃣ - Future charitable giving goals Today I'm sharing three (more) reasons not to convert + why it might be ok to leave money in your pre-tax IRA. Roth conversions can be a wildly beneficial tax planning move for the right person... ...but they aren't a "no-brainer" for everyone. If you want to learn more about situations when converting money to a Roth IRA does NOT make sense, today's episode is for you.
