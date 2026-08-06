Stay Wealthy Retirement Podcast

Listen to this podcast in the app for free:Download for free in the App Store
278 episodes
- Last week, I made the case that many retirees can safely spend more than their plans suggest.
Today, the largest bank in the country puts that idea to the test.
But instead of relying on surveys, JP Morgan studied real bank transactions from over 5 million American households.
The data reveals three spending patterns most retirement plans ignore.
And together, they can decide whether a nest egg lasts a full 30-year retirement... or runs out years early.
In this episode, you'll learn:
→ What millions of real bank transactions reveal about retirement spending
→ The spending surge most people fail to plan for
→ Why so few retirees rarely spend the way traditional plans assume — and a simple way to protect against it
A strong retirement plan isn't built on how retirees say they behave... it's built on how they actually do.
***
📆 Book a Call With Our Team:
Your retirement involves complex, interconnected decisions—taxes, income, healthcare, estate planning, investments.
See how they fit together in one coordinated strategy built around your numbers.
👉 Learn More and Book a Call Here
***
Episode Resources:
→ Grab the Episode Show Notes
→ Get Your FREE Tax-Smart Retirement Toolkit
→ Learn About the Total Retirement System™
- Most retirement plans assume your spending will rise with inflation every year for the rest of your life.
But a new study tracking thousands of American retirees found almost the exact opposite:
As many as 85% of households spent less, after adjusting for inflation, than they had 10 years earlier.
Even more surprising? That includes retirees who could comfortably afford to maintain their lifestyle!
In this episode, I'm breaking down what this new research means for your retirement plan.
You'll learn:
→ Why retirement spending declines even as healthcare costs keep climbing
→ What the "retirement spending smile" and "smirk" reveal about spending later in life
→ Why even wealthy retirees continue cutting back as they age
→ How modeling spending the way retirees actually behave can meaningfully change your safe withdrawal rate
If your plan is overestimating the cost of retirement, it's likely underestimating the life you can afford... especially in the early years, when the money delivers the most joy.
***
📆 Book a Call With Our Team:
Your retirement involves complex, interconnected decisions—taxes, income, healthcare, estate planning, investments.
See how they fit together in one coordinated strategy built around your numbers.
👉 Learn More and Book a Call Here
***
Episode Resources:
→ Grab the Episode Show Notes
→ Get Your FREE Tax-Smart Retirement Toolkit
→ Learn About the Total Retirement System™
- 📥 Grab Your Free Estate Planning Resources:
Helping an aging parent with their money is a responsibility few families are prepared for.
Get three practical resources to help your family take action:
A one-page cheat sheet of today's episode, a detailed estate-planning review checklist, and a simple guide to the key documents every family should review.
→ Download All 3 Resources Here
***
🎙️ Episode Description:
Helping an aging parent with their money sounds simple: You step in, pay the bills, and make sure everything is handled.
Unfortunately, love and trust don't give you legal authority.
And without the right document in place, a bank may refuse to speak with you... even if your parent is sick, bills are going unpaid, or money is needed for their care.
That's where a Durable Power of Attorney (DPOA) comes in. But simply having the document isn't enough.
The fine print, the powers it grants, and the way you handle the responsibility can make all the difference.
In this episode, I explain how a DPOA for finances works and steps you can take to prepare before it's too late. Here's what you'll learn:
→ The fine-print provision every family should double-check
→ 5 practical steps for managing an aging parent's finances responsibly
→ What can happen when the document isn't signed before a parent loses capacity
→ 4 common mistakes that can create legal, financial, and family problems
By the end, you'll know how to prepare for managing your parents' money — and help ensure the person they trust can legally step in when the time comes.
***
📆 Book a Call With Our Team:
Your retirement involves complex, interconnected decisions—taxes, income, healthcare, estate planning, investments.
See how they fit together in one coordinated strategy built around your numbers.
Learn More and Book a Call Here
***
Episode Resources:
→ Grab the Episode Show Notes
→ Get Your Free Tax-Smart Retirement Toolkit
→ Learn About the Total Retirement System™
- Kevin O'Leary says you only need one thing to retire safely:
$5 million in Treasury bills.
Not stocks. Not real estate. Just T-bills — and you've "safeguarded your family for life."
It sounds like the ultimate safe retirement plan.
But when a recent research article tested this advice against 40 years of market history, the results told a very different story.
In this episode, I break down the research behind the "T-Bill and Chill" strategy and what it really means for your retirement plan.
Here's what you'll learn:
→ The two hidden forces working against a portfolio built entirely on "safe" assets
→ What happened to a hypothetical retiree who followed this exact advice
→ Why Kevin O'Leary might still be right... just not for the reason he thinks
By the end, you'll know exactly what job "safe" money should (and shouldn't) have in your retirement plan.
***
📆 BOOK A CALL WITH OUR TEAM:
Your retirement involves complex, interconnected decisions—taxes, income, healthcare, estate planning, investments.
See how they fit together in one coordinated strategy built around your numbers.
👉 Learn More and Book a Call
***
EPISODE RESOURCES:
→ Grab the Episode Show Notes
→ Get the Free Tax-Smart Retirement Toolkit
→ Learn About the Total Retirement System™
- Research shows that retirees following traditional withdrawal rules rarely come close to depleting their portfolios.
In fact, many end up leaving behind balances that are surprisingly large.
Which raises an important question: why is it so hard to spend the money you spent decades saving?
Today, I'm revisiting my conversation with Brian Portnoy, Ph.D., CFA to explore the psychology behind the fear of spending and what retirees can do to move through it.
Longtime listeners will also recognize Brian as the source of a quote I've shared many times on the show, and in this episode, he finally shares the story behind it.
In this episode, we discuss:
→ Why retirees with healthy, well-funded plans still struggle to spend
→ The flawed logic behind "If I just had $X, I'd finally feel comfortable"
→ 5 steps to overcome the fear of spending, whether retirement is five years away or already here
→ What "funded contentment" means, and why it may be the real difference between being rich and being wealthy
Because the goal of retirement planning isn't to die with the biggest possible balance... it's to use your money to support a life that feels meaningful to you.
***
📆 BOOK A CALL WITH OUR TEAM:
Your retirement involves complex, interconnected decisions—taxes, income, healthcare, estate planning, investments.
See how they fit together in one coordinated strategy built around your numbers.
👉 Learn More and Book a Call
***
EPISODE RESOURCES:
→ Grab the Episode Show Notes
→ Join the Stay Wealthy Retirement Newsletter
→ Learn About the Total Retirement System™
More Business podcasts
- Young and Profiting with Hala Taha (Entrepreneurship, Sales, Marketing)Business, Entrepreneurship
- The Diary Of A CEO with Steven BartlettBusiness, Education, Society & Culture
- The Ramsey ShowBusiness, Education, Investing, Self-Improvement
- REAL AF with Andy FrisellaBusiness, Entrepreneurship, Marketing
- The Level Up Podcast w/ Paul AlexBusiness, Education, Entrepreneurship, Self-Improvement
- Coffeez with Joe ShalabyBusiness, Careers, Entrepreneurship, Management
- The Vault UnlockedBusiness, Marketing
- Unblinded with Sean CallagyBusiness, Education, News, Sports, Sports News
- The Learning Leader Show With Ryan HawkBusiness, Careers, Management
- Bred To Lead | With Dr. Jake Tayler JacobsBusiness, Education, Self-Improvement
Trending Business podcasts
- Craig Groeschel Leadership PodcastBusiness, Christianity, Entrepreneurship, Management, Religion & Spirituality
- The Real Eisman PlaybookBusiness, Investing
- Decisions That Built a BusinessBusiness
- Smart Money Happy Hour with Rachel Cruze and George KamelBusiness
- The Retirement and IRA ShowBusiness, Investing
- The Economics of Everyday ThingsBusiness
- David SenraBusiness
- White Coat Investor PodcastBusiness, Health & Wellness, Investing, Medicine
- FoundersBusiness, Entrepreneurship, History, Technology
- Startups DecodedBusiness, Entrepreneurship, Investing, Management
- Working Hard with Grace BeverleyBusiness, Education, Health & Wellness, Marketing, Self-Improvement
- Odd LotsBusiness, Investing, News, News Commentary
- Rich Habits PodcastBusiness, Entrepreneurship
- The Investor's Podcast (We Study Billionaires) - The Investor’s Podcast NetworkBusiness, Education, Investing
- 21st Century EntrepreneurshipBusiness, Business News, Education, Entrepreneurship, News, Self-Improvement
- Networth and Chill with Your Rich BFFBusiness, Business News, Entrepreneurship, News
- The CJ Moneyway ShowAlternative Health, Arts, Business, Christianity, Drama, Education, Education for Kids, Entrepreneurship, Fiction, Film Interviews, Health & Wellness, Kids & Family, Music, Music Commentary, Performing Arts, Personal Journals, Religion & Spirituality, Self-Improvement, Society & Culture, TV & Film
- The Tim Ferriss ShowBusiness, Entrepreneurship
- Total Disruption PodcastBusiness, Careers, Entrepreneurship, Health & Wellness, Mental Health, Technology
About Stay Wealthy Retirement Podcast
Retirement is too important to leave to guesswork, headlines, or conflicting advice. The Stay Wealthy Retirement Show is an award-winning retirement podcast designed to help you make smarter decisions with your money, reduce taxes, invest wisely, and create a retirement income plan you can trust. Want to avoid overpaying the IRS in retirement? Prepare for the next stock market downturn? Optimize retirement timing? Turn your investments into reliable income without second-guessing every decision? You're in the right place. I'm Taylor Schulte, a Certified Financial Planner™ and retirement tax planning expert. Each week, I simplify the biggest retirement planning questions so you can feel more informed, more confident, and better prepared to "stay wealthy" in retirement.Podcast website
Listen to Stay Wealthy Retirement Podcast, Young and Profiting with Hala Taha (Entrepreneurship, Sales, Marketing) and many other podcasts from around the world with the radio.net app
Get the free radio.net app
- Stations and podcasts to bookmark
- Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
- Supports Carplay & Android Auto
- Many other app features
Get the free radio.net app
- Stations and podcasts to bookmark
- Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
- Supports Carplay & Android Auto
- Many other app features
Stay Wealthy Retirement Podcast
Scan code,
download the app,
start listening.
download the app,
start listening.