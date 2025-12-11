Open app
Podcasts
Space for Life
Space for Life

Tommy Thompson
Education
Space for Life
  • The Bravery Effect with Jill Schulman
    In this episode, Tommy is joined by bravery expert, leadership developer, and author Jill Schulman to unpack The Bravery Effect—the idea that bravery isn’t something you’re born with, but something you can train. Jill shares her unconventional path from Marine Corps officer to positive psychology expert, blending personal stories, scientific research, and practical tools to show that courage is a learnable skill.Together, they explore how bravery drives personal and professional growth, why discomfort is essential, how mindset shapes action, and why surrounding yourself with the right people can make you braver than you ever imagined. Whether you're facing a tough decision, stuck in a rut, or seeking a more courageous life, this conversation offers a roadmap toward becoming who you were meant to be.Key TakeawaysBravery is not innate — it’s a skill you can learn and strengthen.Choosing discomfort is often the doorway to growth.A supportive community (“your brave tribe”) elevates your bravery.Bravery = voluntary action in the presence of fear toward a worthwhile goal.Small acts of “micro-bravery” compound into high confidence.Mindset is foundational — especially growth mindset and stress-is-enhancing mindset.Planning and pre-deciding your actions prevent fear from talking you out of progress.Some brave actions involve letting go, not just taking on more.Bravery is a strategy, not just a feeling.Every person has an area where they can take the next brave step.Chapters00:00 Introduction to Bravery03:07 Jill’s Journey & The Science of Bravery05:50 The Definition and Importance of Bravery12:07 Building Bravery as a Muscle17:50 The Role of Comfort and Discomfort24:02 Micro-Bravery in Everyday Life29:41 Mindset & Stress Management35:48 Taking Action & Planning for Bravery41:47 Right-Sizing Your Bravery Goals47:42 Surrounding Yourself with a Brave TribeResources MentionedJill Schulman’s Website: https://www.jillschulman.comBravery Quiz: https://www.jillschulman.com/bravery-quizLove the show? Subscribe, rate, review, and share! http://tommythompson.org
  • Creating an Environment for Growth
    In this episode of Space for Life, Tommy and Joe dive deep into one of the most overlooked drivers of personal transformation: the environment you build around your life. Instead of focusing on tips, hacks, or quick fixes, they explore how habits, self-coaching, meaningful relationships, and spiritual spaciousness create the kind of “rich soil” where long-term growth actually happens.Drawing from the Parable of the Sower, Tommy unpacks four types of “soil environments” and shows how they mirror the spiritual, emotional, and practical conditions we create in our lives. The conversation moves through the role of spaciousness, the discomfort that often precedes growth, why self-reflection is essential, and the four kinds of people every person needs around them.If you want deeper relationships, meaningful progress, and a spiritual life that actually transforms you — this episode will help you create the conditions where real growth can finally take root.Key TakeawaysCreating the right environment is more important than any single growth tactic.The Parable of the Sower offers a framework for understanding how environment impacts growth.The three major components of a growth environment are habits, self-coaching, and people.Spaciousness is the foundational habit that enables reflection, listening, and deeper living.Weekly and quarterly rhythms create structure for long-term transformation.Growth requires a willingness to step outside your comfort zone.Self-coaching begins with listening — to patterns, emotions, circumstances, and God.Four kinds of people accelerate growth: mentors, mentees, soul friends, and prophets.A “prophet” (your Nathan) is someone with permission to speak hard truth into your life.ResourcesTommy’s Book: Space to Breathe AgainSpace for Life Episode: “30 Minutes to Your Best Week”Space for Life Episode: “The Art of Journaling”Space for Life Episode: "What's the Big Deal About Margin?"Space for Life Episode: "What's a Spacious Life?"0:00 Intro1:46 Why Environment Matters4:26 Parable of the Sower9:42 Four Types of Soil12:49 Three Elements of Growth16:43 Habits of Spaciousness25:06 Weekly + Long-Term Rhythms32:57 Self Coaching + Reflection41:50 People of Growth45:22 4 Types of People You Need in Your Life55:48 Finding Your NathanLove the show? Subscribe, rate, review, and share! http://tommythompson.org
  • Jeff Johnson on Surrendering Your Work and Trusting God with the Outcome
    In this episode of Space for Life, Tommy welcomes entrepreneur Jeff Johnson for a deeply moving conversation about surrender, resilience, and the ways God reaches us through life’s hardest moments. Jeff shares the powerful story of hitting the breaking point in his fourth-generation steel fabrication business, kneeling alone on the shop floor, and asking God to take over.What follows is a journey of obedience, transformation, and learning to “take your hands off” while still doing the next right thing. Through biblical stories of Simon Peter, reflections on work, and moments of vulnerability, Jeff illustrates how surrender opens the door to a deeper relationship with God and an unexpected path to renewal.Timestamps0:00 Intro2:17 Scotland Trip and How They Met3:45 Jeff Begins His Story6:02 Marriage Counseling and Learning to Listen7:49 Faith and Work in Jeff’s Life10:26 History of Johnson Machine Works14:07 When Nothing Works16:28 Breaking Point on the Shop Floor19:42 Praying Over the Building and Workers23:49 The Unexpected Turnaround Begins26:54 God’s Mercy, Not Formulas29:33 Why Work Matters in God’s Design40:38 How God Used the Crisis to Reach Jeff44:22 Jeff’s Tuesday Night Practice of Surrender46:25 Invitation for Anyone Needing EncouragementReferenced LinksJeff’s Podcast, Courageous CrossroadsArtists & WritersTakeawaysSurrender is often where true transformation begins.Desperation can bring unexpected clarity.Work is part of God’s design for purpose and flourishing.Vulnerability opens doors that effort alone cannot.God uses circumstances — even painful ones — to reach us.Doing the next right thing is part of surrender, not separate from it.Resilience is built in the quiet, unseen moments.Prayer can reshape environments, mindsets, and outcomes.Love the show? Subscribe, rate, review, and share! http://tommythompson.org
  • Gary Thomas on The Life You Were Reborn to Live
    In this conversation, Tommy welcomes back author and teacher Gary Thomas to talk about his new book, The Life You Were Reborn to Live: Dismantling 12 Lies That Rob Your Intimacy with God. Building on Gary’s deep engagement with Christian classics and spiritual theology, they explore how many sincere believers unconsciously live by “old rules” and assumptions, even after being spiritually reborn.Gary and Tommy unpack why following Jesus is not about a safe, rule driven life, but about a deeper, riskier, more adventurous way of living that flows from intimacy with God. They dive into specific lies many Christians quietly absorb, like “family first,” “God owes me if I do my part,” and “I need to stay in control.” Along the way they connect Scripture, stories from church history, and their own personal experiences, including Tommy’s journey through his daughter’s cancer, to show how dismantling these lies is less about losing something and more about stepping into a fuller, freer life with God.Love the show? Subscribe, rate, review, and share! http://tommythompson.org
  • The Art of Raising Sturdy Kids with Keith McCurdy
    In this episode of Space for Life, Tommy sits down with parenting expert Keith McCurdy, founder of Live Sturdy and CEO of Total Life Counseling, to unpack what it really means to raise sturdy kids.Keith shares decades of experience counseling more than 15,000 families, guiding parents toward raising emotionally mature, capable, and resilient children. Together, they explore the role of healthy struggle, practical responsibility, and emotional regulation in child development—and why comfort and happiness shouldn’t be the ultimate goals.This conversation challenges modern parenting norms and provides practical steps for building sturdier families—ones grounded in values, identity, and the kind of leadership that grows capable kids and healthy adults.Key TopicsWhy parenting can feel overwhelming and guilt-inducingWhat “sturdy” really means in child developmentHow overprotection creates fragile kidsWhy emotions shouldn’t dictate parenting decisionsThe connection between practical skills and emotional maturityThe value of healthy struggle and discomfortMoving children from consumers to contributorsEstablishing family identity and guiding principlesLeading with sacrifice and consistency in parentingPractical steps to begin raising sturdier kids00:00 Introduction to Parenting Challenges02:50 The Importance of Raising Sturdy Kids06:10 Generational Wisdom in Parenting08:51 The Role of Emotions in Parenting11:48 Defining ‘Sturdy’ in Parenting14:50 Practical Skills for Sturdy Kids17:51 The Impact of Struggle on Growth20:43 The Disconnect Between Happiness and Growth24:05 The Process of Maturity Through Trials32:09 The Fragility of Overprotection36:21 The Role of Discomfort in Growth41:31 Establishing Family Identity and Guiding Principles47:03 Transitioning from Enabling to Empowering55:42 Practical Steps for Raising Sturdy KidsKeith McCurdyPresident & CEO, Total Life CounselingFounder, Live SturdyCounselor, Speaker, and Parenting Coachlivesturdy.comLove the show? Subscribe, rate, review, and share! http://tommythompson.org
About Space for Life

Space for Life is a podcast with honest conversations designed to help cultivate the space we need for a more fulfilling and abundant life. Despite our culture’s wiring for excess and overload, our souls desperately need the very opposite. Space for Life seeks to help you take small steps into a spacious life .
Education Religion & Spirituality Christianity Self-Improvement

