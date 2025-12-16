In this episode of Links for Life, Tommy and Joe unpack one of the most surprising realities in golf: most golfers never actually get better. Handicaps stay the same for years, even decades — not because people aren’t trying, but because most golfers don’t know how to practice in ways that lead to real improvement.This episode dives deep into the art of practicing well. Tommy and Joe explore why so much effort gets wasted, what effective practice actually looks like, and how intention, experimentation, and honest self-assessment can transform both your game and your enjoyment of it. They break down practical strategies for range sessions, short game work, overcoming weaknesses, and building an off-season plan that sets up a breakthrough season ahead.Whether you're new to practice or you’ve been stuck at the same scoring plateau, this episode gives you a clear, encouraging roadmap for how to finally start improving.Takeaways:Most golfers fail to improve because they practice the same habits without intention.Effective practice is purposeful, targeted, and fun enough to keep you engaged.Gamifying practice boosts focus and accelerates learning.Experimenting with ball flight and feel on the range teaches more than grinding stock shots.Short game practice is essential — yet it’s the least practiced part of the game.Honest self-assessment helps you identify what’s actually holding you back.An off-season plan turns “winter rust” into real progress.Balancing strengths and weaknesses keeps practice structured and sustainable.Improvement comes from rhythm, reflection, and the courage to face what’s sabotaging your game.Better practice in golf mirrors better practice in life — clarity and intention matter everywhere.Golf Self-Assessment List (1–10 Scale)Use this to determine where your practice should go:PuttingChippingSand playPitchingHalf wedges (40–70 yards)IronsFairway woods / hybridsDriverLife 360–Style Reflection List (as applied to golf)Framework referenced by Tommy:CommunicationFinancesMarriage / relationshipsParentingHealthWork / vocationPersonal growthEmotional lifeSpiritual lifeRhythms / restChapters00:00 The Challenge of Improvement in Golf02:42 The Importance of Effective Practice05:48 Mindset and Intentionality in Practice08:53 Making Practice Fun and Engaging11:49 The Role of Intention in Practice Sessions14:50 Experimentation and Learning on the Range17:45 Short Game as the Key to Golf Success28:03 Mastering the Short Game30:50 Developing an Off-Season Plan33:32 Self-Assessment for Improvement38:47 Embracing Frustration in Practice42:50 Identifying and Overcoming Sabotaging Weaknesses47:44 Balancing Perfectionism and ProgressLove the show? Subscribe, rate, review, and share!

In this episode of Links for Life, Tommy and Joe break down one of the simplest but most powerful frameworks for playing better golf: the four-box cycle of Think, Play, Memory, and Refresh. Adapted from the book Be a Player by Pia Nilsson and Lynn Marriott (Vision54), the framework turns every shot into a repeatable rhythm that helps golfers manage emotions, make smarter decisions, and execute with clarity.Tommy explains how each “box” creates structure around the chaos of a golf round. Joe shares how the model is helping him eliminate overthinking and separate decisions from execution. Together, they highlight how this cycle not only improves performance on the course — it also maps beautifully onto rhythms of daily life.Timestamps0:00 Intro16:14 Introducing the four-box performance framework20:16 Overview of Think, Play, Memory, Refresh26:34 The Think Box46:35 The Play Box1:05:40 The Memory Box1:16:11 The Refresh Box1:23:55 Applying the four boxes to daily lifeTakeawaysThere’s genius in this framework — it simplifies everything.Each box is its own action, helping you avoid blending thinking and execution.The cycle repeats every shot, giving you a clean reset.The Memory Box keeps you from dragging emotions into the next shot.The Refresh Box is where rhythm, joy, and presence return.This same cycle maps onto daily life: plan, act, reflect, rest.ResourcesBe a Player by Pia Nilsson & Lynn MarriottVision54 Love the show? Subscribe, rate, review, and share!

About Links for Life

Golf is a microcosm of life. In the short hours we spend on the links, each shot challenges our focus and tests our emotions. When hitting that small, dimpled ball, we strive to stay present and to trust. Golf offers us the opportunity to grow physically, mentally, emotionally, and even spiritually. How often in casual conversations about the game have we heard someone say, "Golf is just like life!" And yet, we frequently miss the lessons that golf affords.Through golf, we learn to wrangle destructive emotions. We learn to stay present in the moment, letting go of the past and resisting the allure of projecting into an unknown future. In a round of golf, we have unrushed time to enjoy our favorite relationships with fewer distractions than everyday life. Golf is beautiful and challenging. Golf is play, and hard work. Golf shows us who we are and teaches us how to become better versions of ourselves. This is the "why" of Links for Life, a show that explores the intersection of golf, growth, and God. Tune in for inspiring and empowering episodes that explore the beauty of golf and how it can teach us to improve our daily lives. Join your host, Tommy Thompson, to discuss relationships, mindset, faith, leadership, and, at the same time, how to improve your golf game.In Links for Life, find out how the game of golf parallels the challenges you face along your journey, offering incredible mental strategies for personal growth while at the same time learning from the masters how to lower your handicap. Learn how to focus on the present, let go of past negativity, and free yourself of anxieties about the future. Get tips on overcoming nerves, improving your chipping and putting, and having more fun along the way.Tommy sits down with golfers at all levels who openly share their life experiences and how they use the game of golf in their everyday lives. Gather practical advice and inspiration from their stories to transform your life. Let their personal experiences and learned lessons guide you in elevating your beliefs, spirituality, and perspectives.Of course, golf isn't just about self-improvement. It also teaches you how to connect with others on a deeper level. Through these conversations, discover how this sport can help you build better relationships in all areas of your life. Find out how to create lasting connections with the people around you. Learn how to cultivate and appreciate relationships with the most important people in your life, helping you become a better spouse, parent, sibling, or friend. Your host, Tommy Thompson, has been a golfer for over five decades. He knows the game inside out and fully understands how it brings people together on a much deeper level. Beyond that, Tommy is also a professional life coach and business entrepreneur who has mentored countless executives and leaders, helping them achieve balance, fulfillment, and more significant impact. He also has a seminary degree and is the author of Space to Breathe Again: Hope for the Overloaded and Overwhelmed. Tommy is host of the sibling podcast Space for Life. Tommy's journey stands at the intersection of golf, personal growth, and a vital relationship with God, making him the best person to lead these thought-provoking conversations. Join Tommy in improving your scores, dissecting the intricacies of golf, and exploring its limitless links with human life. Listen to Links For Life at linksforlife.golf