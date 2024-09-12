Heed the Call with Dan Hanzus & Marc Sessler

Dan Hanzus & Marc Sessler are joined by Conor Orr to react to the news that Jets GM Joe Douglas has been fired (5:05). Then, we channel our business and financial acumen for a new segment called FURIOUS CASH: Buying or Selling? Each of the heroes has a couple of NFL-related items they are either buying or selling stock in as we head down the stretch of this season (15:07). Finally, we close the show previewing this week's TNF matchup between the Steelers and Browns (58:46).
Support the Heed the Call Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/heedthecall
Start playing today on Underdog Fantasy! Sign up with code 'HTC' for up to $1000 in Bonus Cash: https://play.underdogfantasy.com/p-heed-the-call
Subscribe to the new Heed the Call YouTube Channel: https://www.youtube.com/@heedthecallpod
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
--------
1:08:38
Giants BENCH Daniel Jones + Texans-Cowboys Recap
That's a wrap on Week 11! Dan Hanzus and Marc Sessler are back to recap Monday Night Football between the Houston Texans and Dallas Cowboys (1:08). After the break, we dive into the news: the Giants have benched quarterback Daniel Jones in favor of Tommy DeVito (19:06), Ravens head coach John Harbaugh still has confidence in Justin Tucker (28:04), and we have some injury updates (31:28).
Support the Heed the Call Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/heedthecall
Start playing today on Underdog Fantasy! Sign up with code 'HTC' for up to $1000 in Bonus Cash: https://play.underdogfantasy.com/p-heed-the-call
Join the #48.4 movement by subscribing to the new Heed the Call YouTube Channel: https://www.youtube.com/@heedthecallpod
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
--------
45:46
NFL Week 11 Recap!!
Dan Hanzus and Marc Sessler are joined by Conor Orr to recap EVERY game from the Week 11 Sunday slate, with some help from Gravedigger. Two HUGE AFC showdowns, rookie stand-outs, a thrilling Sunday night finish, and MORE! We start with Chiefs at Bills (2:45) and then cover Ravens at Steelers (13:22), Seahawks at 49ers (24:09), Jaguars at Lions (30:24), Packers at Bears (39:00), Colts at Jets (46:29), Rams at Patriots (55:37), Vikings at Titans (1:01:22), Raiders at Dolphins (1:08:20), Falcons at Broncos (1:14:15), Browns at Saints (1:22:41), and finish with Bengals at Chargers on Sunday Night Football (1:33:13).
0:00 Intro
2:45 Chiefs at Bills
13:22 Ravens at Steelers
24:09 Seahawks at 49ers
30:24 Jaguars at Lions
39:00 Packers at Bears
46:29 Colts at Jets
55:37 Rams at Patriots
1:01:22 Vikings at Titans
1:08:20 Raiders at Dolphins
1:14:15 Falcons at Broncos
1:22:41 Browns at Saints
1:33:13 Bengals at Chargers SNF
Support the Heed the Call Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/heedthecall
Start playing today on Underdog Fantasy! Sign up with code 'HTC' for up to $1000 in Bonus Cash: https://play.underdogfantasy.com/p-heed-the-call
Join the #48.4 movement by subscribing to the new Heed the Call YouTube Channel: https://www.youtube.com/@heedthecallpod
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
--------
1:50:06
TNF Recap: Eagles-Commanders NFC East Clash
Dan Hanzus and Marc Sessler recap the NFC East heavyweight showdown on Thursday Night between the Washington Commanders and Philadelphia Eagles. We start by covering the Eagles’ side of things (1:46) before flipping over to talk Washington Commanders and Jayden Daniels playing through a rib injury (4:51). Next, the heroes discuss how the game unfolded (9:09) plus Saquon Barkley’s impact and possible MVP candidacy (11:33). After that, we talk about Al Michaels and his best moments from the broadcast (15:43). Finally, we close the show with final thoughts about this game and what’s next for these two teams (21:10).
1:46 Eagles’ Side
4:51 Commanders’ Side
9:09 How It Went Down
11:33 Saquon Barkley
15:43 Al Michaels
21:10 Looking Ahead
Support the Heed the Call Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/heedthecall
Start playing today on Underdog Fantasy! Sign up with code 'HTC' for up to $1000 in Bonus Cash: https://play.underdogfantasy.com/p-heed-the-call
Join the #48.4 movement by subscribing to the new Heed the Call YouTube Channel: https://www.youtube.com/@heedthecallpod
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
--------
32:14
NFL Week 11 Preview!!
Dan Hanzus and Marc Sessler are joined by The Athletic's Jourdan Rodrigue and Michael-Shawn Dugar to preview ALL the games on the Week 11 slate! As always, we start with the primetime games: Bengals at Chargers (7:36) and a Lone-Star State showdown featuring the Texans at Cowboys (16:38) before moving to our Games We Cannot Wait to Watch: Ravens at Steelers (25:43), Chiefs at Bills (41:48), Seahawks at 49ers (52:38), and Packers at Bears (58:26). After that, we dive into the Gravy Boat to hit the remaining games: Falcons at Broncos (1:11:24), Raiders at Dolphins (1:14:40), Vikings at Titans (1:18:56), Colts at Jets (1:21:32), Jaguars at Lions (1:26:54), Rams at Patriots (1:28:12), and Browns at Saints (1:31:26). Finally, we finish up the show with Fearless Predictions for Week 11 (1:34:35).
0:00 Intro
7:36 Bengals at Chargers
16:38 Texans at Cowboys
25:43 Ravens at Steelers
41:48 Chiefs at Bills
52:38 Seahawks at 49ers
58:26 Packers at Bears
1:11:24 Falcons at Broncos
1:14:40 Raiders at Dolphins
1:18:56 Vikings at Titans
1:21:32 Colts at Jets
1:26:54 Jaguars at Lions
1:28:12 Rams at Patriots
1:31:26 Browns at Saints
1:34:35 Fearless Predictions
Support the Heed the Call Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/heedthecall
Start playing today on Underdog Fantasy! Sign up with code 'HTC' for up to $1000 in Bonus Cash: https://play.underdogfantasy.com/p-heed-the-call
Subscribe to the new Heed the Call YouTube Channel: https://www.youtube.com/@heedthecallpod
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
About Heed the Call with Dan Hanzus & Marc Sessler
Heroes never die — they just change platforms. Dan Hanzus and Marc Sessler are back with Heed The Call, a new NFL podcast that takes you around the league with depth, clarity… and just a touch of mirth. Dan, Marc and a collection of familiar friends cover every game and storyline, providing fans with an elite listening experience the Football Cognoscenti doesn’t want you to hear.