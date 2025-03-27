Powered by RND
See Ball Get Ball with David Pollack

David Pollack
Free College Football Thoughts. Hit Subscribe.College Football analysis from CFB Hall-of-Famer, three-time First-Team All-American and First-Round NFL Draft Pic...
SportsFootballNewsSports News

Available Episodes

5 of 52
  • Dan Mullen Convo! | Georgia Solution to Off-Field Issues | G5 CFP Contenders
    UNLV Head Coach Dan Mullen joins the show!
Solution to Georgia off-field issues
Clemson logo association
G5 College Football Playoff Contenders for 2025
    --------  
    53:07
  • Coach Prime's Spring Football Vision | CFB 26 | Team Logo Association
    Deion Sanders has an amazing proposal for spring football – too bad it won't work.
CFB 26 cover gets leaked
Team logo association
Kirby Smart doesn't need a G
Man update on David's wife, Lindsey
    --------  
    47:44
  • Tom Rinaldi Story Time!
    Tom Rinaldi joins David Pollack and Brent Rollins for College Football, tennis & Tiger Woods story time.
    --------  
    1:06:23
  • Rich Rodriguez on WVU Return | Next Team to Win First Natty?
    West Virginia head coach Rich Rodriguez joins David Pollack and Brent Rollins on the latest episode of DP CFB.
Plus: Good News for the ACC
Also: Winningest teams who don't have a Natty. Who's next to win it?
    --------  
    42:12
  • The End of the Wild West in College Football? | Texas Tech HC Joey McGuire
    David Pollack and Brent Rollins welcome Texas Tech Head Coach Joey McGuire to the show to talk about the Red Raiders' Transfer Portal momentum this offseason.
Plus: Is College Football's Wild West Era coming to an end?
    --------  
    59:48

About See Ball Get Ball with David Pollack

Free College Football Thoughts. Hit Subscribe.College Football analysis from CFB Hall-of-Famer, three-time First-Team All-American and First-Round NFL Draft Pick David Pollack.SUBSCRIBE to David Pollack College Football on YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@DavidPollackCFB?sub_confirmation=1SUBSCRIBE to The Family Goals Podcast: https://www.youtube.com/@FamilyGoalsPod?sub_confirmation=1Speaking: https://davidpollack.comX: https://x.com/davidpollack47Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/davidpollack47/TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@dpollack47
