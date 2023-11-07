Hear Me

The Undisclosed Team presents a preview of the Season 15 Premiere episode of Truth & Justice with Bob Ruff. Bob is investigating a case that was sent to him by Rabia when life circumstances wouldn’t allow her to fully investigate the case herself. In this preview you’ll hear a collage of segments from the full episode, which can be listened to in its entirety on the Truth & Justice podcast feed. https://www.truthandjusticepod.com/ Host Bob Ruff begins his journey into investigating a potential wrongful conviction in the City of Benton Harbor, Michigan. Bob, a High School Broadcast Journalism Teacher, is joined by two of his students as together they promise to tell the stories of a community who feels ignored by their City Leadership, and reveal the truth in the tragic murder of Demorrio Lowes. In this season premiere episode we learn the history and background of the City of Benton Harbor, and discover how this once thriving hub of industry and entertainment devolved into an impoverished community plagued by violence.