February 10, 2025
Rabia and Colin return to provide updates on cases previously covered on Undisclosed. They also discuss the latest on the relaunch of Undisclosed in the coming months.
Please be sure to subscribe to Undisclosed wherever you get your podcasts. Also, follow us on social media and checkout our new website!
Website: www.undisclosedpod.com
Facebook: @undisclosedpodcast
Instagram: @undisclosedpodcast
#undisclosed
--------
1:13:41
The Mystery Hour with Rabia Chaudry is available NOW!
Mystery Hour sees Rabia Chaudry partner up with award-winning, long-running suspense magazines. Ellery Queen's and Alfred Hitchcock's Mystery Magazines are working with Chaudry as she dives into and narrates contemporary crime-fiction stories evocative of the Master of Suspense. Listen now on your favorite podcast platform, or click on the links below!
Apple Podcasts: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/the-mystery-hour/id1756397106
Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/show/2I59pUzrU1ZrXUCGXMkrkD
--------
44:24
Hear Me
The Undisclosed Team presents a preview of the Season 15 Premiere episode of Truth & Justice with Bob Ruff. Bob is investigating a case that was sent to him by Rabia when life circumstances wouldn’t allow her to fully investigate the case herself. In this preview you’ll hear a collage of segments from the full episode, which can be listened to in its entirety on the Truth & Justice podcast feed.
https://www.truthandjusticepod.com/
Host Bob Ruff begins his journey into investigating a potential wrongful conviction in the City of Benton Harbor, Michigan. Bob, a High School Broadcast Journalism Teacher, is joined by two of his students as together they promise to tell the stories of a community who feels ignored by their City Leadership, and reveal the truth in the tragic murder of Demorrio Lowes.
In this season premiere episode we learn the history and background of the City of Benton Harbor, and discover how this once thriving hub of industry and entertainment devolved into an impoverished community plagued by violence.
--------
27:47
Presenting Proof: Murder at the Warehouse
Enjoy this special presentation of Proof: Murder at the Warehouse, a podcast from Undisclosed’s very own Susan Simpson. PROOF: Murder at the Warehouse takes Susan Simpson and Jacinda Davis to Manteca, CA where they reinvestigate the murder of 18-year-old Renee Ramos. On June 5, 2000, Ramos’ body was found buried under a pile of debris inside the shell of a new Home Depot building. Despite tips hinting at alternate suspects, Renee’s boyfriend, 18-year-old skateboarder Jake Silva, and Ty Lopes, the 33-year-old uncle of one of Jake's close friends were convicted of her murder. Follow the case as Susan and Jacinda uncover long overlooked evidence about what really happened to Renee by listening to PROOF: Murder at the Warehouse wherever you get your podcasts.
--------
46:05
S1 Ep4: Undisclosed: Crossover Edition
Check out the latest updates on Susan, Colin, Rabia, and news about Undisclosed, and then stay tuned for a special crossover episode of "Rabia and Ellyn Solve the Case"!
The Undisclosed podcast investigates wrongful convictions, and the U.S. criminal justice system, by taking a closer look at the perpetration of a crime, its investigation, the trial, and ultimate verdict... and finding new evidence that never made it to court.