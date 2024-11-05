The Remnant with Jonah Goldberg

The Pod Couple

Twenty-five years ago, Jonah found himself stranded without a passport in a crowded street in Karachi. With nowhere else to turn, he spent the last of his rupees on a rescue call to none other than Commentary editor John Podhoretz. John obliged, and continued to rescue Jonah throughout the course of their friendship by coming on TheRemnant whenever Jonah is down and out for a guest. The two start the show by workshopping some potential design choices for their future podcast studio before diving in to some post-presidential election punditry, discussing the first slew of Cabinet appointments, U.S.-Israel relations, the London underground, and the idiocy of political mandates. Plus: the race to the bottom for speaker of the House and Senate majority leader, Jonah's pessimism and John's optimism, and the consequences of the recess appointment system. The Remnant is a production of The Dispatch, a digital media company covering politics, policy, and culture from a non-partisan, conservative perspective. To access all of The Dispatch's offerings—including Jonah's G-File newsletter, weekly livestreams, and other members-only content—click here.