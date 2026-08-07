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369 episodes
- The White House responds after reports of significantly depleted U.S. stocks of air defense missiles. Senate Democrats target the Pentagon after it changed how it accounts for casualties in the ongoing war with Iran. And the FDA approves Moderna's new mRNA flu vaccine.
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- Michigan Senate race takes shape after key Democratic primary. Trump doesn't rule out firing Jeanine Pirro after charges were dropped against three-time Olympian and alleged Reflecting Pool vandal. And CDC data shows cases of a potentially deadly fungus detected in 27 states.
AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson
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- Ohio Rep. Max Miller's reelection bid faces new questions after domestic abuse allegations. More than a dozen states face cyberattacks on their water systems. And Vegas workers struggle amid a tourism slump they claim is fueled by Trump-era tariffs and high costs.
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- Two republican holdouts reverse course on President Trump’s Attorney General pick. Ukraine and Russia trade deadly drone attacks. And experts say a FEMA flood map ‘misunderstanding’ has left millions without insurance.
AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin
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- President Trump halts planned attacks on Iran and says negotiations resume today. Fast-moving wildfires hit Spokane County, Washington. And a new study suggests eating less protein could be key to healthy aging, with one caveat.
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About Start Here
A straightforward look at the day's top news in 20 minutes. Powered by ABC News. Hosted by Brad Mielke.Podcast website
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