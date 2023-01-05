Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
ABC News
A straightforward look at the day's top news in 20 minutes. Powered by ABC News. Hosted by Brad Mielke. More

  • Cut to the Chase: Inside the First Republic Sale
    The FDIC chips in $50 billion to help JPMorgan Chase buy flailing First Republic Bank. Black farmers are waiting for loan relief that was promised years ago. And a study shows ChatGPT conveys more empathy to medical patients than human doctors. Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    5/2/2023
    25:14
  • The Race to Rescue First Republic Bank
    With First Republic Bank teetering on collapse, the U.S. government devises a way to put customers at ease. A Texas community grieves after a dispute allegedly leads to a mass shooting. And the U.S. organizes convoys out of Sudan. Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    5/1/2023
    27:54
  • Need to No: Bail Argument Against Alleged Leaker
    Prosecutors say Jack Teixeira’s background is so concerning he can’t be trusted on bail, raising new questions about how he gained access to classified documents. Parents of Black autistic children say police need more training to avoid deadly escalations. And the greatest showman in 90’s talk shows, Jerry Springer, is dead at 79.  Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    4/28/2023
    27:22
  • Censured in Big Sky Country
    The Montana state legislature bars Rep. Zooey Zephyr from the floor for the remainder of its session, as punishment for her remarks supporting transgender healthcare. Disney sues Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis. And a new documentary explores the prevalence of Ku Klux Klan members in taxpayer-funded positions.  Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    4/27/2023
    32:24
  • Trump On Trial. Again.
    The battery and defamation trial of E. Jean Carroll v. Donald Trump begins in New York. President Biden makes his re-election bid official. And even as fewer Americans associate with religion, more people are seeking out spiritual experiences through psychedelic drugs. Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    4/26/2023
    27:48

A straightforward look at the day's top news in 20 minutes. Powered by ABC News. Hosted by Brad Mielke.
