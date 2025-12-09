Victor Davis Hanson: Tim Walz, Ilhan Omar: How Exactly Have Somalis Made Life in America Better?
On this episode of “Victor Davis Hanson: In His Own Words,” Victor Davis Hanson and Jack Fowler dig into the danger of tens of thousands of illegal immigrants racing tractor-trailers down our nation’s highways, and millions of illegals flooding our health care system.
--------
Victor Davis Hanson: Why Alvin Bragg Refuses To Recognize the Awesome Power of the Second Amendment
In this episode of “Victor Davis Hanson: In His Own Words,” Victor Davis Hanson and Sami Winc discuss a recent phenomenon in New York City where prosecutors are going after people who defend themselves with unlicensed firearms and what the ousting of the Oxford Union president-elect says about the current state of higher education across the western world.
--------
Victor Davis Hanson: Trump’s Impending Venezuela Quagmire
In this episode of “Victor Davis Hanson: In His Own Words,” Victor Davis Hanson and Sami Winc weigh our military actions against Venezuela and the charge the U.S. military "executed" narco-terrorists who were "prisoners."
--------
Victor Davis Hanson: 'We Did That': Baby Boomer's ‘Generational Betrayal’
In this episode of “Victor Davis Hanson: In His Own Words,” Victor Davis Hanson and Jack Fowler discuss the failure of Baby Boomers to pass on the American Dream and the values of their grandparents.
--------
Victor Davis Hanson: Targeting Christians at Christmas, Attacking the Culture They Chose to Join
In this episode of “Victor Davis Hanson: In His Own Words,” Victor Davis Hanson and Jack Fowler explore the troubling phenomenon of immigrants attacking the cultures they chose to join, including attacks on Christmas markets in Europe.
Victor Davis Hanson provides commentary on the latest political and cultural news with an eye to the historical significance of our time. He is an author, historian, classicist, and contemporary analyst. Join him to learn about the what's going on in your world.