New York Officially BANS Gas Stoves | 5/4/23
May the Fourth be with you! A whistleblower says the FBI has documents implicating Joe Biden in an illegal transaction. The Navy is using a drag queen to recruit a more diverse military. Was there an attempted assassination attempt against Vladimir Putin? America is sending another $300 million to Ukraine. The White House is lifting the COVID-19 restrictions this month. New York officially bans gas stoves in the state. Why is the IRS spending millions of dollars on bulletproof vests, guns, and ammunition? The Hollywood writers are still on strike. The Left keeps trying to rewrite our history.
5/4/2023
1:39:14
Is Fox News Anti-Christian? | 5/3/23
Another spy balloon has been spotted over Hawaii. Does Biden care at all about our national security? The illegal immigrant who allegedly murdered five people has finally been apprehended. KJP attempts to explain how immigration is down 90%. "The Super Mario Bros. Movie" is a massive success. An art student eats a banana. Hollywood writers have decided to go on strike. People are taking to social media to discuss a "trans genocide"? Is Fox News anti-Christian? To make a political point, a man enters a female poker tournament and wins.
5/3/2023
1:39:21
Biden Admin’s Most OUTRAGEOUS Lie Yet! | 5/2/23
A terrible accident caused by a dust storm in Illinois. Joe Biden battled his teleprompter yesterday. Guess who won! Is a meeting about the debt ceiling about to happen between President Biden and Speaker McCarthy? Donald Trump is about to do a town hall on CNN? The Biden administration spins its most outrageous lie yet, claiming illegal immigration is down 90%. A 12-year-old speaks truth on censorship. Vivek Ramaswamy puts Chuck Todd in his place on gender ideology. Comedian Jeff Dunham takes on Joe Biden. Did this heterosexual couple just transition together?! China caught overcounting its population. Find Pat's soundboard at PatHeads.com.
5/2/2023
1:39:11
Good News for the First and Second Amendments! | 5/1/23
President Biden at the White House Correspondents' Dinner is a sight to behold. Gen Z "influencers" make their pathetic pitch for Biden. Senator Bernie Sanders doesn’t believe that there shouldn’t be any billionaires in America. Donald Trump hilariously mocks Joe Biden. An illegal alien is on the run after allegedly murdering a family in Texas. An Indiana councilman comes out as trans, and the reaction is priceless. Trump-appointed judge upholds Second Amendment. Harvard professors vow to protect free speech on campus. Fox News’ ratings have gone down in a big way since Tucker Carlson was let go. An update on a bull in a hailstorm.
5/1/2023
1:39:30
DEBATE: Did NASA Fake the Moon Landing? | 4/28/23
An hour with guest Bart Sibrel, who makes the case that the moon landing by NASA was faked. President Biden spends a day with children at the White House. It goes about as well as expected. CNN personality calls out the head of a national teachers' union for not being truthful to Congress. Fun at Rep. Eric Swalwell's expense. Is being thin a sign of white supremacy and racism??
