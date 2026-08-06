Listen to this podcast in the app for free:Download for free in the App Store
2183 episodes
- Abdul El-Sayed just scraped out a razor-thin win in Michigan’s Democratic Senate primary, and the establishment is already lining up behind him. This isn’t some mild progressive. We’re talking open socialist policies, calls to treat Israel as an illegal apartheid regime, and a campaign that got a boost from radicals who said America deserved 9/11. The same party that once pretended to be the big tent is now rolling out the red carpet for the red-green alliance of socialists and hard-left extremists. Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) went from backing the moderate to praising El-Sayed’s “energetic campaign.” Meanwhile, voices warning about anti-Semitism and anti-American fringe ideas are being shouted down. This isn’t just Michigan. It’s a clear signal that the socialist wing is no longer on the fringe — it is taking the nominations, and the leadership is folding. Regular Americans watching this should understand exactly what it means for the future of the country when the opposition party decides extremism is the new normal. Do you think the Democratic Party can still be pulled back from this radical takeover? What does it say about the state of the Left when someone this extreme becomes the nominee in a swing state?
Pat also covered:
Why are New York lawmakers pushing to bring back gay bathhouses?
France just banned telemarketers — and Americans are taking notes.
The eerie similarities between COVID panic and climate change hysteria.
Spotify is closing in on 800 million users … and it’s not slowing down.
Why Mamdani’s government grocery stores are already looking like a bad idea.
If you want unfiltered truth and common-sense analysis that cuts through the noise, hit subscribe and turn on notifications.
00:00 Pat Gray UNLEASHED!
01:11 We're Getting Close to a Deal with Iran (...Once Again)
04:16 Benjamin Netanyahu on Making a Deal with Iran
06:45 Iran's President "Meets" with Supreme Leader in Tehran
11:01 Where is Everybody (and our Winn-Dixie Stores)?
18:38 JD Vance on Eliminating $56 Billion Worth of Fraud
22:27 Andrew Ferguson on Consequences for Fraudsters
27:15 Caller Cory
31:42 Fat Five
46:11 SpaceX Rocket Footage was AI-Generated
48:14 France Banning Unsolicited Telemarketing Calls
56:01 Updates on the Anthony Fauci Situation
1:01:11 Questions for Zohran Mamdani's City-Run Grocery Stores
1:15:47 Abdul El-Sayed is a JERK!
1:18:34 Stephen Miller on Defeating Communism in America
1:20:04 Francesca Hong's Favorite Holiday
1:25:55 Dearborn, Michigan Looking like Afghanistan
1:31:02 Joe Bastardi on COVID-19 & Climate Change
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
- You need to see this before Wisconsin decides who runs the state. Francesca Hong, the socialist Democrat front-runner for governor, once called for canceling Thanksgiving as a celebration of colonialism and the “original superspreader event.” When CNN asked her straight up if she still believes that, she couldn’t just say no. Instead she served up nearly a minute of word salad about being a chef, bringing people to the table, and how Thanksgiving is “incredibly painful for many people in our communities.” Views can evolve, she said — while never actually walking it back. This is the same candidate who has also claimed the service industry is rooted in white supremacy and that tipping itself is racist because it has “kept wages low for black people.”
Pat also covered:
Trump declares he’s done with Iran after the latest attacks.
James Talarico tries to prove he’s a “real man” after the low-T hits.
Nick Shirley on the ground in Ceuta as the migrant invasion hits Spain.
Chuck Schumer gets pressed on the DSA’s rise inside the Democrat Party.
Day 53: Mitch McConnell still missing in action.
Does this sound like someone who understands Wisconsin or someone who looks down on it? Have you ever met anyone who genuinely thinks Thanksgiving should be canceled or that tipping is racist?
If you want unfiltered truth and common-sense analysis that cuts through the noise, hit subscribe and turn on notifications.
00:00 Pat Gray UNLEASHED!
00:21 The Strait of Hormuz is OPENING! (...Again...Yay.)
01:25 Trump on What will Happen if Iran Backs Out Again
04:30 Radical Left-Wing Senate Primaries
08:25 Mitch McConnell has been Gone for 53 DAYS!
10:01 John Thune Says to 'Stop Blaming the GOP'
13:24 Francesca Hong HATES Thanksgiving!
16:49 Francesca Hong on Running for Wisconsin Governor
18:12 Francesca Hong Thinks Tipping is Racist?!
20:21 Francesca Hong on Defunding the Police
21:16 Francesca Hong on Abolishing the Senate
21:45 Francesca Hong on Public Ownership
23:13 Francesca Hong / Wisconsin Governor Race Discussion
27:32 James Talarico Using a Blowtorch
31:04 Chewing the Fat
46:50 Nick Freitas Joins Blaze Media!
48:23 Aryna Sabalenka on Trans Women in Sports
53:03 Geno Segers Blacklisted from Broadway
56:54 People are Getting Fed Up with Caitlin Clark
57:47 Nick Shirley in Ceuta, Spain
1:05:28 Democratic Socialists 'Say It with a Smile'
1:07:59 Maduro's False Promises to the People of Venezuela
1:12:10 Time is Speeding Up?
1:14:32 More on Mitch McConnell's Absence?
1:15:41 Desiree Townsend Tries to talk with Stephanie Penn
1:19:17 Tucker Carlson Blames the U.S.A. for Ceuta, Spain?!
1:23:17 Dow Goes Up 900 Points
1:24:31 Markwayne Mullin on Deportations
1:29:12 Is America Still a "First-World" Country?
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
- Trump just gave Iran one last chance before “decapitation” — and the Strait of Hormuz is on the clock. You need to see this before the next move drops. President Trump announced from the Oval Office that he is handing Tehran a final ultimatum after calling off a massive weekend strike. Talks are supposedly under way to fully reopen the Strait of Hormuz as soon as Tuesday, with Gulf allies backing the push. Trump called it the last chance to sign a good deal and avoid leadership-targeted strikes. Iran is already denying direct negotiations with the United States, saying it is only talking with Oman about shipping routes. After more than a dozen previous deadlines and pullbacks since the war started in February, Trump is framing this as different — phase one opens the oil choke point; phase two goes after Iran’s nuclear program. Regular Americans watching gas prices and Middle East chaos need the straight story on whether this ultimatum holds or becomes another delay.
Pat also covered:
SpaceX rocket set to smash into the moon overnight.
Is Tony Romo about to lose his CBS job after the OWI arrest?
Actress Donna Mills joins OnlyFans and plans to show it all.
Did OpenAI hack Hugging Face?
Mamdani’s latest idea: Show ID for cheap groceries.
Do you think Iran will actually sign this time, or is this just more talk? Have you seen enough of these “final chances,” or do you still trust Trump’s approach here?
If you want unfiltered truth and common-sense analysis that cuts through the noise, hit subscribe and turn on notifications.
00:00 Pat Gray UNLEASHED!
00:23 Trump's Latest Updates on Iran
05:48 Trump on Control of the Strait of Hormuz
07:56 Trump on Opening the Strait of Hormuz
08:53 Gas/Oil Prices
10:15 Trump on Gas/Oil Companies
19:00 Trump on Repairing the Reflecting Pool
25:28 Trump Asked about Jeanine Pirro
26:56 Newsweek Admits Trump was Right about Venezuela
33:03 Fat Five
46:29 Shri Thanedar Asks for YOUR VOTE!
51:54 Leftists in Spain Blame Trump for Ceuta Situation
54:07 Aaron Rodgers Goes Off on Anthony Fauci
1:01:51 Anthony Fauci Confronted by Reporter Outside his House
1:04:31 RFK Jr. VS. Dana Bash on COVID-19 Vaccine
1:07:17 FLASHBACK: Anthony Fauci on Vaccines Back in 2004
1:08:58 Boy George Splits Up with Record Label Manager
1:13:16 OpenAI Hacking into Other AI Systems Autonomously
1:17:00 Zohran Mamdani on Showing ID for City-Run Grocery Stores
1:22:56 Elon Musk, Ro Khanna, and the Dismantling of USAID
1:25:29 Hunter Biden Despises the ENTIRE Trump Family Lineage!
1:31:17 Markwayne Mullin on TPS Ruling
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
Trump Called Off a Massive Iran Strike — Then Iran Said 'What Talks?' | 8/3/2608/03/2026 | 1h 40 mins.Trump just called off a massive weekend attack on Iran after Gulf allies begged him to stand down, saying a deal was imminent. Now Iran is out here claiming no talks are even planned. President Trump told reporters the strike was ready to go, but Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Qatar, and even Iran itself asked him to pull back because they thought a deal covering the Strait of Hormuz and the nuclear program was close. He said negotiations were set to begin Monday afternoon. Hours later, Iran’s Foreign Ministry flat-out denied it — no talks scheduled, no negotiators moving, nothing. Iran's foreign minister is conveniently on a pilgrimage and unavailable. Classic. This is the same regime that has been choking global energy markets and racing toward a bomb. Trump is keeping the military option hot while testing whether Iran is serious or just playing the same old game. Regular Americans watching oil prices, Israel’s security, and another endless Middle East mess need to understand what is actually happening here.
Pat also covered:
"Spider-Man" crushes record — is the “superhero fatigue” narrative finally dead?
Day 51: Mitch McConnell is still MIA … and no one in D.C. seems to care.
James Talarico’s comments on policing in America will have you shaking your head.
Marco Rubio looked very presidential sitting down with Lara Trump.
The Nancy Guthrie kidnapping case was botched from the very beginning.
Do you believe Iran is serious about a deal this time, or is this just more stalling? What’s your take — should Trump have kept the strike on the table no matter what the Gulf states said?
If you want unfiltered truth and common-sense analysis that cuts through the noise, hit subscribe and turn on notifications.
00:00 Pat Gray UNLEASHED!
00:29 Another Iran Strike CALLED OFF!!!
03:44 New Pat Gray BINGO! Sheet
09:17 Bill Maher on Anthony Fauci's Lies
12:34 RFK Jr. on Gain-of-Function Situation
14:15 FLASHBACK: Anthony Fauci on his Influence Back in 2022
16:27 FLASHBACK: Anthony Fauci on Testifying to Congress in 2022
18:08 Dr. David Martin on Anthony Fauci's Crimes
22:34 Deborah Birx Tries to Change History
24:22 RFK Jr. on Measles Experts
31:24 Fat Five
46:07 National Anthem at Women's Pro Baseball League
48:14 Mitch McConnell is Still MIA
51:43 R.I.P. Kay Granger
52:26 Where's Maxine Waters?
52:42 Martha Reeves' Hair & Singing Voice
53:42 James Talarico on Scriptures & Health Insurance
57:11 James Talarico Talks with Black Resident about the Middle East
1:02:39 Ken Paxton's Paltry Public Appearances
1:03:01 Does James Talarico Have the Majority of Black Voters?
1:06:01 Iranian Government Continues to Do the Same ol' Thing
1:07:27 Marco Rubio on Trump VS. Iran
1:09:21 Marco Rubio on the "Couch Picture"
1:12:19 Nancy Guthrie Case Botched since DAY ONE!!!
1:13:20 Marco Rubio on Venezuela
1:15:37 Marco Rubio on Cuba
1:17:14 Marco Rubio on the Future of the U.S.A.
1:18:17 Marco Rubio if He had One Week Off
1:18:59 Football Talk
1:19:46 Weather Talk
1:23:17 Ketanji Brown Jackson on SCOTUS Public Engagements
1:28:30 Kamala Harris on Deaths due to Lack of USAID
1:30:15 Elon Musk on Supposed Deaths due to Lack of USAID
1:35:08 Illegal Invasion: Spain 2026 VS. U.S.A. 2024
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
- Thousands of migrants just flooded into the Spanish territory of Ceuta from Morocco in a scene of absolute chaos, and local officials are begging for a national emergency. The border fences totally collapsed as hordes of people, mainly Moroccans, smashed through gates, swam across with inflatable tubes, and poured into the tiny North African enclave. Civil guard officers described the situation as “absolute chaos,” with thousands crossing and at least three people dying in the attempt. Residents locked themselves inside as shops and restaurants shuttered. Spain is now deploying military units, diving teams, and vessels while the interior minister heads to Ceuta. Morocco used tear gas and water cannons, but the surge still overwhelmed both sides. This isn’t new — a similar mass rush hit in 2021 — and the White House is pointing straight at Europe’s far-left globalist policies that enabled it. Regular Americans watching this know exactly what open-border experiments look like when the numbers get real. Mass migration pressure, failed European border security, and the consequences of ignoring the warnings are all on full display.
Pat also covered:
BYU and college football season are right around the corner
Day 48: Mitch is still missing — and his staff is staying very quiet
eBay agrees to pay $56 million in a bizarre cyberstalking settlement
Two teens supporting Sophie Cunningham were cursed out by Storm co-owner
BBC documentary accuses Jared Leto of sexual misconduct with teens; he denies it
Does this prove Europe still hasn’t learned anything about securing its borders? Have you seen similar scenes closer to home that make you worry about where this is headed?
If you want unfiltered truth and commonsense analysis that cuts through the noise, hit subscribe and turn on notifications.
00:00 Pat Gray UNLEASHED!
00:17 Football Season is Coming Up!
01:38 Middle-East Updates
03:30 Mitch McConnell is Still Missing (Probably Because He's Dead)
04:39 Mitch McConnell's Staff Refuses to Talk
08:01 Mitch McConnell's Wife Accepting Awards
09:36 More on Mitch McConnell's Current Condition
16:11 Moroccan Invasion of Ceuta, Spain
18:50 State of Emergency for Ceuta, Spain
22:33 Europe is Being Overrun!
33:26 Fat Five
51:40 eBay Pays Nearly $50 Million to Terrorize Couple
1:03:26 Talking about Mitch McConnell Again
1:06:35 WNBA Seattle Storm Fans on the Attack!
1:16:20 Thom Tillis is STILL Blocking the SAVE Act
1:20:04 Texas Senate Polls
1:21:58 Jasmine Crockett on How Bad Black People Have It
1:28:06 Jared Leto Accusations
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
More News podcasts
- The Bulwark DailyNews, News Commentary, Politics, Society & Culture
- The DailyDaily News, News
- Up First from NPRDaily News, News
- NPR News NowDaily News, News
- The Dan Bongino ShowNews, News Commentary
- CandaceNews, Politics, Society & Culture
- The HeadlinesDaily News, News, News Commentary, Society & Culture
- The Tucker Carlson ShowNews, News Commentary
- Pod Save AmericaNews, News Commentary, Politics, Society & Culture
- The Megyn Kelly ShowNews, News Commentary, Society & Culture
Trending News podcasts
- Runaway Country with Alex WagnerGovernment, News, Politics, Society & Culture
- Lovett or Leave ItComedy, News
- Interesting Times with Ross DouthatNews, Society & Culture
- The Illegal News with Sarah LongwellNews, Politics, Society & Culture
- Radio AtlanticNews, Politics, Society & Culture
- EmbeddedDocumentary, News, News Commentary, Society & Culture
- Undisclosed: Toward JusticeNews, Society & Culture, True Crime
- All In with Chris HayesNews, Politics
- Fearless with Jason WhitlockNews, Sports, Sports News
- The 11th Hour with Ali VelshiNews, Politics
- Face the Nation with Margaret BrennanNews, Politics
- InfamousEntertainment News, News, Relationships, Society & Culture, True Crime
- John Solomon ReportsNews, Politics
- Advisory OpinionsGovernment, News, Politics
- On the MediaHistory, News, News Commentary, Politics, Science, Social Sciences, Society & Culture
- Call Me Back - with Dan SenorGovernment, News, News Commentary, Politics
- The Rest Is Politics: USGovernment, News, Politics
- Stay Tuned with PreetGovernment, News, Politics, Society & Culture
- 1ANews
- Piers Morgan UncensoredNews, Society & Culture, Sports
- The Last Word with Lawrence O’DonnellNews
- On Point with Meghna ChakrabartiDaily News, News
- QAA PodcastNews
- The Ben Ferguson PodcastNews, Politics
- The Chuck ToddCastGovernment, News
- Part Of The ProblemComedy, Government, News, Philosophy, Society & Culture
- We're Not Kidding with Mehdi & FriendsComedy, Comedy Interviews, News
About Pat Gray Unleashed
Making the apocalypse fun! Pat Gray pulls no punches, restoring common sense to a senseless world. Join Pat for unique analysis, insight, and fun. Watch Pat Gray Unleashed, Live Mon - Fri, 7- 9am ET on BlazeTV.Podcast website
Listen to Pat Gray Unleashed, The Bulwark Daily and many other podcasts from around the world with the radio.net app
Get the free radio.net app
- Stations and podcasts to bookmark
- Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
- Supports Carplay & Android Auto
- Many other app features
Get the free radio.net app
- Stations and podcasts to bookmark
- Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
- Supports Carplay & Android Auto
- Many other app features
Pat Gray Unleashed
Scan code,
download the app,
start listening.
download the app,
start listening.
Pat Gray Unleashed: Podcasts in Family