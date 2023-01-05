Good News for the First and Second Amendments! | 5/1/23

President Biden at the White House Correspondents' Dinner is a sight to behold. Gen Z "influencers" make their pathetic pitch for Biden. Senator Bernie Sanders doesn't believe that there shouldn't be any billionaires in America. Donald Trump hilariously mocks Joe Biden. An illegal alien is on the run after allegedly murdering a family in Texas. An Indiana councilman comes out as trans, and the reaction is priceless. Trump-appointed judge upholds Second Amendment. Harvard professors vow to protect free speech on campus. Fox News' ratings have gone down in a big way since Tucker Carlson was let go. An update on a bull in a hailstorm.