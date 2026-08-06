Trump just called off a massive weekend attack on Iran after Gulf allies begged him to stand down, saying a deal was imminent. Now Iran is out here claiming no talks are even planned. President Trump told reporters the strike was ready to go, but Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Qatar, and even Iran itself asked him to pull back because they thought a deal covering the Strait of Hormuz and the nuclear program was close. He said negotiations were set to begin Monday afternoon. Hours later, Iran’s Foreign Ministry flat-out denied it — no talks scheduled, no negotiators moving, nothing. Iran's foreign minister is conveniently on a pilgrimage and unavailable. Classic. This is the same regime that has been choking global energy markets and racing toward a bomb. Trump is keeping the military option hot while testing whether Iran is serious or just playing the same old game. Regular Americans watching oil prices, Israel’s security, and another endless Middle East mess need to understand what is actually happening here.



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Do you believe Iran is serious about a deal this time, or is this just more stalling? What’s your take — should Trump have kept the strike on the table no matter what the Gulf states said?



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00:00 Pat Gray UNLEASHED!



00:29 Another Iran Strike CALLED OFF!!!



03:44 New Pat Gray BINGO! Sheet



09:17 Bill Maher on Anthony Fauci's Lies



12:34 RFK Jr. on Gain-of-Function Situation



14:15 FLASHBACK: Anthony Fauci on his Influence Back in 2022



16:27 FLASHBACK: Anthony Fauci on Testifying to Congress in 2022



18:08 Dr. David Martin on Anthony Fauci's Crimes



22:34 Deborah Birx Tries to Change History



24:22 RFK Jr. on Measles Experts



31:24 Fat Five



46:07 National Anthem at Women's Pro Baseball League



48:14 Mitch McConnell is Still MIA



51:43 R.I.P. Kay Granger



52:26 Where's Maxine Waters?



52:42 Martha Reeves' Hair & Singing Voice



53:42 James Talarico on Scriptures & Health Insurance



57:11 James Talarico Talks with Black Resident about the Middle East



1:02:39 Ken Paxton's Paltry Public Appearances



1:03:01 Does James Talarico Have the Majority of Black Voters?



1:06:01 Iranian Government Continues to Do the Same ol' Thing



1:07:27 Marco Rubio on Trump VS. Iran



1:09:21 Marco Rubio on the "Couch Picture"



1:12:19 Nancy Guthrie Case Botched since DAY ONE!!!



1:13:20 Marco Rubio on Venezuela



1:15:37 Marco Rubio on Cuba



1:17:14 Marco Rubio on the Future of the U.S.A.



1:18:17 Marco Rubio if He had One Week Off



1:18:59 Football Talk



1:19:46 Weather Talk



1:23:17 Ketanji Brown Jackson on SCOTUS Public Engagements



1:28:30 Kamala Harris on Deaths due to Lack of USAID



1:30:15 Elon Musk on Supposed Deaths due to Lack of USAID



1:35:08 Illegal Invasion: Spain 2026 VS. U.S.A. 2024

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