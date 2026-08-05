Relatable with Allie Beth Stuckey

Listen to this podcast in the app for free:Download for free in the App Store
1452 episodes
- Allie addresses the heartbreaking story of a Massachusetts mother, Lindsay Clancy, who murdered her three young children in 2023. Lindsay was on multiple SSRIs and other psychiatric medications to help with her postpartum depression; the question of whether or not Lindsay is legally responsible for the murder of her children surrounds the case. Allie looks at what the prosecution and the defense are arguing and digs into the problem with SSRIs; how they are being pushed on women before, during, and after pregnancy. However, even considering her mental struggles, Lindsay still displayed deliberate premeditation and cruelty that needs to be taken seriously. Allie also looks at the popularity and normalization of autism and antidepressants on TikTok as well as how “imposter syndrome” forgoes opportunities to grow.
Do you have a question for Allie? Leave a voicemail at 844-755-5252.
Share the Arrows 2026 is on October 10 in Dallas, Texas! Tickets are on sale now at: https://sharethearrows.com
Share the Arrows is sponsored by:
A'del Natural Cosmetics: AdelNaturalCosmetics.com
Range Leather: RangeLeather.com/ALLIE
We Heart Nutrition: WeHeartNutrition.com
Buy Allie's book "Toxic Empathy: How Progressives Exploit Christian Compassion": https://www.toxicempathy.com
–
Time Codes
0:00 Introduction
9:48 The Lindsay Clancy Trial
29:22 Clancy’s Cocktail of Drugs
44:16 The Prosecution’s Case
56:08 The Viral “Autism Reveal Party”
1:04:36 The Problem with “Imposter Syndrome”
–
Today's Sponsors:
A'del | Visit AdelNaturalCosmetics.com and enter promo code ALLIE for 25% off your first-time purchase.
Take charge of your health expenses and be part of a community. Join CrowdHealth to get started today for $99 a month for your first three months using code ALLIE at joincrowdhealth.com.
CovePure is giving my audience $250 off if you use my link, CovePure.com/ALLIE .
Patriot Mobile | Go to PatriotMobile.com/ALLIE or call 972-PATRIOT. Use promo code ALLIE for a free month of service.
Good Ranchers | If you go to GoodRanchers.com and subscribe to any box of 100% American meat, you’ll save up to $500 a year! Plus, if you use code ALLIE, you’ll get an additional $25 off your first order.
Episodes You May Like:
Ep 1278 | Former FDA Official Unveils Pharma’s Shocking Lies About Depression | Dr. Josef Witt-Doerring
https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/ep-1278-former-fda-official-unveils-pharmas-shocking/id1359249098?i=1000741051536
Ep 1189 | SSRIs Are Rewiring Babies’ Brains — and Killing Their Moms | Guest: Dr. Adam Urato
https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/ep-1189-ssris-are-rewiring-babies-brains-and-killing/id1359249098?i=1000708507649
---
► Buy Allie's book, "You're Not Enough (& That's Okay): Escaping the Toxic Culture of Self-Love": https://alliebethstuckey.com/book
► Subscribe to the podcast:
iTunes: https://apple.co/2UVssnP
Spotify: https://spoti.fi/2FwkXxj
► Connect with Allie on Social Media:
https://twitter.com/conservmillen
https://www.instagram.com/alliebstuckey/
https://facebook.com/allieBlazeTV/
► Relatable merchandise – use promo code 'ALLIE10' for a discount: https://shop.blazemedia.com/collections/allie-stuckey
Ep 1379 | Her Husband Poisoned Her & Their Baby. Now Her Story Is Saving Lives | Catherine Herring08/03/2026 | 58 mins.Allie is joined by Catherine Herring, an abortion pill survivor. When Catherine announced her third pregnancy, her husband’s strange and negative reaction quickly escalated into something far more sinister. He began obsessively pushing her to stay hydrated while secretly grinding abortion pills into her drinks, nearly ending both her life and their unborn daughter’s. After a terrifying ER visit and multiple poisoning attempts, Catherine hired a private investigator whose shocking discovery — and hidden-camera evidence — changed everything. Hear Catherine’s harrowing yet redemptive story of survival, justice, and her fight to protect other women.
Check out Catherine’s nonprofit: https://sayhmfoundation.org/
Share the Arrows 2026 is on October 10 in Dallas, Texas! Tickets are on sale now at: https://sharethearrows.com
Share the Arrows is sponsored by:
A'del Natural Cosmetics: AdelNaturalCosmetics.com
Range Leather: RangeLeather.com/ALLIE
We Heart Nutrition: WeHeartNutrition.com
Buy Allie's book "Toxic Empathy: How Progressives Exploit Christian Compassion": https://www.toxicempathy.com
–
Time Codes
0:00 Introduction
0:54 How Catherine Was Drugged with an Abortion Pill
16:59 Building the Case Against Her Husband
34:56 The Legal Outcome
40:29 The Birth of Catherine’s Daughter
52:43 Cathine’s Advice for Domestic Violence Situations
–
Today's Sponsors:
Seven Weeks Coffee | Experience the best coffee while supporting the pro-life movement with Seven Weeks Coffee; use code ALLIE at https://www.sevenweekscoffee.com to get up to 25% off your first order, plus your free gift!
We Heart Nutrition | Check out We Heart Nutrition at WeHeartNutrition.com and use the code ALLIE for 20% off.
Hillsdale College | Go right now to hillsdale.edu/relatable to enroll. There’s no cost, and it’s easy to get started.
NetSuite | If your revenues are at least seven figures and you want to try NetSuite Next for free, go to NetSuite.AI/ALLIE.
Shopify | Start your free trial at Shopify.com/allie
-
Episodes You May Like:
Ep 1346 | Moms.gov: Trump’s New Website Has One Flaw
https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/ep-1346-moms-gov-trumps-new-website-has-one-flaw/id1359249098?i=1000767632880
Ep 785 | Abortion Pill Ban? & NPR’s Accidentally Pro-Life Story
https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/ep-785-abortion-pill-ban-nprs-accidentally-pro-life-story/id1359249098?i=1000608247337
---
► Buy Allie's book "You're Not Enough (& That's Okay): Escaping the Toxic Culture of Self-Love": https://alliebethstuckey.com/book
► Subscribe to the podcast:
iTunes: https://apple.co/2UVssnP
Spotify: https://spoti.fi/2FwkXxj
► Connect with Allie on Social Media:
https://twitter.com/conservmillen
https://www.instagram.com/alliebstuckey/
https://facebook.com/allieBlazeTV/
► "Relatable" merchandise: Use promo code ALLIE10 for a discount: https://shop.blazemedia.com/collections/allie-stuckey
Ep 1378 | Does the Dave Ramsey Method Work for Today’s Economy? | George Kamel07/31/2026 | 1h 7 mins.Allie sits down with personal finance expert and Ramsey Solutions personality George Kamel! George got himself out of debt and became a net-worth millionaire in under a decade. Now he is helping others with their financial struggles. He offers insight about a variety of topics, including tithing, how to talk to your kids about money, having a spouse who overspends, the dangers of comparison, and the affordability crisis. George also shares what he thinks is the biggest financial myth out there. George is proof that it is possible for anyone to get out of debt if they are willing to look at what is important to them and make sacrifices to reach their goals.
Check out George Kamel on YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@GeorgeKamel
Share the Arrows 2026 is on October 10 in Dallas, Texas! Tickets are on sale now at: https://sharethearrows.com
Share the Arrows is sponsored by:
A'del Natural Cosmetics: AdelNaturalCosmetics.com
Range Leather: RangeLeather.com/ALLIE
We Heart Nutrition: WeHeartNutrition.com
Buy Allie's book "Toxic Empathy: How Progressives Exploit Christian Compassion": https://www.toxicempathy.com
–
Time Codes
0:00 Introduction
5:18 A Christian Outlook on Money & Tithing
16:40 The Affordability Crisis
25:35 Teaching Your Kids About Money
36:33 Why Working Hard Isn’t Enough
56:24 How to Create a Financial Plan as a Couple
–
Today's Sponsors:
A'del | Visit AdelNaturalCosmetics.com and enter promo code ALLIE for 25% off your first-time purchase.
We Heart Nutrition | Check out We Heart Nutrition at WeHeartNutrition.com and use the code ALLIE for 20% off.
Take charge of your health expenses and be part of a community. Join CrowdHealth to get started today for $99 a month for your first three months using code ALLIE at joincrowdhealth.com.
Geviti | Go to gogeviti.com/allie and use code ALLIE for 20% off.
Episodes You May Like:
Ep 1348 | No Pay for Politicians During Shutdowns, Republicans to Gain Seats After Redistricting, and Advice to Go Debt-Free | Ron Simmons
https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/ep-1348-no-pay-for-politicians-during-shutdowns-republicans/id1359249098?i=1000768110421
Ep 1229 | How to Make Money in a Tough Economy | Ron Simmons
https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/ep-1229-how-to-make-money-in-a-tough-economy-ron-simmons/id1359249098?i=1000721550989
---
► Buy Allie's book, "You're Not Enough (and That's Okay): Escaping the Toxic Culture of Self-Love": https://alliebethstuckey.com/book
► Subscribe to the podcast:
iTunes: https://apple.co/2UVssnP
Spotify: https://spoti.fi/2FwkXxj
► Connect with Allie on social media:
https://twitter.com/conservmillen
https://www.instagram.com/alliebstuckey/
https://facebook.com/allieBlazeTV/
► Relatable merchandise — use promo code ALLIE10 for a discount: https://shop.blazemedia.com/collections/allie-stuckey
- Allie examines the growing divide on the Right over Guy Benson’s announcement of his second child born via surrogacy, highlighting the tension between celebrating “conservative” gay voices and the reality that intentionally creating motherless or fatherless children violates God’s design for the family. She breaks down research showing the disadvantages faced by children raised without both a mom and a dad, pushes back against the “family diversity myth,” and shares why normalizing surrogacy, IVF for same-sex couples, and same-sex marriage undermines conservatism and harms kids. Allie also addresses the dangerous cultural push to delay motherhood into the 40s popularized by Anne Hathaway and Natalie Portman, exposing the fertility risks and heartbreak many women are now experiencing after putting career first.
Share the Arrows 2026 is on October 10 in Dallas, Texas! Tickets are on sale now at: https://sharethearrows.com
Share the Arrows is sponsored by:
A'del Natural Cosmetics: AdelNaturalCosmetics.com
Range Leather: RangeLeather.com/ALLIE
We Heart Nutrition: WeHeartNutrition.com
Buy Allie's book "Toxic Empathy: How Progressives Exploit Christian Compassion": https://www.toxicempathy.com
–
Time Codes
0:00 Introduction
9:55 Guy Benson’s Surrogate Baby
27:47 The Family Diversity Myth
41:21 A Surrogate Baby Contacts Her Egg Donor
52:00 Pregnancy After 40 Trend
–
Today's Sponsors:
Head to https://cozyearth.com and use my code RELATABLE for an exclusive 20% off.
Take charge of your health expenses and be part of a community. Join CrowdHealth to get started today for $99 a month for your first three months using code ALLIE at joincrowdhealth.com.
Good Ranchers | If you go to GoodRanchers.com and subscribe to any box of 100% American meat, you’ll save up to $500 a year! Plus, if you use code ALLIE, you’ll get an additional $25 off your first order.
EveryLife | Visit EveryLife.com and use promo code ALLIE10 to get 10% off your first order today!
Geviti | Go to gogeviti.com/allie and use code ALLIE for 20% off.
-
Episodes You May Like:
Ep 1206 | The Harsh Reality of Being an IVF Baby | Jennifer Lahl
https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/ep-1206-the-harsh-reality-of-being-an-ivf-baby-jennifer-lahl/id1359249098?i=1000713487730
Ep 1147 | Human Egg Farms, Switched Babies & the Dark Web of Big Fertility | Guest: Katy Faust
https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/ep-1147-human-egg-farms-switched-babies-the-dark-web/id1359249098?i=1000696364187
---
► Buy Allie's book, "You're Not Enough (& That's Okay): Escaping the Toxic Culture of Self-Love": https://alliebethstuckey.com/book
► Subscribe to the podcast:
iTunes: https://apple.co/2UVssnP
Spotify: https://spoti.fi/2FwkXxj
► Connect with Allie on Social Media:
https://twitter.com/conservmillen
https://www.instagram.com/alliebstuckey/
https://facebook.com/allieBlazeTV/
► Relatable merchandise – use promo code 'ALLIE10' for a discount: https://shop.blazemedia.com/collections/allie-stuckey
- Allie dives into the heated debate over the term “Judeo-Christian” after a viral X post by Wes Huff sparked intense discussion. We examine arguments from both sides—those who see it as a harmless academic or historical descriptor rooted in the Old and New Testaments, and those who view it as a modern political invention or even a “demonic heresy”—while exploring its actual origins and usage in American history. Allie also unpacks what the Bible says about Christianity’s deep Jewish roots, Jesus’ Jewish identity, and how believers are grafted into God’s story with Israel. Plus, hear listener voicemails on female genital mutilation vs. circumcision, approaching a woman pastor sister with truth, and women performing baptisms.
Do you have a question for Allie? Leave a voicemail at 844-755-5252
Share the Arrows 2026 is on October 10 in Dallas, Texas! Tickets are on sale now at: https://sharethearrows.com
Share the Arrows is sponsored by:
A'del Natural Cosmetics: AdelNaturalCosmetics.com
Range Leather: RangeLeather.com/ALLIE
We Heart Nutrition: WeHeartNutrition.com
Buy Allie's book "Toxic Empathy: How Progressives Exploit Christian Compassion": https://www.toxicempathy.com
–
Timecodes
0:00 Introduction
5:10 The Judeo-Christian Controversy
18:17 The Rise of Antisemitism
30:40 Allie Gives Advice/Voicemails
31:13 Female Genital Mutilation vs Circumcision
36:02 Sister is a Female Pastor
42:11 Sister Believe
47:03 Can Women Perform Baptisms?
–
Today's Sponsors:
Seven Weeks Coffee | Experience the best coffee while supporting the pro-life movement with Seven Weeks Coffee; use code ALLIE at https://www.sevenweekscoffee.com to get up to 25% off your first order, plus your free gift!
Good Ranchers | If you go to https://GoodRanchers.com and subscribe to any box of 100% American meat, you’ll save up to $500 a year! Plus, if you use code ALLIE, you’ll get an additional $25 off your first order.
EveryLife | Visit https://EveryLife.com and use promo code ALLIE10 to get 10% off your first order today!
Take charge of your health expenses and be part of a community. Join CrowdHealth to get started today for $99 a month for your first three months using code ALLIE at https://joincrowdhealth.com.
Geviti | Go to https://gogeviti.com/allie and use code ALLIE for 20% off.
–
Episodes You May Like:
'The Jews Killed Jesus': Blood Libel or Biblical Truth? | Ep 1301
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LUfXGtQoYuk&t=115s
Why Is Israel Dividing the Right? Here's the Real Reason | Dr. Frank Turek | Ep 1290
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pYjGcB3pFzY&t=2081s
Ted vs. Tucker on Israel: What the Bible Really Says | Ep 1211
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UjqixgQgCUU&t=632s
More Christianity podcasts
- Timothy Keller Sermons Podcast by Gospel in LifeChristianity, Religion & Spirituality
- BibleProjectChristianity, Religion & Spirituality
- WHOA That's Good PodcastBusiness, Christianity, Religion & Spirituality, Society & Culture
- The Briefing with Albert MohlerChristianity, Religion & Spirituality
- The Bible in a Year (with Fr. Mike Schmitz)Christianity, History, Religion & Spirituality
- The Catechism in a Year (with Fr. Mike Schmitz)Christianity, Religion & Spirituality, Spirituality
- Unashamed with the Robertson FamilyChristianity, Religion & Spirituality
- Live Free with Josh HowertonChristianity, Religion & Spirituality
- followHIMChristianity, Courses, Education, Religion & Spirituality
- Lakepointe Church with Josh HowertonChristianity, Religion & Spirituality
Trending Christianity podcasts
- Imagine Heaven Podcast with John BurkeChristianity, Religion & Spirituality
- AfterMassChristianity, Religion & Spirituality
- Theology in the RawChristianity, News, Politics, Religion & Spirituality
- The Leader’s Cut with Preston MorrisonBusiness, Christianity, Religion & Spirituality
- The God Shot with Tara-Leigh CobbleChristianity, Religion & Spirituality
- The PorchChristianity, Religion & Spirituality
- Intentional FatherhoodChristianity, Education, Kids & Family, Parenting, Relationships, Religion & Spirituality, Self-Improvement, Society & Culture
- Dad TiredChristianity, Kids & Family, Parenting, Religion & Spirituality
- The Daily Office PodcastChristianity, Religion & Spirituality
- Three of Seven PodcastChristianity, Fitness, Health & Wellness, Religion & Spirituality
- UNSHACKLED! Audio DramasChristianity, Religion & Spirituality
- Thinking in Public with Albert MohlerChristianity, Religion & Spirituality
- The Thomistic InstituteChristianity, Philosophy, Religion & Spirituality, Society & Culture
- Knowing FaithChristianity, Religion, Religion & Spirituality, Spirituality
- Everything Belongs: Living the Teachings of Richard Rohr ForwardChristianity, Religion & Spirituality
- Seeking JesusChristianity, Religion & Spirituality
- Ask Pastor JohnChristianity, Religion & Spirituality
- Abiding TogetherChristianity, Religion, Religion & Spirituality
- The Fr. Mike Schmitz Catholic PodcastChristianity, Religion & Spirituality, Society & Culture
- The Wake-Up CallChristianity, Religion & Spirituality
- The Jennie Allen PodcastChristianity, Religion & Spirituality
About Relatable with Allie Beth Stuckey
Upbeat and in-depth, Relatable with Allie Beth Stuckey breaks down the latest in culture, news, theology & politics from a Christian, conservative perspective. Allie’s fresh analysis of the most important issues provides an entertaining and effective way to stay in the know.Podcast website
Listen to Relatable with Allie Beth Stuckey, Timothy Keller Sermons Podcast by Gospel in Life and many other podcasts from around the world with the radio.net app
Get the free radio.net app
- Stations and podcasts to bookmark
- Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
- Supports Carplay & Android Auto
- Many other app features
Get the free radio.net app
- Stations and podcasts to bookmark
- Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
- Supports Carplay & Android Auto
- Many other app features
Relatable with Allie Beth Stuckey
Scan code,
download the app,
start listening.
download the app,
start listening.
Relatable with Allie Beth Stuckey: Podcasts in Family