Relatable with Allie Beth Stuckey

Ep 800 | Anthropologie: Women’s Clothes for Men

Today we're starting with a hot topic in the news: the death of Jordan Neely, who was put in a chokehold on the New York City subway after becoming erratic and throwing garbage on passengers, and allegedly threatening violence. Many, including AOC and Ayanna Pressley, are calling this a racially motivated incident (though there's no proof that it was). Vigilante justice may not be the answer, but New York City officials have surely shown no motivation to make New York safe for its citizens, as crime often goes unpunished. Then, we take a look at a senate bill from Texas that would protect children from gender transition. We take a look at some of the people protesting this kind of bill and talk about how it's only absolute creeps who vehemently fight for the "right" for kids to "gender transition." We also look at a recent Minnesota proposition that would remove language from a current law saying pedophilia is not a sexual orientation, essentially implying... that it is? We'll also look at some great legislation in other states that push to protect kids from gender ideology, and finish off with a look at Anthropologie's latest social media ad featuring a man dressed in their woman's clothing. --- Timecodes: (01:48) Jordan Neely death (14:35) Texas gender transition bill & protests (26:30) Minnesota bills (35:22) Good news from other states (38:50) Anthropologie ad --- Today's Sponsors: Naturally It's Clean — visit https://naturallyitsclean.com/allie and use promo code "ALLIE" to receive 15% off your order. If you are an Amazon shopper you can visit https://amzn.to/3IyjFUJ. The promo code discount is only valid on their direct website at www.naturallyitsclean.com/Allie. Good Ranchers — get $30 OFF your box today at GoodRanchers.com – make sure to use code 'ALLIE' when you subscribe. You'll also lock in your price for two full years with a subscription to Good Ranchers! Range Leather — highest quality leather, age old techniques and all backed up with a “forever guarantee." Go to rangeleather.com and use coupon code "ALLIE" to receive 15% off your first order. Quinn's Goat Soap — right now through Mother’s Day save on the Four Seasons of Soap package. Normally this package is $120, but during this Mother’s Day sale it’s only $99. Go to QPGoatSoap.com and use code "ALLIE". --- Links: New York Post: "NYC subway rider, 30, dies after being put in headlock during outburst on train" https://nypost.com/2023/05/01/subway-rider-dies-after-being-put-in-chokehold-in-nyc/ Dallas Morning News: "Protesters ejected from Texas House as vote delayed on transgender youth care bill" https://www.dallasnews.com/news/public-health/2023/05/02/bill-banning-gender-affirming-medical-treatments-for-minors-up-for-debate-in-texas-house/ TX Senate Bill 14: https://legiscan.com/TX/text/SB14/id/2789684 Fox News: "Transgender Minnesota lawmaker introduces bill removing anti-pedophile language from state's Human Rights Act" https://www.foxnews.com/politics/transgender-minnesota-lawmaker-introduces-bill-removing-anti-pedophile-language-states-human-rights-act CNN: "Oklahoma governor signs legislation banning gender-affirming care for minors" https://www.cnn.com/2023/05/02/politics/oklahoma-gender-affirming-care-ban-minors/index.html AP: "Kansas legislators impose sweeping anti-trans bathroom law" https://apnews.com/article/transgender-rights-bathroom-law-kansas-b3d068afa2bc02bb15314ee04e8e3899 CNN: "North Dakota governor signs gender-affirming care ban for most minors" https://www.cnn.com/2023/04/20/politics/north-dakota-gender-affirming-care-ban/index.html --- Relevant Episodes: Ep 574 | The Truth About Florida's 'Don't Say Gay' Bill & Texas' 'Attack on Trans Kids' https://apple.co/3LVItY1 --- Buy Allie's book, You're Not Enough (& That's Okay): Escaping the Toxic Culture of Self-Love: https://alliebethstuckey.com/book Relatable merchandise – use promo code 'MOM10' for a discount: https://shop.blazemedia.com/collections/allie-stuckey Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices