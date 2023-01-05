Upbeat and in-depth, Relatable with Allie Beth Stuckey breaks down the latest in culture, news, theology & politics from a Christian, conservative perspective. ... More
Ep 800 | Anthropologie: Women’s Clothes for Men
Today we're starting with a hot topic in the news: the death of Jordan Neely, who was put in a chokehold on the New York City subway after becoming erratic and throwing garbage on passengers, and allegedly threatening violence. Many, including AOC and Ayanna Pressley, are calling this a racially motivated incident (though there's no proof that it was). Vigilante justice may not be the answer, but New York City officials have surely shown no motivation to make New York safe for its citizens, as crime often goes unpunished. Then, we take a look at a senate bill from Texas that would protect children from gender transition. We take a look at some of the people protesting this kind of bill and talk about how it's only absolute creeps who vehemently fight for the "right" for kids to "gender transition." We also look at a recent Minnesota proposition that would remove language from a current law saying pedophilia is not a sexual orientation, essentially implying... that it is? We'll also look at some great legislation in other states that push to protect kids from gender ideology, and finish off with a look at Anthropologie's latest social media ad featuring a man dressed in their woman's clothing.
Timecodes:
(01:48) Jordan Neely death
(14:35) Texas gender transition bill & protests
(26:30) Minnesota bills
(35:22) Good news from other states
(38:50) Anthropologie ad
New York Post: "NYC subway rider, 30, dies after being put in headlock during outburst on train" https://nypost.com/2023/05/01/subway-rider-dies-after-being-put-in-chokehold-in-nyc/
Dallas Morning News: "Protesters ejected from Texas House as vote delayed on transgender youth care bill" https://www.dallasnews.com/news/public-health/2023/05/02/bill-banning-gender-affirming-medical-treatments-for-minors-up-for-debate-in-texas-house/
TX Senate Bill 14: https://legiscan.com/TX/text/SB14/id/2789684
Fox News: "Transgender Minnesota lawmaker introduces bill removing anti-pedophile language from state's Human Rights Act" https://www.foxnews.com/politics/transgender-minnesota-lawmaker-introduces-bill-removing-anti-pedophile-language-states-human-rights-act
CNN: "Oklahoma governor signs legislation banning gender-affirming care for minors" https://www.cnn.com/2023/05/02/politics/oklahoma-gender-affirming-care-ban-minors/index.html
AP: "Kansas legislators impose sweeping anti-trans bathroom law" https://apnews.com/article/transgender-rights-bathroom-law-kansas-b3d068afa2bc02bb15314ee04e8e3899
CNN: "North Dakota governor signs gender-affirming care ban for most minors" https://www.cnn.com/2023/04/20/politics/north-dakota-gender-affirming-care-ban/index.html
Relevant Episodes:
Ep 574 | The Truth About Florida's 'Don't Say Gay' Bill & Texas' 'Attack on Trans Kids' https://apple.co/3LVItY1
---
5/4/2023
48:44
Ep 799 | Raising Victims: How Leftism Holds Black America Back | Guest: Leonydus Johnson
Today we're joined by Leonydus Johnson, political commentator and author of "Raising Victims: The Pernicious Rise of Critical Race Theory," to discuss where our country is headed when it comes to how we deal with race. We discuss his accidental fall into the political sphere after realizing the lies of the Left. We talk about why people who claim to be apolitical tend to vote leftward and explain why the ideas of the Left in theory sound so appealing to the unengaged person. We also discuss the rise of BLM and social justice bullying and the real definition of critical race theory and DEI. And Leonydus shares his definition of color-blindness and explains his argument for moving to a post-racial society.
Timecodes:
(00:55) Accidentally falling into politics
(03:46) Why do apolitical people lean to the left
(05:30) Obama and the shift of mainstream opinion / BLM
(18:10) Critical race theory
(28:20) Reasons for disparities
(35:06) Equality of opportunity / equity
(46:44) Colorblindness
Relevant Episodes:
Ep 792 | What's to Blame for the Chicago 'Teen Takeover'? | Guest: Heather Mac Donald https://apple.co/3NzCYiU
Ep 308 | The Battle for Our Future: America vs. Critical Race Theory | Guest: Christopher Rufo https://apple.co/3p7Rgx5
Ep 431 | Dissecting the Dangers of Critical Theory | Guest: James Lindsay https://apple.co/421oL2G
Ep 359 | Why 'Equity' Is Unjust https://apple.co/42q1QOt
Ep 409 | The 'Equity' vs. 'Equality' Trap | Guests: Darrell Harrison & Virgil Walker https://apple.co/3p7uSUF
5/3/2023
51:43
Ep 798 | America’s Sacrificing Orphans on the Altar of Transgenderism | Guests: Jessica Bates & Christiana Kiefer
Today we're joined by Christiana Kiefer, senior counsel with Alliance Defending Freedom, and her client Jessica Bates, who is suing the state of Oregon for denying her the opportunity to adopt two children because she would not comply with the state’s policy to “respect, accept, and support" any child's sexual orientation, gender identity, or gender expression. Jessica tells us her story, from losing her husband in a tragic accident to becoming a single mother of five and seeking to provide a home for even more children. Christiana shares the legal details and why the state of Oregon (among other states) appears to be valuing LGBTQ affirmation over putting children in loving homes. Then, we take a look at the wildest Met Gala outfits.
Timecodes:
(01:05) Jessica Bates' story
(11:50) Speed bumps to adopting in Oregon
(18:02) Lawsuit
(27:11) What can the average person do?
(31:58) Met Gala outfits
Links:
Fox News: "I’m a Christian and I'm suing my state because it refused to let me adopt children" https://www.foxnews.com/opinion/christian-suing-state-because-refused-let-me-adopt-children
Relevant Episodes:
Ep 742 | Welcome to America: Say Gay or Get Out https://apple.co/3VqSAHs
Ep 603 | How CPS & Foster Care Corruption is Killing Kids | Guest: Naomi Schaefer Riley https://apple.co/3Vrl6sD
5/2/2023
40:05
Ep 797 | Can Women Teach the Bible ... at All?
Today we're discussing gender roles in the church, preaching vs. pastoring, and what a woman is allowed to do biblically. There is a debate circulating on social media over whether women should be able to teach academic theology or exposit the Bible even to other women. We start with definitions of biblical patriarchy, complementarianism, and egalitarianism. The patriarchal view says that if a woman is to teach other women, it must be within the bounds of child-rearing and homemaking. We explain why hierarchies in the home and church are important, but why complementarianism is different from biblical patriarchy. We all have proper context and responsibilities for our gifts, but while we agree that women should not be pastors or teach in pastoral roles, we don't see biblical support for the idea that women can't be talking about academic theology publicly, generally speaking. We look at John Piper's breakdown of complementarianism and touch on theological works written by women and discipleship.
Timecodes:
(00:46) Intro and definitions
(06:36) Biblical patriarchy
(14:55) My personal take
(21:26) Hierarchies in the home and church
(27:08) God-given skills / female pastors
(36:52) Theological works by women
(42:27) Discipleship
(45:22) John Piper's view / complementarianism
Links:
GotQuestions.org: "What are the Quiverfull and Patriarchy movements?" https://www.gotquestions.org/Quiverfull-Patriarchy.html
GotQuestions.org: "What is complementarianism?" https://www.gotquestions.org/complementarianism.html
GotQuestions.org: "What is egalitarianism?" https://www.gotquestions.org/egalitarianism.html
Relevant Episodes:
Ep 129 | Women in the Church https://apple.co/3HtNSTH
Ep 122 | Josh Buice https://apple.co/44jJSio
Ep 134 | End Times https://apple.co/3oVlnrA
Ep 796 | Former Lesbian Activist Calls “Soft” Christians to Repentance | Guest: Rosaria Butterfield https://apple.co/3NtxGp9
5/1/2023
1:02:46
Ep 796 | Former Lesbian Activist Calls “Soft” Christians to Repentance | Guest: Rosaria Butterfield
Today we're joined by Rosaria Butterfield to hear her amazing testimony of how she found Christ after years of living in sin. She shares her story of coming to Christ, from being raised by secular Catholics, to coming out as a lesbian and becoming an esteemed feminist academic, to finally being saved and dedicating her life to God. We also talk about a recent article Rosaria wrote in which she publicly repented for engaging in "pronoun hospitality," the idea that affirming someone's chosen identity is a good way to gain someone's trust before sharing the Gospel with him. Rosaria explains why this isn't correct and offers a fresh perspective on why it's actually sinful for Christians to be supportive of "tolerant" or "inclusive" policies around marriage. We end with Rosaria's thoughts on how to stay connected with friends and family who do things like use preferred pronouns, without affirming something that isn't true; her advice to Christians who are struggling with believing they are gay or transgender; and how to navigate these situations in a biblical way.
You can pre-order Rosaria's new book here: https://amzn.to/3VbKtye
Timecodes:
(01:22) Rosaria's testimony
(12:13) Sanctification & leaving the homosexual lifestyle
(24:00) What the Bible says about sexuality and marriage
(28:54) Post-Obergefell world
(40:28) Preferred pronouns
Links:
reformation21: "Why I no longer use Transgender Pronouns—and Why You shouldn’t, either." https://www.reformation21.org/blog/why-i-no-longer-use-transgender-pronouns-and-why-you-shouldnt-either
Relevant Episodes:
Ep 782 | 'Pronoun Hospitality' Is Sin: Rosaria Butterfield’s Confession https://apple.co/40CJCYx
Ep 335 | Understanding the Biblical Telos of Gender https://apple.co/421XxbD
