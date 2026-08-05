Relatable with Allie Beth Stuckey

Allie addresses the heartbreaking story of a Massachusetts mother, Lindsay Clancy, who murdered her three young children in 2023. Lindsay was on multiple SSRIs and other psychiatric medications to help with her postpartum depression; the question of whether or not Lindsay is legally responsible for the murder of her children surrounds the case. Allie looks at what the prosecution and the defense are arguing and digs into the problem with SSRIs; how they are being pushed on women before, during, and after pregnancy. However, even considering her mental struggles, Lindsay still displayed deliberate premeditation and cruelty that needs to be taken seriously. Allie also looks at the popularity and normalization of autism and antidepressants on TikTok as well as how “imposter syndrome” forgoes opportunities to grow.



Do you have a question for Allie? Leave a voicemail at 844-755-5252.



Share the Arrows 2026 is on October 10 in Dallas, Texas! Tickets are on sale now at: ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠https://sharethearrows.com⁠⁠⁠



Share the Arrows is sponsored by:



A'del Natural Cosmetics: AdelNaturalCosmetics.com



Range Leather: RangeLeather.com/ALLIE



We Heart Nutrition: WeHeartNutrition.com



Buy Allie's book "Toxic Empathy: How Progressives Exploit Christian Compassion": ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠https://www.toxicempathy.com⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠



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Time Codes



0:00 Introduction



9:48 The Lindsay Clancy Trial



29:22 Clancy’s Cocktail of Drugs



44:16 The Prosecution’s Case



56:08 The Viral “Autism Reveal Party”



1:04:36 The Problem with “Imposter Syndrome”



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Today's Sponsors:



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CovePure is giving my audience $250 off if you use my link, CovePure.com/ALLIE .







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Episodes You May Like:



Ep 1278 | Former FDA Official Unveils Pharma’s Shocking Lies About Depression | Dr. Josef Witt-Doerring



https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/ep-1278-former-fda-official-unveils-pharmas-shocking/id1359249098?i=1000741051536



Ep 1189 | SSRIs Are Rewiring Babies’ Brains — and Killing Their Moms | Guest: Dr. Adam Urato



https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/ep-1189-ssris-are-rewiring-babies-brains-and-killing/id1359249098?i=1000708507649



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