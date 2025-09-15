The Aftermath of the Charlie Kirk Assassination | Guest: Johnathan Keeperman | 9/12/25
After the devastating loss of Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk, the country is trying to figure out what happens next. The response must be strong and swift justice from the Trump administration, but we should also consider the cultural legacy. How should the Right honor Kirk's memory, and how can we turn this act of evil into force that can restore the country he loved? Johnathan Keeperman of Passage Publishing joins me to discuss.
1:27:43
1:27:43
How the Disney Adult Killed Disney | 9/11/25
It’s no secret that Disney is struggling creatively. The entertainment giant is still very profitable, but in many ways, it feels like it’s running on borrowed time. Marvel and "Star Wars" were legacy properties that the company acquired to boost its box-office domination, but a drastic drop in quality and an exhausting release schedule have tarnished the brands. Disney’s once-vaunted animation studio now relies heavily on sequels or releasing live-action remakes of classic films. But what is far more dangerous is the devil’s bargain the company has made by creating the "Disney adult." By catering to the childless consumer, Disney has locked in large short-term gains but ensured that there will be no next generation to buy into its nostalgia-based market.
9:53
9:53
Charlie Kirk Has Been Shot | Guest: Seamus Coughlin | 9/10/25
Charlie Kirk of Turning Point USA has been shot at an event in Utah. Seamus Coughlin joins me to discuss this along with the ongoing revelations from the stabbing of Iryna Zarutska in North Carolina.
1:43:26
1:43:26
Terror on the Railway| Guest: J. Burden | 9/8/25
The horrific murder of Iryna Zarutska in North Carolina by a repeat felon has been ignored by the mainstream media but has blown up across social media. J. Burden joins me to discuss the attempt to bury this incident and why it is so important to the wider issue of violent crime in the United States. We also discuss another GOP immigration betrayal and Rand Paul's childish attack on Vice President JD Vance.
1:18:13
1:18:13
Inside the National Conservatism Conference | 9/5/25
The National Conservatism movement has quickly become an influential force in American politics, but it now finds itself at an interesting crossroads. Several key figures like JD Vance have been elevated to powerful positions, and much of its agenda has been adopted to some degree by the Trump administration. Now that the coalition has won, it has to govern while holding its various factions together. I'll discuss my thoughts after attending the latest conference.
