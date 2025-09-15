Powered by RND
PodcastsNewsThe Auron MacIntyre Show
The Auron MacIntyre Show
The Auron MacIntyre Show

The Auron MacIntyre Show
  • The Aftermath of the Charlie Kirk Assassination | Guest: Johnathan Keeperman | 9/12/25
    After the devastating loss of Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk, the country is trying to figure out what happens next. The response must be strong and swift justice from the Trump administration, but we should also consider the cultural legacy. How should the Right honor Kirk's memory, and how can we turn this act of evil into force that can restore the country he loved? Johnathan Keeperman of Passage Publishing joins me to discuss.  Follow on: Apple: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/the-auron-macintyre-show/id1657770114 Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/show/3S6z4LBs8Fi7COupy7YYuM?si=4d9662cb34d148af Substack: https://auronmacintyre.substack.com/ Twitter: https://twitter.com/AuronMacintyre Gab: https://gab.com/AuronMacIntyre YouTube:https://www.youtube.com/c/AuronMacIntyre Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/c-390155 Odysee: https://odysee.com/@AuronMacIntyre:f Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/auronmacintyre/ Today's sponsors: Visit : https://bankonyourself.com/AURON Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
  • How the Disney Adult Killed Disney | 9/11/25
    It’s no secret that Disney is struggling creatively. The entertainment giant is still very profitable, but in many ways, it feels like it’s running on borrowed time. Marvel and "Star Wars" were legacy properties that the company acquired to boost its box-office domination, but a drastic drop in quality and an exhausting release schedule have tarnished the brands. Disney’s once-vaunted animation studio now relies heavily on sequels or releasing live-action remakes of classic films. But what is far more dangerous is the devil’s bargain the company has made by creating the "Disney adult." By catering to the childless consumer, Disney has locked in large short-term gains but ensured that there will be no next generation to buy into its nostalgia-based market. Support me and this channel by subscribing to BlazeTV Today and Get $20 off your annual subscription: https://blazetv.com/Auron Follow on: Apple: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/the-auron-macintyre-show/id1657770114 Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/show/3S6z4LBs8Fi7COupy7YYuM?si=4d9662cb34d148af Substack: https://auronmacintyre.substack.com/ Twitter: https://twitter.com/AuronMacintyre Gab: https://gab.com/AuronMacIntyre YouTube:https://www.youtube.com/c/AuronMacIntyre Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/c-390155 Odysee: https://odysee.com/@AuronMacIntyre:f Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/auronmacintyre/ Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
  • Charlie Kirk Has Been Shot | Guest: Seamus Coughlin | 9/10/25
    Charlie Kirk of Turning Point USA has been shot at an event in Utah. Seamus Coughlin joins me to discuss this along with the ongoing revelations from the stabbing of Iryna Zarutska in North Carolina.  Follow on: Apple: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/the-auron-macintyre-show/id1657770114 Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/show/3S6z4LBs8Fi7COupy7YYuM?si=4d9662cb34d148af Substack: https://auronmacintyre.substack.com/ Twitter: https://twitter.com/AuronMacintyre Gab: https://gab.com/AuronMacIntyre YouTube:https://www.youtube.com/c/AuronMacIntyre Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/c-390155 Odysee: https://odysee.com/@AuronMacIntyre:f Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/auronmacintyre/ Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
  • Terror on the Railway| Guest: J. Burden | 9/8/25
    The horrific murder of Iryna Zarutska in North Carolina by a repeat felon has been ignored by the mainstream media but has blown up across social media. J. Burden joins me to discuss the attempt to bury this incident and why it is so important to the wider issue of violent crime in the United States. We also discuss another GOP immigration betrayal and Rand Paul's childish attack on Vice President JD Vance.  Follow on: Apple: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/the-auron-macintyre-show/id1657770114 Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/show/3S6z4LBs8Fi7COupy7YYuM?si=4d9662cb34d148af Substack: https://auronmacintyre.substack.com/ Twitter: https://twitter.com/AuronMacintyre Gab: https://gab.com/AuronMacIntyre YouTube:https://www.youtube.com/c/AuronMacIntyre Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/c-390155 Odysee: https://odysee.com/@AuronMacIntyre:f Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/auronmacintyre/ Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
  • Inside the National Conservatism Conference | 9/5/25
    The National Conservatism movement has quickly become an influential force in American politics, but it now finds itself at an interesting crossroads. Several key figures like JD Vance have been elevated to powerful positions, and much of its agenda has been adopted to some degree by the Trump administration. Now that the coalition has won, it has to govern while holding its various factions together. I'll discuss my thoughts after attending the latest conference. Follow on: Apple: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/the-auron-macintyre-show/id1657770114 Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/show/3S6z4LBs8Fi7COupy7YYuM?si=4d9662cb34d148af Substack: https://auronmacintyre.substack.com/ Twitter: https://twitter.com/AuronMacintyre Gab: https://gab.com/AuronMacIntyre YouTube:https://www.youtube.com/c/AuronMacIntyre Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/c-390155 Odysee: https://odysee.com/@AuronMacIntyre:f Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/auronmacintyre/ Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
About The Auron MacIntyre Show

So much of the political commentary out there is stale, boring, and unoriginal. Turn off the predictable and superficial talking points, and tune in to a show that is clinically proven to raise your IQ. The Auron MacIntyre Show offers thought-provoking and mold-breaking insights you won’t find anywhere else. Auron draws from the best political thinkers throughout history to make sense of our current political climate in a way that is easy to digest. Join Auron and his guests on a journey to dig below the surface to think more deeply about the politics of our day.
