How the Disney Adult Killed Disney | 9/11/25

It's no secret that Disney is struggling creatively. The entertainment giant is still very profitable, but in many ways, it feels like it's running on borrowed time. Marvel and "Star Wars" were legacy properties that the company acquired to boost its box-office domination, but a drastic drop in quality and an exhausting release schedule have tarnished the brands. Disney's once-vaunted animation studio now relies heavily on sequels or releasing live-action remakes of classic films. But what is far more dangerous is the devil's bargain the company has made by creating the "Disney adult." By catering to the childless consumer, Disney has locked in large short-term gains but ensured that there will be no next generation to buy into its nostalgia-based market.